AutoNation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast Scheduled for Friday, February 17, 2023

·2 min read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, on Friday, February 17, 2023. AutoNation management will discuss these results and other information regarding the Company during a conference call and audio webcast that same day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call may be accessed by telephone at 844-200-6205 (Conference ID: 779065) or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com. The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website following the call under "Events & Presentations." A playback of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2023, through March 10, 2023, by calling 866-813-9403 (Conference ID: 106051).

About AutoNation, Inc. 
AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation is committed to being the nation's most comprehensive transportation solutions provider with easy, transparent, and Customer-centric services.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.)
AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonation-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2022-earnings-conference-call-and-audio-webcast-scheduled-for-friday-february-17-2023-301724778.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.

