U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.50
    +13.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,846.00
    +125.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,985.75
    +33.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.50
    +12.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.59
    +0.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.10
    -8.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    25.42
    -0.15 (-0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1886
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.87
    +0.63 (+3.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3912
    +0.0028 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1400
    -0.1690 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,506.31
    -965.31 (-2.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.79
    -27.11 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.72
    +19.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Automotive Windshield Market worth USD 28.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.45% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·5 min read

New York, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Windshield Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Automotive Windshield Market Research Report, Technology, End Market, Application, Vehicle type and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market size worth USD 28.41 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.45% during the forecast period (2021 - 2027), The market was valued at USD 17.18 billion in 2020.

COVID-19 Analysis

Several industries have been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the global automotive windshield market too is one of them. It has also faced the brunt of this deadly outbreak. Economic consequences, disruptions in supply chain, volatility in demand share, and long-term & immediate impact of the COVID-19 crisis had a negative effect on the market growth. But with the relaxation of lockdowns, the market is likely to get back into normalcy in the days to come.


Get Free Sample PDF Brochure https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4956


Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the global automotive windshield market report include –

  • Asahi Glass (Japan)

  • Saint-Gobain (France)

  • Xinyi Glass (China)

  • Fuyao Glass Industry (China)

  • Nippon Sheet Glass (Japan)

  • Vitro (Mexico)

  • Dura Automotive (U.S.)

  • Sisecam Group (Turkey)

  • Magna International (Canada)

  • Guardian Industries (U.S.)

  • PPG Industries (U.S.)

  • Shenzhen Benson Automobile (China).

The automotive windshield market is fragmented and also competitive for the presence of different international & domestic key players. These players have incorporated innovative strategies to remain at the vanguard and also suffice the burgeoning demand of the customers , including collaborations, contracts, partnerships, joint ventures, geographic expansions, & new product launches, and more.


Browse In-depth Market Research Report (135 pages) on Automotive Windshield

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-windshield-market-4956


Drivers

Technological Advancements such as Smart Displays and ADAS to Boost Market Growth

Technological advances such as smart displays & driver assistance functions such as ADAS will boost market growth as they are being incorporated in economy and mid-segment vehicles for the increased awareness about vehicle and road safety. With technological advances permeating the automotive space, the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) is gaining traction across the globe. This technology is today being integrated into car windshields for facilitating driver assistance and safety. Besides, technology giants are laying emphasis to develop augmented reality in the automotive windshields for cars through the use of the internet of things. Through augmented reality in automotive windshields, passengers and drivers can conduct calls with passengers on a real-time basis in different cars. All these are adding to the global automotive windshield market share.

Additional factors that are adding market growth include growing economy coupled with improving demographics that are boosting the demand for cars, focus towards vehicle weight reduction, and improved fuel efficiency, and demand for laminated side glazing.

Opportunities

Growing Adoption of Solar Reflective Windshields to Offer Robust Opportunities

The growing adoption of solar reflective windshields will offer robust opportunities for the market in the forecast period. Solar reflective windshields are highly preferred for its alluring features such as it helps in reducing air-condition load and fuel consumption, reduce skin irritation against direct sunlight, reduce cool-down time, prevent the building-up of interior temperatures, and reduce the solar energy in entering the car.

Restraints

High Replacement Cost of Smart Windshields to act as Market Restrain

The high price to replace smart windshields particularly in high-end vehicles will act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges

Poor Quality to act as Market Challenge

The availability of poor quality automotive windshield may act as a market challenge over the forecast period. Besides, the availability of alternatives such as polycarbonate glazing may also impede market growth.


Share your Queries https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4956

Market Segmentation

By position, the front placement segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By glass type, the laminated glass segment will dominate the market over the forecast period for the increased use of laminated glass to offer protection against harmful UV rays. Several automotive glass manufacturers are also offering customized windshields to vehicles manufacturers. They are offering standardized side glazing in top selling models to offer enhanced safety to passengers in case the car rolls over in an accident.

By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period for changing consumer trends, growing middle-class population, and increasing environmental concerns about low-emission and lightweight cars on the roads.

