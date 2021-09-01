U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

"Autonomous accounting” platform Vic.ai raises $50M round led by ICONIQ Growth

Mike Butcher
·1 min read

Vic.ai, a startup that has built an AI-based platform it claims can ‘automate' enterprise accounting, has raised a $50M Series B round led by ICONIQ Growth, with participation from existing investors GGV Capital, Cowboy Ventures and Costanoa Ventures, bringing total capital raised to $63 million.

The company’s customers include HSB (Sweden’s largest real-estate management company), Intercom Inc. and HireQuest Inc., as well as accounting firms KPMG, PwC, BDO, and Armanino LLP. Vic.ai says its platform has processed more than 535 million invoices with 95 percent accuracy.

Vic.ai says it can do this by learning from historical data and existing processes to deliver more automation in accounting processes thus saving time, reducing errors and duplicates.

Alexander Hagerup, CEO of Vic.ai (launched in 2017) said: “It’s 2021, and it’s high time for finance and accounting teams to embrace AI technology. Accounting work is tedious and repetitive, but it no longer needs to be. Our AI platform delivers both autonomy and intelligence for finance and accounting teams.”

Will Griffith, founding partner at ICONIQ Growth said Vic.ai team “demonstrates the same passion, product focus and customer-first mentality that we see in other exceptional founders.”

  • Is There Deflationary Risk Ahead with Possible Fed Tapering?

    Darius Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro, updates his macro framework for markets after Jay Powell announced at Jackson Hole that the Fed may begin to reduce stimulus this year and before the August nonfarm payrolls report drops later in the week. With monetary stimulus expected to taper off, Dale also examines if the same should be expected for fiscal policy, and he provides his perspective on Bitcoin and Ethereum as billionaire John Paulson calls crypto a “worthless” bubble.

  • SKEEPERS Acquires MyFeelBack and Mediatech-CX; Launches the Ultimate Low-Code, Omnichannel Customer Feedback Platform, CX Management

    Brands such as Nespresso, L’Oreal, Clarins, MetLife, BRP and Hilti among first customers

  • China’s Private Refiners Grab Barrels as They Prepare to Ramp Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese independent oil refiners returned to the physical crude market in recent weeks, aiding a recovery in Asian demand after a government crackdown on the sector had spurred buyers to scale back activity. Some private processors including China National Chemical Corp. and Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. picked up cargoes of Norway’s Johan Sverdrup and Russian ESPO crude for October to December delivery, according to traders. Independents, also known as teapots, have also beg

  • Revolve Law Group Announces Expansion Plans

    Positioned as the law firm of the future, led by an all-female team of partners, Revolve Law Group reveals how their intuitive, strategic approach tips the scales in favor of results.

  • Daily Crunch: Databricks reaches $38B billion valuation with $1.6B Series H

    Today the TechCrunch machine was busy covering the first day of Y Combinator's Demo Day event, so expect to see all sorts of coverage on the site after this hits your inbox. In Disrupt news, TechCrunch is bringing an AI investor and a science-fiction author together and will have lots on deck for startups currently raising external capital. Databricks is now worth $38B: Data and AI unicorn Databricks confirmed its previously reported financing event today, raising $1.6 billion at a $38 billion valuation.

  • Euro zone Aug factory growth strong - as were price rises, PMI shows

    Euro zone manufacturing growth remained strong in August but supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic continued to constrain supplies of the raw materials factories need, driving up prices, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 61.4 in August from July's 62.8, below an initial 61.5 "flash" estimate. "Euro zone manufacturers reported another month of buoyant production in August, continuing the growth spurt into its 14th successive month," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

  • French manufacturing growth eases in August, beats flash estimate -PMI

    French manufacturing activity grew at its slowest pace in six months in August as shortages of materials and transportation delays continued to weigh, a monthly business survey showed on Wednesday. Data compiler IHS Markit said its final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 57.5 points from 58.0 in July – its lowest reading since February's 56.1. "Economic conditions in France's manufacturing sector remain strong as we head towards the end of the third quarter, although further slowdowns in the rate of output and new order growth suggest we're well past the peak" said IHS Markit senior economist Joe Hayes.

  • Factories hit by pandemic-related supply disruptions

    Global factory activity lost momentum in August as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic-disrupted supply chains, raising concerns faltering manufacturing would add to economic woes caused by slumping consumption, surveys showed on Wednesday. Many firms reported logistical troubles, product shortages and a labour crunch which have made it a sellers' market of the goods factories need, driving up prices. While factory activity remained strong in the euro zone, IHS Markit's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 61.4 in August from July's 62.8, below an initial 61.5 "flash" estimate.

