U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,160.68
    +39.25 (+0.95%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,180.14
    +264.36 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,175.23
    +113.86 (+0.94%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,919.56
    +29.68 (+1.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.56
    +0.15 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.90
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.26
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0708
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.0660 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2595
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7660
    +0.1500 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,179.88
    -183.23 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    676.69
    +38.05 (+5.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,598.93
    -9.29 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.95
    +28.06 (+0.10%)
     

Autonomous Aircraft Market Size to Worth Around US$ 35.5 Bn by 2030

Precedence Research
·6 min read
Precedence Research
Precedence Research

The global autonomous aircraft market size is expected to be worth around US$ 35.5 billion by 2030 and expanding growth at a notable CAGR of 20.25% from 2022 to 2030.

Tokyo, June 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global autonomous aircraft market size was estimated at US$ 6.75 billion in 2021. The rising technological advancements in the aviation industry, growing adoption of novel technologies like artificial intelligence and internet of things, rising number of air passengers, and growing demand for unmanned aircrafts from the military are some of the major factors that are significantly driving the growth of the global autonomous aircraft market.

The rising globalization of business has led to a rapid growth in business travel and the growing number of tourists is boosting the demand for the efficient aircrafts. The surging applications of the autonomous aircrafts for various purposes such as air medical services and cargo and delivery are boosting the demand for the autonomous aircrafts across the globe.

Get the Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/1775

The rising investments by the top market players in the research and development and adoption of the AI and IoT technologies has led to the rapid growth of the autonomous aircrafts market across the globe.

Moreover, the rising need for controlling air travel costs and increase efficiency of the aircrafts is boosting the adoption of the IoT and AI technologies. Further, the rising government investments in urbanization and building air connectivity infrastructure is boosting the number of air travelers, which is expected to support the market growth in the foreseeable future.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2021

USD 6.7 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 35.5 Billion

CAGR

20.25% from 2022 to 2030

Commercial Aircraft Market Share in 2021

25%

 

Largest Share Holder

North America

Key Players

AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus S.A.S, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems, Saab AB, Northorp Grumman Corporation, Elbit Systems, Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Embraer S.A.

Report Highlights

  • By aircraft type, the rotary wings segment dominated the market. The less space required by this type of aircraft owing to its vertical take-off and landing features has boosted its demand. Moreover, the high demand for rotary wings aircraft for combat and surveillance activities has led to its dominance.

  • Based on component, the hardware was the dominating segment in 2021. This is attributed to the high prices and wider range of hardware components required in developing an autonomous aircraft.

  • By end user, the commercial aircraft segment led the market in 2021. The rising number air passengers and growing demand for cargo and delivery of goods and services across various destinations has led to the growth of this segment.

Ask here for more customization study@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/customization/1775

Regional Snapshot

North America led the global autonomous aircraft market in 2021. The rising investments by the major aircraft manufacturers in US in the research and development of the autonomous aircrafts and the surging adoption of the AI and IoT technologies to foster the development of autonomous aircraft manufacturing process has led to the growth of the North America autonomous aircraft market. The demand for the cargo and delivery aircrafts, personal aircrafts, and combat and ISR aircrafts is significantly high in US. The presence of various major market players like Boeing Co., Lockheed Martin Corporation, and AeroVironment and various strategies adopted by them significantly influences the market growth in a positive way, which has led to the dominance of this region in the global autonomous aircraft market.

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The surging demand for the unmanned aircrafts among the military in various nations like China, India, and Indonesia are significantly driving the growth of the Asia Pacific autonomous aircraft market. The significantly rising defense budgets of the countries like India and China are expected to offer huge growth opportunities to the market players in the foreseeable future.

Market Dynamics

Driver

Rising investments in the cargo and delivery of goods

Various countries like Singapore, US, China, and UAE are increasingly using the autonomous aircrafts for delivering goods and services. Moreover, in case of any medical emergencies, the autonomous aircrafts are also used as air ambulance. The advanced features and increased capabilities of these aircrafts has higher efficiency, they are cost-effective, reliable, and high speed aircrafts. These major features are solely responsible for the growing demand for the autonomous aircrafts across the globe. Moreover, the multi-purposes served by these aircrafts is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Restraint

Complexities in design, and difficulties in testing and certifications

There is an extensive requirement for testing and certifications for ensuring safety of the components and software, which are complex. The rising need for making the aircrafts cost-effective leads to the complexities in design. Moreover, there are strict government regulations pertaining to various factors such as passenger safety, environment protection, onboard safety requirements, and other purposes. These regulations are the major hindering factors for the global autonomous aircraft market.

Opportunity

Rising need for eliminating human errors

The development of advanced hardware and software has encouraged the development of the autonomous aircrafts. These unmanned aircrafts can significantly reduce the number of air accidents by eliminating the human errors with the use of AI and IoT technologies and can save lives of the pilots. The growing adoption of these aircrafts and rising technological advances are expected to offer several growth opportunities to the market players.

Challenge

High costs of the autonomous aircrafts

High costs are associated with the acquisition of the advanced aircraft hardware and software. Moreover, the engine and aerodynamics of the autonomous aircrafts has complex designs. Furthermore, the adoption of AI and IoT makes it vulnerable to cyberattacks. Therefore, ensuring safety involves a huge cost.

Recent Developments

  • In August 2019, AeroVironment signed a US$45 millioncontract with US Department of defense for Raven autonomous aircraft systems.

Market Segmentation

By Aircraft Type

  • Rotary Wing

  • Fixed Wing

By Component

  • Radars &Transponders

  • Propulsion Systems

  • Cameras

  • Sensors

  • Actuation System

  • Air Data Inertial Reference Units

  • Flight Management Computers

  • Software

  • Others

By Technology

  • Increasingly Autonomous

  • Fully Autonomous

By End User

  • Air Medical Service

  • Commercial Aircraft

  • Combat & ISR

  • Passenger Air Vehicle

  • Personal Air Vehicle

  • Cargo & Delivery Aircraft

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Buy this Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/1775

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com  | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research/

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch/

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R

Get Our Latest Press Releases@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/press-releases


Recommended Stories

  • The 26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home

    You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.

  • Just How Rich Are Elon Musk, Donald Trump and These Other Big Names?

    What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths?

  • Transocean Surges Towards a Major Upside Breakout

    Transocean is up sharply Tuesday on very heavy trading volume and has moved closer to an important upside breakout on our charts. In our March 28 review of RIG we wrote that "Traders should use available price weakness to start building a long position in RIG.

  • As Exxon Mobil Hits $100, Let's See If the Targets Shift

    Shares of Exxon Mobil have broken above the round number of $100, so this is a good time to check the charts again to see if we need to alter our technical strategy. The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line is pointing higher and tells us that buyers of XOM continue to be more aggressive than sellers. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the MACD oscillator.

  • Eli Lilly weight loss drug for type-2 diabetes approved by the FDA

    Yahoo Finance senior health reporter Anjalee Khemlani details Eli Lilly's type-2 diabetes drug approval by the FDA for use as a weight loss drug.

  • 'It's terrible': Californians sound off on high gas prices

    LOS ANGELES — It wasn’t all that long ago that filling up a big gas tank cost less than $100 in California.

  • Why Peabody Energy Stock Jumped 14.5% Today

    The stock of Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) was on fire today, trading 9% higher as of 1:50 p.m. ET. With today's move, Peabody stock is now up almost 21% this month as of this writing. Peabody Energy stock received a huge analyst upgrade this morning, and I believe it is one of the highest price targets accorded to the coal stock in recent memory.

  • $140 oil is 'the level to watch as a recession indicator': DataTrek

    A sustained high price for crude oil could tip the economy into a recession, researchers at DataTrek warned in a new note on Tuesday.

  • Exclusive-Russia hikes oil exports from major Eastern port to help offset EU ban

    Moscow has said it hopes to reroute energy exports from the West to Asia, but doing so via long tanker voyages from European sea ports is expensive and complicated by Western sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine, such as on shipping. Russia's pipeline monopoly Transneft has already increased the amount of crude pumped to Kozmino on its main Asian oil route, the East Siberia Pacific Ocean (ESPO) pipeline, by 70,000 barrels per day (bpd) by using chemical additives to speed up oil flows, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. Moscow also plans to send an extra 80,000 bpd of so-called ESPO Blend crude to Kozmino via rail from Meget, a route previously used to supply Kozmino and domestic refineries when the ESPO pipeline was being built, the sources said.

  • DRILL RESULTS EXTEND THE SPARK LITHIUM DEPOSIT STRIKE LENGTH BY 80 METRES TO THE WEST AND DISCOVERS A NEW MINERALIZED ZONE

    Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results from the drilling completed during the Phase XI drill program on the Spark pegmatite. Phase XI drilling was completed in March 2022 with a total of 1,342.5m in five holes completed. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

  • How Rockefeller's Standard Oil Trust became Chevron, ExxonMobil, BP, and Marathon

    Over a century ago, the trustbusters had their sights on Big Oil.

  • Ford Hedges its EV Bets While GM Goes All In

    The automaker announces huge new investments in electric and gas-powered vehicles, but its split strategy may not work in its favor.

  • Oil: Tapping strategic petroleum reserves an ‘absolute sign of desperation,’ analyst says

    Stephen Schork, principal at the Schork Group, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest in gas prices and oil markets and recent comments by Secretary Buttigieg about tapping strategic petroleum reserves to address the problem.

  • Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to surge to nearly $140 a barrel this summer — but it will feel like $160

    Lackluster refining capacity could cause the spread between crude prices and gasoline to widen even further, say analysts at Goldman Sachs.

  • Analysis - Apple's next frontier is your car's dashboard

    Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets. Apple on Monday gave a preview of a new generation of its CarPlay software that will migrate from its current home on the entertainment screen to power everything in front of the driver. While the move from one screen to another may seem like a small step for Apple, it's a huge leap in terms of both the technological and business engagement between the iPhone maker and the world's automakers.

  • Upward Pressure On Oil Prices Is Only Going To Increase

    There was a drop in oil prices when OPEC announced plans to increase its production in July and August, but bullish sentiment is now growing rapidly

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Atlas Holdings to Buy Chicken Company Foster Farms

    Private-equity firm Atlas Holdings agreed to acquire the West Coast-based chicken company and put former Tyson Foods CEO Donnie Smith at its helm.

  • Elon Musk should ‘make Twitter a streaming service alternative’: Gary Vaynerchuk

    VaynerMedia CEO Gary Vaynerchuk sits down with Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs at VeeCon on the direction Tesla CEO Elon Musk could take Twitter, including premiumization or subscription fees to use the platform.

  • Kraft Heinz sees Latin America becoming its No. 2 market

    Kraft Heinz Co aims to double the pace of its sales growth in Latin America, making the region its second-largest global market within the next five years, the top regional executive of the packaged food maker told Reuters. "We are investing in increasing the capacity of our factories in the region, which we see as the biggest engine of growth for the company in the coming years," Bruno Keller said in an interview on Friday, without giving investment estimates or projected sales volumes in Latin America. Chicago-based Kraft Heinz now considers the region its fourth-largest market outside the United States, behind Britain, Canada and Australia.