Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Vehicle Type, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Wiring Harness Market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India are the key markets for automotive wiring harness in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Owing to the high demand for automobiles in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Thailand will facilitate the automotive wiring harness market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Get additional insight with market data points. To understand what more we have to offer over competition. ORDER THIS REPORT

The Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share is expected to increase by USD 23.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 14% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.18 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 19.89 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Sumitomo Corp., and Yazaki Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Aptiv Plc

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Kyungshin Co. Ltd.

Lear Corp.

Leoni AG

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

Nexans SA

Sumitomo Corp.

Yazaki Corp.

The automotive wiring harness market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Speak to our Analyst now! to take full advantage of every opportunity using competitive analysis created just for you

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Driver:

Increasing penetration of automotive electronics:

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Trend:

Advances in autonomous vehicles

Download Sample Report to find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends available with Technavio

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Automotive Connector Market in Europe: The market size has been calculated based on the revenue generated from sales of automotive connectors in Europe. We also present key vendors and a detailed analysis of these vendors in the report. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Automotive Wiring Harness Market in the APAC Region: This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Automotive Wiring Harness market in the APAC region. The report also include the entire range of automotive wiring harnesses available in the market. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 COVID-19 impact on consumer discretionary sector

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Chassis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Vehicle type

6.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle type

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.8 Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Aptiv Plc

11.4 Fujikura Ltd.

11.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

11.6 Kyungshin Co. Ltd.

11.7 Lear Corp.

11.8 Leoni AG

11.9 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

11.10 Nexans SA

11.11 Sumitomo Corp.

11.12 Yazaki Corp.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-wiring-harness-market-by-vehicle-type-application-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025-301567378.html

SOURCE Technavio