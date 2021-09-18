Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Discover automotive wiring harness market growth opportunities across various application areas including chassis, sensors, and HVAC

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive wiring harness market is poised to grow by USD 23.18 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Sumitomo Corp., and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing penetration of automotive electronics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, declining sales of automobiles might hamper the market growth.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Automotive Wiring Harness Market is segmented as below:

Type

Application

Geography

Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive wiring harness market report covers the following areas:

Automotive Wiring Harness Market size

Automotive Wiring Harness Market trends

Automotive Wiring Harness Market industry analysis

This study identifies the advances in autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wiring harness market growth during the next few years.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Wiring Harness Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive wiring harness market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive wiring harness market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive wiring harness market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive wiring harness market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

