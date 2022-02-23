Automotive Wiring Harness Market to Reach $73.71 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Increased inclination towards electric vehicles, advancements of safety features in automobiles, and technical development boosts the growth of the global automotive wiring harness market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Material (Copper, Aluminum, and Others), Propulsion (ICE Vehicles, Electric Vehicles, and Hybrid Vehicles), Vehicle Type (Two Wheeler, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles), Voltage (Low Voltage, and High Voltage), and Application (Body & Lighting, Engine, HVAC, Chassis, Dashboard & Cabin, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report, the global automotive wiring harness industry was pegged at $47.61 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $73.71 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research Logo

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in adoption of electric vehicles, development of vehicles with advanced safety features, and technological advancements drive the growth of the global automotive wiring harness market. However, high maintenance cost impedes the growth to some extent. On the other hand, proactive government regulations and growth in development of autonomous vehicles are anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the industry.

Download Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/643

COVID-19 scenario-

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the global supply chain was disrupted which caused shortage of components and this further led to delay in the manufacturing of vehicles.

There was a significant drop in car sales due to the prolonged lockdown across the globe.

However, there was a rise in the sale of electric vehicles in the European region. Also, as the world is getting back to normalcy with relaxation in regulations, the demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to increase in the market, which in turn is expected to aid the growth of the automotive wiring harness market.

Story continues

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/643

The copper segment to dominate by 2030-

By material, the copper segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the global automotive wiring harness market share in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the high efficiency of copper in automobiles, electrification of vehicles, and rise in demand for larger vehicles, such as SUVs, and vans. The aluminum segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.4% by 2030. The adoption of aluminum-based wiring harnesses is expected to increase during the forecast period to reduce weight and costs associated with copper wiring harnesses and this drives the growth of the segment.

The ICE vehicles segment held the lion's share in 2020-

Based on propulsion, the ICE vehicles segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global automotive wiring harness market, and is expected to continue its lead during the forecast period. Increase in demand for passenger vehicles, development of passenger cars with advanced safety features, and growing demand from emerging economies drive the demand for the segment. However, the electric vehicles segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% by 2030. This is because various countries across the world are promoting the use of electric vehicles to reduce the adoption of traditional gasoline fuel-based vehicles and decrease their carbon footprint. The report also includes an analysis of the hybrid vehicles segment.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts to Find Solutions for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/643

Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to lead the trail in terms of revenue-

By region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global automotive wiring harness market, and is anticipated to continue its lead during the forecast period. This is owing to growth in demand for premium cars & advanced features in vehicles, increased disposable income in countries such as India & China, as well as rise in adoption of electric vehicles in the region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6%. Factors such as the introduction of vehicle emission protocols and rise in the demand for fuel-efficient and eco-friendly vehicles drive the growth of the LAMEA automotive wiring harness market.

Leading market players-

Leoni AG

Fujikura Ltd.

NexansAutoelectricGmbh

Yura Corporation

SamvardhanaMotherson Group

Aptiv PLC

Lear Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd

Purchase Full Research Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/73c367bb06d0a4d0fe1c060a5f1cf2f1

Similar Reports We Have on Automotive Indsutry:

India Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application Type (Body Wiring Harness, Engine Wiring Harness, Chassis Wiring Harness, HVAC Wiring Harness, and Sensors Wiring Harness), and Vehicle Type (Two Wheelers, Passenger Cars, and Commercial Vehicles): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2030.

GCC Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application (Body Wiring Harness, Engine Wiring Harness, Chassis Wiring Harness, HVAC Wiring Harness and Sensor Wiring Harness), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, and Two Wheeler): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026.

Railway Wiring Harness Market by Application (HVAC, Lighting, Traction System, and Infotainment), Material (Aluminum, Copper, and Others), Train Type (Metro/Monorail, Light Rail, and HRS), Component (Wire and Connector), Voltage (High and Low), and Cable (Transmission Cable, Jumper Cable, and Power Cable), Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Electrical Wiring Interconnection System (EWIS) Market by Aviation Type (Commercial Aviation, Business and General Aviation, and Military Aviation), by Application (Avionics, Interiors, Propulsion, Airframe, and Others), by Component (Wires and Cables, Connectors & Connector Accessories, Electrical Grounding & Bonding Devices, Electrical Splices, Protection Materials, Clamps, Pressure Seals, and Others), by End User (OEM, and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-wiring-harness-market-to-reach-73-71-bn-globally-by-2030-at-4-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301488425.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research