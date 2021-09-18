Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025 | Analyzing Growth in Auto Parts & Equipment Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Discover automotive wiring harness market growth opportunities across various application areas including chassis, sensors, and HVAC
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The automotive wiring harness market is poised to grow by USD 23.18 billion during 2021-2025. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Download Free Sample Report to Know More
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Sumitomo Corp., and Yazaki Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Increasing penetration of automotive electronics has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, declining sales of automobiles might hamper the market growth.
Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Automotive Wiring Harness Market is segmented as below:
Type
Application
Geography
Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of market growth. Download the free sample report here:
https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40233
Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:
Global Automotive Engine Wiring Harness Market - Global automotive engine wiring harness market is segmented by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Automotive Junction Box Market - Global automotive junction box market is segmented by type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles), geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our automotive wiring harness market report covers the following areas:
Automotive Wiring Harness Market size
Automotive Wiring Harness Market trends
Automotive Wiring Harness Market industry analysis
This study identifies the advances in autonomous vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive wiring harness market growth during the next few years.
Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Automotive Wiring Harness Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Automotive Wiring Harness Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Automotive Wiring Harness Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive wiring harness market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the automotive wiring harness market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the automotive wiring harness market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive wiring harness market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
COVID-19 impact on consumer discretionary sector
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
Market segments
Comparison by Application
Chassis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
Market segments
Comparison by Vehicle type
Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Vehicle type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Aptiv Plc
Fujikura Ltd.
Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.
Kyungshin Co. Ltd.
Lear Corp.
Leoni AG
Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.
Nexans SA
Sumitomo Corp.
Yazaki Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/automotive-wiring-harness-market-industry-analysis
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-wiring-harness-market-2021-2025--analyzing-growth-in-auto-parts--equipment-industry--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301378919.html
SOURCE Technavio