Automotive Wiring Harness Market By Vehicle Type, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

·9 min read

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Wiring Harness Market is segmented by geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). 58% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India are the key markets for automotive wiring harness in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Owing to the high demand for automobiles in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Thailand will facilitate the automotive wiring harness market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automotive Wiring Harness Market by Application, Vehicle Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The Automotive Wiring Harness Market Share is expected to increase by USD 23.18 billion from 2020 to 2025, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 14%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 23.18 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

19.89

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 58%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aptiv Plc, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Kyungshin Co. Ltd., Lear Corp., Leoni AG, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd., Nexans SA, Sumitomo Corp., and Yazaki Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

Vendor Insights-

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • Aptiv Plc

  • Fujikura Ltd.

  • Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • Kyungshin Co. Ltd.

  • Lear Corp.

  • Leoni AG

  • Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

  • Nexans SA

  • Sumitomo Corp.

  • Yazaki Corp.

The automotive wiring harness market is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Driver:

  • Increasing penetration of automotive electronics:

Automotive Wiring Harness Market Trend:

  • Advances in autonomous vehicles

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 COVID-19 impact on consumer discretionary sector

  • 2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Chassis - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 HVAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Vehicle type

  • 6.3 Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Light commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Medium and heavy commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Vehicle type

7 Customer landscape

  • 7.1 Overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Key leading countries

  • 8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Aptiv Plc

  • 11.4 Fujikura Ltd.

  • 11.5 Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

  • 11.6 Kyungshin Co. Ltd.

  • 11.7 Lear Corp.

  • 11.8 Leoni AG

  • 11.9 Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd.

  • 11.10 Nexans SA

  • 11.11 Sumitomo Corp.

  • 11.12 Yazaki Corp.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-wiring-harness-market-by-vehicle-type-application-and-geography--global-forecast-to-2025-301567378.html

SOURCE Technavio

