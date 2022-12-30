U.S. markets closed

AutoNation Wraps Up Year of Giving With Holiday Season Donations to Cancer Organizations

·4 min read

AutoNation raises over $35 million for critical cancer research and treatment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its year-round Drive Pink (DRVPNK) mission,  AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) has proudly surpassed $35 million raised to help drive out cancer. Associates from coast to coast wrapped up 2022 with a flurry of initiatives to benefit children and adults whose lives have been impacted by cancer.

In 2022, AutoNation Customers generously donated nearly $800,000 through AutoNation's Credit Card Donation Program, with 100 percent of proceeds directly benefiting this year's national DRVPNK charity partners: American Cancer Society, Zero – The End of Prostate Cancer, National Pediatric Cancer Foundation and the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).

"When I speak with our Associates across the country, one of the things they are most proud of is our year-round, company-wide commitment to help beat cancer and improve the lives of children and adults impacted by this devastating disease," said Mike Manley, AutoNation Chief Executive Officer. "As one of America's most admired companies, our Associates, Customers and brand partners are the reason why we have made DRVPNK our singular philanthropic mission."

With its donation to BCRF—the world's largest private funder of breast cancer research and metastatic breast cancer research – AutoNation will help support the research of four scientists at the University of Southern California, the University of Texas, and the H. Lee Moffit Cancer Center whose work spans BCRF's key areas of focus (metastasis, tumor biology, prevention, treatment, and survivorship) and includes a study to help combat racial disparities in breast cancer outcomes.

Throughout the year, AutoNation spearheaded numerous DRVPNK events and initiatives to benefit children and adults served by its charitable community partners coast to coast, including:

  • Chicago-area AutoNation Associates donated 500 gift bags to Lemons of Love to be distributed to patients undergoing cancer treatment

  • Associates of AutoNation USA Henderson, AutoNation Buick GMC Henderson and BMW of Henderson collected toys and pantry items for the Tyler Robinson Foundation based in Las Vegas

  • AutoNation's Shared Service Center in Irvine, Texas, hosted a Christmas party for children and families of Wipe Out Kids' Cancer in Dallas

  • AutoNation Toyota Corpus Christi Associates collected and delivered toys to children and patients at Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi, Texas

  • AutoNation Associates from Miami-Dade and Broward counties collected toys for children battling cancer in partnership with the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC)

  • AutoNation Ford Littleton Associates collected toys for children and patients at Children's Hospital Colorado

  • AutoNation commemorated its annual, company-wide DRVPNK Across America Day in October, with Associates from coast to coast assembling and delivering thousands of comfort bags to patients undergoing cancer treatments.

Since 2013, AutoNation has contributed over $35 million to its extensive network of charitable community partners in support of cancer research across the spectrum, from pediatric cancer to treatments for prostate cancer and more.

"DRVPNK is an example of the good that can happen when we come together as a community to support critical cancer research and treatment," said Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer. "Through DRVPNK, we continue to touch the lives of countless people affected by cancer, thanks to the persistent efforts of thousands of AutoNation Associates coast to coast, our Customers who embrace DRVPNK, as well as through our communities."

To find out more about DRVPNK, visit www.autonation.com/our-purpose/drive-pink.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

AutoNation Logo (PRNewsfoto/AutoNation, Inc.)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonation-wraps-up-year-of-giving-with-holiday-season-donations-to-cancer-organizations-301711532.html

SOURCE AutoNation, Inc.