  • Pandemic leads to entrepreneurship, as some turn creative passions into businesses

    The pandemic led many to leave the workforce to start their own businesses. Now, successful owners are seeing more income than ever before.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Rangebound; Strengthens Over $69.02, Weakens Under $67.63

    The direction of October WTI crude oil on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the short-term Fibonacci level at $69.02.

  • Judge to rule on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

    A U.S. judge is expected to rule on Wednesday on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's request to approve its bankruptcy reorganization plan that would shield the company's Sackler family owners from future litigation over the opioid crisis. If U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approves the deal, which Purdue values at more than $10 billion, it would clear a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits. The plan would dissolve the drugmaker and shift assets to a new company owned by a trust rather than the Sackler family members.

  • A sound bite reexamined: 'Pandemic of the unvaccinated'

    This summer’s coronavirus resurgence has been labeled a “pandemic of the unvaccinated” by government officials from President Joe Biden on down. The sound bite captures the glaring reality that unvaccinated people overwhelmingly account for new cases and serious infections, with a recent study of government data showing that hospitalization rates among unvaccinated adults were 17 times higher than among those fully vaccinated. “It is true that the unvaccinated are the biggest driver, but we mustn't forget that the vaccinated are part of it as well, in part because of the delta variant,” said Dr. Eric Topol, professor of molecular medicine at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California.

  • Evergrande's billionaire boss exudes calm as debt risks grow

    Mingling with power brokers at celebrations to mark the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party on July 1, a beaming Hui Ka Yan showed no signs that his company, China Evergrande, was facing mounting pressure with debt repayments. Hui, wearing a navy-blue suit and open-neck shirt, looked relaxed as he stood on a podium overlooking the festivities in Tiananmen Square, an invitation many considered a show of support for the billionaire businessman. A month earlier, the Evergrande group chairman had hosted a rare meeting with more than 1,000 suppliers and was once again flanked by the business elite, as he spoke of his deleveraging goals.

  • Intuit in Talks to Buy Mailchimp for More Than $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Intuit Inc., the maker of TurboTax and QuickBooks software, is in talks to buy email marketing firm Mailchimp for more than $10 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. No final decision has been made and discussions could fall through, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. Another buyer could also emerge for the company and others are interested, they added. The deal would unite two providers of services for small businesse

  • Cathie Wood’s Planned ETF Bets ‘Transparency’ Buzzier Than ESG

    OPEC+ raises oil demand forecast, Social Security trust fund will run out of money by 2034, South Korea cracks down on Google and Apple over app stores, and other news to start your day

  • Nio stock drops after deliveries outlook cut, citing 'uncertainty' of chip supplies

    Shares of Nio Inc. slumped 4.1% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker cut its third-quarter deliveries outlook, citing the "uncertainty and volatility" of semiconductor supplies. The company now expects to deliver 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles in the third quarter, down from previous guidance of 23,000 to 25,000 vehicles. For the month of August, the company deliveries increased 48.3% from a year ago to 5,880 vehicles. "While the company's new order reached an

  • Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy?

    Financial services giant Fidelity has a rule for retirement savings you may have heard of: Have 10 times your annual salary saved for retirement by age 67. This oft-cited guideline can help you identify a retirement savings goal, but it … Continue reading → The post Should the 45% Rule Guide Your Retirement Strategy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Hedge Funds Pay $300,000 to Beat Wall Street to Best Graduates

    (Bloomberg) -- When computing major Garen Zhou deferred his studies in the U.S. because of the pandemic, he applied for internships at China’s biggest internet companies.In the end, the Peking University graduate chose Ubiquant, a local hedge fund managing $8 billion of assets which is offering top college leavers like Ph.D.s annual salaries of as much as $300,000. After a year, Zhou became a permanent employee, giving up his enrollment at Johns Hopkins University.“The benefits of staying in thi

  • Corn Crashes as Hurricane Ida Devastates Busiest U.S. Export Hub

    (Bloomberg) -- Corn prices in Chicago sank to a seven-week low as broken grain elevators and power outages in the U.S.’s busiest agricultural port raised concerns about grain supplies with nowhere to go.Hurricane Ida left more than 1 million homes and businesses without electricity in southern Louisiana and also shuttered export terminals in New Orleans. Food supply chains were already under severe pressure amid the pandemic, with shortages of everything from packaging to truck drivers.The U.S.

  • 5 Key Retirement Planning Steps to Take

    Retirement planning is a multistep process that evolves over time. To have a comfortable, secure—and fun—retirement, you need to build the financial cushion that will fund it all. Planning for retirement starts with thinking about your retirement goals and how long you have to meet them.