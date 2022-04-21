U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

AutoNation Reports Record First Quarter Results

- First quarter 2022 GAAP EPS was $5.78, an increase of 103% compared to first quarter 2021 GAAP EPS of $2.85, and an increase of 107% compared to first quarter 2021 adjusted EPS of $2.79

- First quarter 2022 revenue was $6.8 billion, an increase of 14%, driven by an increase in Used vehicle revenue of 47%, each as compared to the same period a year ago

- First quarter 2022 operating income increased 54% as compared to the same period a year ago

- First quarter 2022 After-Sales gross profit was $461 million, an increase of 19% compared to the same period a year ago

- During the first quarter of 2022, AutoNation repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $381 million

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America's largest and most admired automotive retailer, today reported record first quarter EPS. First quarter 2022 revenue was $6.8 billion, an increase of 14% driven by used vehicle revenue which increased 47%, more than offsetting the decline in new vehicle revenue of 6%, and robust After-Sales performance with revenue up 18%, each as compared to the same period a year ago.

Operational Summary

First quarter 2022 Operational Summary:

  • Revenue – Revenue was $6.8 billion, an increase of 14% compared to the year-ago period.

  • Gross Profit - Gross profit totaled $1.3 billion, an increase of 27% compared to the year-ago period.

  • SG&A as a Percentage of Gross Profit – SG&A as a percentage of gross profit was 56.6%, an improvement of 610 basis points compared to the year-ago period.

"Our Associates delivered record results with outstanding performances across our business sectors. Used vehicle revenue increased 47% and our used vehicle retail unit sales increased 11% compared to the prior year. Our After-Sales team delivered a tremendous quarter with an increase in After-Sales gross profit of 19%. Consumer demand for personal vehicle ownership remains strong and our self-sustaining used vehicle business continues to meet this demand through our sourcing capabilities, selection of vehicles, footprint, digital tools, and core efficiencies," said Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer.

Used Vehicle Growth Strategy

AutoNation's first quarter 2022 used vehicle retail unit sales increased 11%, compared to the prior year period, driven by superior used vehicle sourcing, a broad selection of inventory, a proven operating model, demonstrated digital scale, and an admired brand. AutoNation will continue to expand its used vehicle retail business, leveraging its existing capabilities and AutoNation USA growth plan, coupled with rich data and analytics. These core elements will accelerate growth and further differentiate the Company in the used vehicle market.

As previously announced, the Company entered two new markets in the quarter, with AutoNation USA Charlotte in North Carolina and AutoNation USA Charleston in South Carolina. Each AutoNation USA store has exceeded expectations and is profitable. The Company plans to open 12 additional new stores over the next 12 months. AutoNation's target is to have over 130 AutoNation USA stores in operation from coast-to-coast by the end of 2026. These stores will continue to leverage the AutoNation brand, scale, and proven Customer-centric processes to capture a larger share of the used vehicle market.

Share Repurchase

During the first quarter of 2022, AutoNation repurchased 3.5 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $381 million. Year-to-date through April 19, 2022, AutoNation repurchased 4.8 million shares of common stock, or 8% of the shares outstanding at the beginning of the year, for an aggregate purchase price of $518 million. AutoNation has approximately $376 million remaining Board authorization for share repurchase as of April 19, 2022. As of April 19, 2022, AutoNation had approximately 58 million shares outstanding.

Liquidity and Leverage

As of March 31, 2022, AutoNation had $2.4 billion of liquidity, including $608 million in cash and approximately $1.8 billion of availability under our revolving credit facility. The Company's covenant leverage ratio was 1.5x at quarter-end, or 1.3x net of cash, and used floorplan availability. AutoNation had approximately $3.5 billion of non-vehicle debt outstanding as of March 31, 2022.


Selected GAAP Financial Data



($ in millions, except per share data)




Three Months Ended Mar 31,




2022

2021

YoY









Revenue

$ 6,752.8

$ 5,903.8

14%



Gross Profit

$ 1,308.9

$ 1,032.8

27%



Operating Income

$ 519.0

$ 336.9

54%



Net Income

$ 362.1

$ 239.4

51%



Diluted EPS

$ 5.78

$ 2.85

103%









New Vehicle Retail Unit Sales

56,442

69,361

-19%



Used Vehicle Retail Unit Sales

79,763

71,780

11%









Selected Non-GAAP Financial Data



($ in millions, except per share data)




Three Months Ended Mar 31,




2022

2021

YoY









Adjusted Net Income

$ 362.1

$ 233.7

55%



Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 5.78

$ 2.79

107%








Segment Results

Segment results(1) for the first quarter 2022 were as follows:

First Quarter 2022 Segment Results

  • Domestic - Domestic segment income(2) was $149 million compared to year-ago segment income of $119 million, an increase of 26%.

  • Import - Import segment income(2) was $186 million compared to year-ago segment income of $126 million, an increase of 48%.

  • Premium Luxury - Premium Luxury segment income(2) was $230 million compared to year-ago segment income of $159 million, an increase of 45%.

The first quarter conference call may be accessed by telephone 844-200-6205 (Conference ID: 813404) at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time today or on AutoNation's investor relations website at investors.autonation.com.

The webcast will also be available on AutoNation's website under "Events & Presentations" following the call. A playback of the conference call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on April 21, 2022, through May 12, 2022, by calling 866-813-9403 (Conference ID: 687579). Additional information regarding AutoNation's results can be found in the Investor Presentation available at: investors.autonation.com.

