Automotive Wrap Films Market Size is expected to reach at USD 28,344 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.4%

Acumen Research and Consulting
·6 min read
Acumen Research and Consulting
Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled "Automotive Wrap Films Market and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030"

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automotive Wrap Films Market Statistics

  • Global automotive wrap films market revenue was worth USD 4,689 Million in 2021, with a 22.4% CAGR from 2022 to 2030

  • North America automotive wrap films market share gathered more than 35.8% in 2021

  • Asia-Pacific automotive wrap films market growth is expected to expand at a CAGR of 25.2% from 2022 to 2030

  • By vehicle type, light-duty vehicles segment capture over 53.3% of total market share in 2021

  • Increasing demand for mobile advertising, fuels the automotive wrap films market value

Automotive Wrap Films Market Coverage:

Market

Automotive Wrap Films Market

Automotive Wrap Films Market Size 2021

USD 4,689 Million

Automotive Wrap Films Market Forecast 2030

USD 28,344 Million

Automotive Wrap Films Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030

22.4%

 

Automotive Wrap Films Market Analysis Period

2018 - 2030

Automotive Wrap Films Market Base Year

2021

 

Automotive Wrap Films Market Forecast Data

2022 - 2030

Segments Covered

By Film Type, By Vehicle Type, By Application, And By Geography

Automotive Wrap Films Market Regional Scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profiled

Avery Dennison Corporation, Arlon Graphics, LLC, The 3M Company, Kay Premium Marking Films (KPMF), Ritrama S.p.A., Vvivid Vinyl, Orafol Group, Hexis S.A., JMR Graphics Inc., and Eastman Chemical Company.

Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Automotive Wrap Films Market Overview

Automotive wrap films are wallpaper that is adhered to the body of a vehicle to protect it from dust and corrosion. Automotive wrap films are mostly made of vinyl and are personalized for the vehicle's owner. Automotive wrap films are inexpensive because a single film can last up to five years

Automotive Wrap Films Market Trends

The automotive wrap films market is primarily driven by the global demand for pre-owned automobiles. Furthermore, the growing demand for vehicle protection against hazards such as monsoons, sand, and rust drives the market for automobiles to wrap films. Furthermore, the increasing influence of automotive illustrations, combined with the expansion of mobile advertising, endorses the global expansion of the automobile wrap films market. However, demand growth for automotive wrap films is probable to be hampered by the automotive industry's intense competition for cost and quality. Among the major factors driving these projections are the increasing preference for personalized vehicles and the consistent demand for pre-owned vehicles. Additionally, price compatibility, as well as millennial customers, is major factors in choosing light-duty cars and trucks such as SUVs, cars, and Utility vehicles. The rising demand for light-duty vehicles is expected to boost market revenue growth.

Over the last few years, mobile advertising has emerged as an effective and cost-effective advertising medium. The application of automotive wrap films enables any car, including a cab, vehicle, or jeeps, to be converted into a movable advert, allowing for a steadily increasing number of visitors per day. Automotive wrap films, which are more eye-catching as well as detailed than other media advertising, draw a significant number of audiences. The increasing demand for digital applications is expected to propel the market's growth rate.

Automotive Wrap Films Market Segmentation

The global automotive wrap films market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on film type, vehicle type, and application. By film type, the segment is separated into window films, paint protection films, and wrap films. According to the automotive wrap films market forecast, the window films category is predicted to develop significantly in the next years.

In terms of vehicle type, the market is categorized into heavy duty vehicle, light duty vehicle, and medium duty vehicle. Moreover, the market is split into advertisement purpose, and special purpose, based on the application.

Automotive Wrap Films Market Regional Overview

Based on the region, the worldwide automotive wrap films market segmentation is into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. According to an automotive wrap films industry analysis, North America held the biggest market share in 2021. This expansion is primarily the result of the presence of major automakers in the region. Color-changing advanced technologies and an increase in R&D expenses by major influencers contribute to the expansion of the region's automotive wrap films market.

Besides that, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the most appealing market for automotive wrap films during the projected timeframe. This expansion is due to the expansion of the automotive sector in India, Japan, and China. Furthermore, the region is expected to serve as a valuable revenue compartment due to favorable government schemes and low labor costs. The expansion of Argentina's automotive sector is driving the Latin American automotive wrap films market.

Automotive Wrap Films Market Players

Some of the prominent automotive wrap films market companies are Avery Dennison Corporation, The 3M Company, Ritrama S.p.A., Orafol Group, JMR Graphics Inc., Arlon Graphics, LLC, Kay Premium Marking Films (KPMF), Vvivid Vinyl, Hexis S.A., and Eastman Chemical Company.        To obtain a dominant position in the market, the majority of top players have implemented strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product introductions, and expansion. Key players are making significant investments in technology advancement to enhance the functionalities of automotive wrap films.

Questions Answered By This Report

  • What was the market size of Automotive Wrap Films Market in 2021?

  • What will be the CAGR of Automotive Wrap Films Market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030?

  • Who are the major players in Global Automotive Wrap Films Market?

  • Which region held the largest share Automotive Wrap Films Market in 2021?

  • What are the key market drivers Automotive Wrap Films Market?

  • Who is the largest end user Automotive Wrap Films Market?

  • What will be the Automotive Wrap Films Market value in 2030?

The Global Edible Films and Coatings Market accounted for USD 2,686 Million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 5,186 Million by 2030, with a significant CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The Polyethylene Furanoate Films Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.8% from 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach the market value of around USD 412.2 Thousand by 2027.

The Global Heat Transfer Films Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027 and to reach around USD 3,609.6 Million by 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +13474743864

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com