By end market, the OEM segment will have the lions share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

APAC to Precede Automotive Windshield Market

The Asia Pacific region will precede the automotive windshield market over the forecast period. The presence of populous countries like India and China, the growing sales of passenger cars, rising use of glass on vehicles, growing popularity of vehicle sunroof and technological advances, increasing automobile production and sales, increasing use of solar reflective glasses in cars, the use of safety glasses like tempered and laminated glass, rising number of commercial vehicles production, and the growing use of premium segment cars are adding to the global automotive windshield market growth in the region. Besides, the growing awareness in people regarding protection from UV rays, the growing use of windshield for display purposes, and the presence of several key players, the increasing transportation activities are also adding market growth.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

Information by Position (Front and Rear), By Glass Type (Tempered and Laminated), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By End Market (OEMs and Aftermarket) and Region (North America, South America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)


To Buy: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=4956


About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • BP ups dividend and announces $1.4bn buyback as profits recover

    BP made a profit of $7.8bn in the first six months of 2021, compared to a loss of $21.2bn in the first half of 2020.

  • This Bill Gates-backed battery maker is on track to do big things for electric vehicles: CEO

    QuantumScape founder and CEO Jagdeep Singh tells Yahoo Finance Live he is confident in hitting key production timelines.

  • Tencent and other gaming stocks tumble after China news outlet labels them ‘spiritual opium’ for teens

    Investors are worried a new level of regulation could be coming for the hard-hit technology sector in China.

  • Is GE Stock A Buy After Reverse Stock Split And Q2 Earnings Beat?

    GE's turnaround is gaining traction as key businesses improve while the industrial giant continues to shrink its debt load.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.

  • Why Tesla Stock Popped Monday

    What happened Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported record earnings last week, and the stock has climbed higher ever since. Shares got another boost today with an analyst price target increase as well as hopes the company's China business will follow results released by domestic competitors today.

  • AMD Stock Clears Benchmark, Hits 80-Plus RS Rating After Closing On Its Archrival

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Advanced Micro Devices shows improving technical performance.

  • BP Follows Big Oil Peers by Increasing Buybacks and Dividend

    (Bloomberg) -- BP Plc followed its Big Oil peers by increasing dividends and share buybacks as higher crude prices boosted profit.The oil majors -- with the notable exception of Exxon Mobil Corp. -- are raising returns as they express confidence that the worst of the slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic is over. Their goal is to woo investors who are becoming increasingly wary about the future of the fossil fuels in a changing climate.BP will increase its dividend by 4% to 5.46 cents a share

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE), Sir Richard Branson's start-up space tourism company, closed up 6.3% on Monday. In the absence of any other news of note, you can probably thank Deutsche Bank for that one. As CNBC reported late this morning, Deutsche Bank is out with a new report on the space market.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • ‘Anti-Aging Freak’ Gets $817 Million Haul in Hot Japan Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Kiyoshi Matsuura was so worried about growing old that he started using an anti-baldness treatment as a teenager.It was an obsession that went on to define his life. The Japanese entrepreneur continued to experiment with various supplements and other products, and founded his own company dedicated to fighting the ravages of time about 12 years ago.Premier Anti-Aging Co. went public in Tokyo in October and quickly became one of Japan’s best-performing stocks. It’s more than tripled

  • Here’s Why TAL Education Group (TAL) Landed in Baillie Gifford’s Top Detractor List

    Baillie Gifford, a large-scale investment management firm in the UK, published its “Long Term Global Growth Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A quarterly return of 13.59% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, compared to the 7.53% return of its MSCI […]

  • Semiconductor stocks are rallying — and they still look like bargains

    Stellar earnings are propelling chip makers' shares, which trade cheaply compared with the broader stock market.

  • 10 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best high short interest stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best High Short Interest Stocks to Buy Now. Stocks with high short interest have dominated the headlines in the finance world for a good […]

  • August Is Actually A Great Month If You Own These 8 Stocks

    August is feared as one of the worst months for the S&P 500 — and for good reason. But investors still find ways to make big money.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    These top-tier growth, value, and income stocks can build investor wealth, even with the market near an all-time high.

  • 10 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is buying before earnings. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is Buying Before Earnings. The United States economy has roared back into life over the past few months after a torrid 2020 […]

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Earnings Preview: Here’s What You Need to Know

    China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) is set to release first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on August 3. Over the past six months, shares of the company have plunged 26%, and it is now trading at over $195. Given the macroeconomic recovery and accelerated digitalization in China, it is worth taking a look at Alibaba’s fundamentals ahead of the results. A strong set of numbers in fiscal Q1 could help the stock regain investors’ confidence, so let’s take a closer look at what analysts on the Stre

  • August is among the worst months of year for the stock market. Here’s how to play it.

    On Wall Street, August is off to a solid start thus far in 2021, but the month tends to accompany a bout of turbulence in equity markets.