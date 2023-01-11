U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

Automotive wrap films market size to grow by USD 6,328.5 million from 2022 to 2027; A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

·18 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive wrap films market size is estimated to increase by USD 6,328.5 million between 2022 and 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 17.32% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Wrap Films Market 2023-2027

Global Automotive wrap films market - Customer Landscape
To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

  • Key purchase criteria

  • Adoption rates

  • Adoption lifecycle

  • Drivers of price sensitivity

Automotive wrap films market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape – The global automotive wrap films market is fragmented. The market comprises some well-established players that offer a good range of automotive wrap films to customers across the world. The vendors are continuously working toward developing innovative and customized solutions for customers. They are also focusing on adopting new and advanced technologies to expand the scope of application of their offerings while increasing the satisfaction levels of their customers. Furthermore, some vendors are redesigning their strategies in order to maximize the cushioning effect and improve their sales and bottom line. All these factors are expected to intensify the competition in the market during the forecast period.

A few prominent vendors that offer automotive wrap films in the market are 3M Co., A.P.A. Spa, ACI Dynamix, ADS Window Films Ltd., Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., Exotic Vehicle Wraps, FILMTACK Pte. Ltd., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Global Pet Films Inc., HEXIS Co., Johnson Window Films Inc., LINTEC Corp., NEXFIL Co. Ltd., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Rayno Window Film, VViViD Vinyl Inc., and FOLIATEC Bohm GmbH and Co. Vertriebs KG.

Vendor Offerings -

  • A.P.A. Spa - The company offers automotive wrap films such as UltraJet, CH Chrome, and CWR antiscratch.

  • ACI Dynamix - The company offers automotive wrap films such as colored wraps, chrome and other material wraps, racing liveries, and full custom designs wraps.

  • ADS Window Films Ltd. - The company offers automotive wrap films such as ADS window films and paint protection films.

  • Arlon Graphics LLC - The company offers automotive wrap films such as SLX Plus, SLX Cast Wrap, and IllumiNITE Wrap.

Automotive wrap films market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (light-duty vehicles, medium-duty vehicles, and heavy-duty vehicles), type (cast film and calendered film), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The market share growth by the light-duty vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rising adoption of passenger vehicles and the increasing spending capacity of consumers worldwide.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global automotive wrap films market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global automotive wrap films market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The surging adoption of luxury and sports vehicles and the high disposable income of consumers are driving the growth of the automotive wrap films market in North America.

Automotive wrap films market – Market Dynamics

Leading Drivers – 

  • The market is driven by increasing advertisements by vendors to capture the audience's attention.

  • Vendors are investing in signboards, print ads, and radio and television spots to attract customers.

  • These modes are effective in reaching a wide target audience as they are stationary.

  • The increasing popularity of automotive wrap films among consumers is encouraging vendors to introduce customization options by offering unique textures and finishes, such as wood grain, brushed metal, and leather.

  • Such developments among vendors are increasing the demand for automotive wrap films among vendors, which is driving the growth of the market.

Key Trends – 

  • The growing popularity of motorsports is identified as the key trend in the market.

  • The rise in the popularity of motorsports has significantly increased the number of motorsports fans worldwide.

  • The high popularity of motorsports is having a positive influence on the growth of the automotive film wrap market.

  • These racing events have increased the participation of automakers, experts, and policymakers, which is increasing sponsorship, advertising, merchandising, and broadcasting.

  • This is creating immense growth opportunities for vendors operating in the market.

Major challenges – 

  • Low consumer awareness is identified as the major challenge in the market.

  • Many customers are unaware of the benefits of using automotive wrap films.

  • Also, automotive wrap films are perceived to be costlier than respraying and fresh paint coatings, which is impacting its widespread adoption among consumers.

  • Such challenges are hindering the growth of the global automotive wrap films market.

What are the key data covered in this automotive wrap films market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the automotive wrap films market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the automotive wrap films market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the automotive wrap films market industry across North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive wrap films market vendors

  • The automotive camera market size is expected to increase by USD 4.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.91%. The market is segmented by type (viewing and sensing camera and viewing only), vehicle (passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

  • The automotive films market size is expected to increase by USD 841.36 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.45%. The market is segmented by type (window films, wrap films, and paint protection films) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Automotive Wrap Films Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.32%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 6328.5 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

16.2

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

3M Co., A.P.A. Spa, ACI Dynamix, ADS Window Films Ltd., Arlon Graphics LLC, Avery Dennison Corp., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Eastman Chemical Co., Exotic Vehicle Wraps, FILMTACK Pte. Ltd., GARWARE HI TECH FILMS Ltd., Global Pet Films Inc., HEXIS Co., Johnson Window Films Inc., LINTEC Corp., NEXFIL Co. Ltd., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Rayno Window Film, VViViD Vinyl Inc., and FOLIATEC Bohm GmbH and Co. Vertriebs KG

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global automotive wrap films market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Light-duty vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Medium-duty vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Heavy-duty vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Cast film - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Calendered film - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 3M Co.

  • 12.4 A.P.A. Spa

  • 12.5 ACI Dynamix

  • 12.6 ADS Window Films Ltd.

  • 12.7 Arlon Graphics LLC

  • 12.8 Avery Dennison Corp.

  • 12.9 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

  • 12.10 Eastman Chemical Co.

  • 12.11 FILMTACK Pte. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Johnson Window Films Inc.

  • 12.13 LINTEC Corp.

  • 12.14 NEXFIL Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 ORAFOL Europe GmbH

  • 12.16 Rayno Window Film

  • 12.17 VViViD Vinyl Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

