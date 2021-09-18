U.S. markets closed

Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·5 min read

Discover automotive wiring harness market growth opportunities across various application areas including chassis, sensors, and HVAC

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive wiring harness market is poised to grow by USD 23.18 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Sumitomo Corp., and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing penetration of automotive electronics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, declining sales of automobiles might hamper the market growth.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Wiring Harness Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of market growth. Download the free sample report here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40233

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market - Global automotive engine wiring harness market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Automotive Junction Box Market - Global automotive junction box market is segmented by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive wiring harness market report covers the following areas:

  • Automotive Wiring Harness Market size

  • Automotive Wiring Harness Market trends

  • Automotive Wiring Harness Market industry analysis

This study identifies the advances in autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wiring harness market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Wiring Harness Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive wiring harness market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the automotive wiring harness market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the automotive wiring harness market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive wiring harness market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • COVID-19 impact on consumer discretionary sector

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Chassis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Vehicle type

  • Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Aptiv Plc

  • Fujikura Ltd.

  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Kyungshin Co. Ltd.

  • Lear Corp.

  • Leoni AG

  • Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

  • Nexans SA

  • Sumitomo Corp.

  • Yazaki Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-wiring-harness-market-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-wiring-harness-market-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-in-auto-parts--equipment-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301378919.html

SOURCE Technavio

