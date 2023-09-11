We Like AutoNation's (NYSE:AN) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, the ROCE of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for AutoNation:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.27 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$11b - US$4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, AutoNation has an ROCE of 27%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AutoNation compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for AutoNation.

The Trend Of ROCE

AutoNation is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 27%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 39%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at AutoNation thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, AutoNation has decreased current liabilities to 40% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. This tells us that AutoNation has grown its returns without a reliance on increasing their current liabilities, which we're very happy with.

What We Can Learn From AutoNation's ROCE

To sum it up, AutoNation has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And a remarkable 249% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

