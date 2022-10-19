U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

Automotor Modernizes its Information System in the Cloud with Infor and its Partner Authentic Group

·5 min read

Automotive parts distribution specialist streamlines business processes with Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise and Authentic Group's ADS solution

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud provider, today announced that Automotor, a French market leader in the export of automotive parts, has chosen to deploy the Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise ERP (enterprise resource planning) solution to cover all of its business needs in a single, centralized platform. In addition, Automotor opted for the Authentic Distribution Solution (ADS), developed by Infor's partner Authentic Group, to support the implementation and enrich it with high value-added services for the automotive distribution sector.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)
(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

Learn more about Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise:
https://www.infor.com/products/cloudsuite-distribution-enterprise

Founded in 1972, Automotor is the leading independent French exporter in the automotive parts industry, with a presence in more than 70 countries. Its increased focus on business activities in emerging markets, mainly outside Europe via its group AMERIGO International, has enabled the company to consolidate its turnover. A modernized information system is needed to support this growth.

The project to implement Infor's solution, hosted by Amazon Web Services in the cloud and with the help of technology partner Authentic Group, replaces a previously failed ERP project, which was, as Automotor's management admits, poorly prepared.  "We started a process transformation program in 2018," says Jérôme Cambray, Automotor's IT manager. "Unfortunately, at the time, we had poorly defined our needs both around the businesses related to the management of our logistics warehouse, which requires a lot of agility, but also in terms of our support and administration activities. We interrupted the project in order to resume it in a rational and strategic way on much healthier bases, by relying on a solution dedicated to our business and with a much more serious business commitment."

The project resumed at Automotor in 2021 with a precise analysis of all the company's business processes carried out with its internal users. The resulting document served as the basis for the call for tenders submitted to solution integrators, including Authentic Group, which took charge of the project. Authentic Group suggested to Automotor's teams that they opt for the Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise solution, which is widely used among distribution professionals in France.

"After our first aborted project, we were able to define a double objective. The first was to improve our productivity in terms of transit flows in our warehouses and to optimize our replenishment orders. The second was to be able to capitalize on our data and share some of it — in the form of a catalog and a diagnostic tool — via a platform open to our network of wholesale distributors. This had to be done with a tool that spoke our business language and that evolved with our growth. Infor's solution met these requirements exactly, and the fact that it is available in the cloud also allowed us to focus 100% on our business and to free ourselves from IT maintenance constraints," Cambray says.

The support of a true industry specialist, Authentic Group, was crucial in the conduct of the project. "When we were approached by Automotor, it was clear to us that Infor's solution, with which we have a very close relationship, was perfectly suited to Automotor's business requirements, its need for agility and growth ambitions," says Fabrice Caumette, Authentic Group's executive delivery manager. "We were so convinced that we even developed a dedicated preconfigured model to implement Infor's solution easily in order to reassure a customer that was coming out of a difficult experience."

From the Infor point of view, the project further solidifies the relevance of its portfolio of solutions dedicated to some of the most specific verticals. "The Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise solution, on AWS, is both comprehensive and scalable. Dedicated specifically to distribution professionals, it supports their growth and strengthens their commitment to their customers via, in particular, the development of high value-added services," said Philippe Maillet, Infor sales director in France for SMB & channel. "We are therefore particularly pleased with our technology partnership on this ambitious Automator project, conducted jointly with Authentic Group, whose rigor and expertise in the distribution sector is a perfect recipe for a successful business transformation."

Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise is a multi-location, multi-company, multi-currency, multi-lingual solution that covers inventory and warehouse management, financial management, omnichannel order management, purchasing, services and more. Supporting 49 locations and 24 languages, the solution provides Automotor with the flexibility and scalability to easily enter new markets and adapt quickly to change.

About Authentic Group

Created in 2004, Authentic Group implements IT solutions and offers innovative services to support companies in their development. Authentic Group works with companies specialized in distribution in Europe, Canada and the United States and offers services and solutions around:

- Infor M3, Infor OS, Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise: implementation, deployment, migration, support.

- Methodology: agility and reactivity for shorter and less expensive projects

- Micro-vertical business line automotive parts distribution (ADS)

To learn more about Authentic Group, visit https://www.authentic-grp.com

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact
Richard Moore
Infor PR Manager, EMEA
+447976111243
Richard.Moore@infor.com

Copyright ©2022 Infor. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotor-modernizes-its-information-system-in-the-cloud-with-infor-and-its-partner-authentic-group-301652764.html

SOURCE Infor

