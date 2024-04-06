AutoNation's (NYSE:AN) five-year total shareholder returns outpace the underlying earnings growth

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Don't believe it? Then look at the AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) share price. It's 324% higher than it was five years ago. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 13% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 10% in the last three months.

In light of the stock dropping 4.3% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive five-year return.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, AutoNation managed to grow its earnings per share at 41% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 34% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.47.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free interactive report on AutoNation's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

AutoNation shareholders have received returns of 26% over twelve months, which isn't far from the general market return. We should note here that the five-year TSR is more impressive, at 34% per year. Although the share price growth has slowed, the longer term story points to a business well worth watching. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for AutoNation (2 don't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