(1)

AutoNation has three reportable segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. The Domestic segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis; the Import segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, Subaru, Nissan, and Hyundai; and the Premium Luxury segment is comprised of stores that sell vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Lexus, Audi, and Jaguar Land Rover.

(2)

Segment income represents income for each of AutoNation's reportable segments and is defined as operating income less floorplan interest expense.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, which exclude certain items disclosed in the attached financial tables. As required by SEC rules, the Company provides reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures improve the transparency of the Company's disclosure, provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations, and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "targets," "projects," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our strategic initiatives, partnerships, or investments, including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA pre-owned vehicle stores and our investments in digital and online capabilities, statements regarding our expectations for the future performance of our business and the automotive retail industry, and other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to implement successfully our strategic initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including the planned expansion of our AutoNation USA stores; our ability to identify, acquire, and build out suitable locations in a timely manner; our ability to develop successfully our digital and online capabilities; our ability to maintain and enhance our retail brands and reputation and to attract consumers to our own digital channels; our ability to acquire and integrate successfully new franchises; restrictions imposed by vehicle manufacturers and our ability to obtain manufacturer approval for acquisitions; economic conditions, including changes in unemployment, interest, and/or inflation rates, consumer demand, fuel prices, and tariffs; supply chain disruptions and inventory availability; new and used vehicle margins; our ability to attain planned sales volumes within our expected time frames; our ability to successfully implement and maintain expense controls; the success and financial viability and the incentive and marketing programs of vehicle manufacturers and distributors with which we hold franchises; the response by federal, state, and local governments and other parties to, and the economic impacts of, the COVID-19 pandemic; natural disasters and other adverse weather events; the resolution of legal and administrative proceedings; regulatory factors affecting our business, including fuel economy requirements; the announcement of safety recalls; factors affecting our goodwill and other intangible asset impairment testing; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

AUTONATION, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In millions, except per share data)










Three Months Ended March 31,




2022


2021







Revenue:






New vehicle

$

2,807.2

$

2,982.3


Used vehicle


2,572.4


1,749.1


Parts and service


1,003.9


851.0


Finance and insurance, net


363.9


313.0


Other


5.4


8.4

Total revenue


6,752.8


5,903.8







Cost of sales:






New vehicle


2,462.2


2,792.3


Used vehicle


2,435.8


1,608.9


Parts and service


542.8


462.0


Other


3.1


7.8

Total cost of sales


5,443.9


4,871.0







Gross profit


1,308.9


1,032.8







Selling, general, and administrative expenses


741.4


647.9

Depreciation and amortization


50.0


47.9

Other (income) expense, net


(1.5)


0.1







Operating income


519.0


336.9







Non-operating income (expense) items:






Floorplan interest expense


(5.2)


(9.4)


Other interest expense


(29.6)


(21.2)


Other income (loss), net


(6.4)


11.0







Income from continuing operations before income taxes


477.8


317.3







Income tax provision


115.7


77.8







Net income from continuing operations


362.1


239.5







Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes


-


(0.1)













Net income

$

362.1

$

239.4













Diluted earnings (loss) per share(1):






Continuing operations

$

5.78

$

2.85


Discontinued operations

$

-

$

-








Net income

$

5.78

$

2.85













Weighted average common shares outstanding


62.6


83.9







Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock, at period end


59.7


80.5







(1)

Earnings per share amounts are calculated discretely and therefore may not add up to the total due to rounding.

AUTONATION, INC.

UNAUDITED SUPPLEMENTARY DATA

($ in millions, except per vehicle data)

























Operating Highlights


Three Months Ended March 31,





2022


2021


$ Variance


% Variance

Revenue:










New vehicle

$

2,807.2

$

2,982.3

$

(175.1)


(5.9)



Retail used vehicle


2,392.2


1,644.1


748.1


45.5



Wholesale


180.2


105.0


75.2


71.6


Used vehicle


2,572.4


1,749.1


823.3


47.1


Finance and insurance, net


363.9


313.0


50.9


16.3



Total variable operations


5,743.5


5,044.4


699.1


13.9


Parts and service


1,003.9


851.0


152.9


18.0


Other


5.4


8.4


(3.0)



Total revenue

$

6,752.8

$

5,903.8

$

849.0


14.4























Gross profit:










New vehicle

$

345.0

$

190.0

$

155.0


81.6



Retail used vehicle


124.9


125.2


(0.3)


(0.2)



Wholesale


11.7


15.0


(3.3)




Used vehicle


136.6


140.2


(3.6)


(2.6)


Finance and insurance


363.9


313.0


50.9


16.3



Total variable operations


845.5


643.2


202.3


31.5


Parts and service


461.1


389.0


72.1


18.5


Other


2.3


0.6


1.7



Total gross profit


1,308.9


1,032.8


276.1


26.7












Selling, general, and administrative expenses


741.4


647.9


(93.5)


(14.4)

Depreciation and amortization


50.0


47.9


(2.1)



Goodwill impairment


-


-


-



Franchise rights impairment


-


-


-



Other (income) expense, net


(1.5)


0.1


1.6



Operating income


519.0


336.9


182.1


54.1












Non-operating income (expense) items:







