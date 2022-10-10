U.S. markets close in 4 hours 47 minutes

Autonomous Car Market Size to Reach $196.97 Billion by 2030; CAGR: 25.7% - Confirms Strategic Market Research

As per the Research Report published by Strategic Market Research, as of 2021, the global market size was $25.14 billion, growing at a CAGR of 25.7%, and it was forecasted to have a value of approximately $196.97 billion by 2030.

New York, USA, Oct. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Worldwide Autonomous Car Market's value in 2021 was worth USD 25.14 billion, and by 2030 will reach USD 196.97 billion at a 25.7% CAGR. An autonomous car uses cameras, sensors, artificial intelligence, and radar to travel across various places without any human operator. Autonomous vehicles can operate without any human interference and can recognize their surroundings. Audi, Google, BMW, Ford, Tesla, General Motors, Volkswagen, and Volvo are among the companies testing and developing autonomous vehicles.


Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Autonomous Car Market Report published in the month of Sep-2022. 

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/autonomous-car-market


Autonomous Car Market Insights: 

  • On the basis of type, the semi-autonomous segment held a significant position in the worldwide market.

  • The passenger car segment ruled the overall autonomous car market in terms of vehicle type.

  • In 2021, the transportation segment ruled the overall market with a revenue share of nearly 93.8% on the basis of application.

  • North America ruled the overall market with the highest market share of about 45% in 2021 by region.

Factors influencing the Autonomous Car Market growth

Factors such as the rise in the overall development of smart cities and the adoption of advanced technologies in vehicles are boosting its growth rate.

  • The rise in smart city development is a major factor stimulating the overall growth of the worldwide autonomous car market. Electric autonomous cars help to reduce air pollution in smart cities and combat climate change. Traffic accidents can be reduced by 90% by adopting driverless cars, considerably enhancing road safety. Several countries, including Mexico, Canada, and the United States, are building digital infrastructure to boost connectivity between networks and vehicles to gather crucial information, ultimately enhancing road safety and lowering traffic issues. As a result, the market for autonomous vehicles is anticipated to grow with the advancement of smart cities.

  • Leading car manufacturers are attempting to create driverless cars by integrating cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. The rising demand to integrate new technologies in automobiles is driven mostly by government programs and measures to increase consumer safety and security. Additionally, the incorporation of AI-based cameras is increasing product demand and contributing to the expansion of the autonomous car market. The worldwide market for autonomous cars is expanding due to an increase in the adoption of cutting-edge technologies.

Autonomous Car Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide Autonomous Car Market segmentation has been done on the basis of type, vehicle type, application, component, level of automation, and region.

By Type:

  • Semi-Autonomous

  • Fully Autonomous

By Vehicle type:

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Passenger Cars

By Application

  • Defense

  • Construction

  • Civil

  • Transportation & Logistics

By Component

  • Ultrasonic Sensor

  • Radar Sensor

  • Infrared Sensors

  • LiDar

  • Camera Unit

By Level of Automation

  • Level 5

  • Level 4

  • Level 3

  • Level 2

  • Level 1

By Region

North America

  • Canada

  • United States

  • Mexico

Europe

  • United Kingdom

  • France

  • Spain

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • Turkey

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • Japan

  • India

  • Thailand

  • China

  • South Korea

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

  • South Africa

  • Brazil

  • Others

To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/autonomous-car-market


In 2021, the transportation segment ruled the overall market with a revenue share of nearly 93.8% on the basis of application owing to the increasing adoption of autonomous vehicles in transportation. However, over the predicted period, the defence segment will be the fastest-growing market. This is because more initiatives are being launched in places like North America. For instance, the United States and Sikorsky Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) stated in March 2020 that they would be testing autonomous flight software on the S-76 commercial helicopters and S-70 Black Hawk.

North America ruled the overall market with the highest market share of about 45% in 2021 by region because of its strong government support and positive consumer acceptance. The North American market is predicted to increase significantly due to the changes made in U.S. traffic laws to allow autonomous vehicles on public roads. In order to make transportation totally autonomous, the legislation is gradually being approved across all 50 states in the United States. Over the projection period, Asia Pacific is anticipated to increase significantly. China, Singapore, Japan, and South Korea are among the Asia-Pacific nations that have enacted laws and policies, including registrations, licenses, permits, and others, that will assist in the development of the autonomous car and are encouraging firms like Baidu, AutoX, Pony.ai, and others to test their vehicles on public roads.


Key players in Autonomous Car Market:

  • Audi AG

  • Toyota

  • BMW AG

  • General Motors

  • Volvo Car Corporation

  • Waymo

  • Microsemi Corporation

  • Texas Instruments

  • Nxp Semiconductors

  • Google LLC

  • Uber Technologies, Inc.

  • Nissan Motor Company

  • Honda Motor Company

  • Ford Motor Company

  • Ficosa International Sa

  • Daimler Ag

  • Volkswagon

  • Voxx International Corp.


Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/autonomous-car-market


 Report Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2021 - 2030

Market size value in 2021

USD 25.14 billion

Revenue forecast in 2030

USD 196.97 billion

Growth rate

CAGR of 25.7 %

The base year for estimation

2021

Historical data

2017 – 2022

Unit

USD Billion, CAGR (2021 - 2030)

Segmentation

By Type, By Vehicle Type, By Application, Based on the Region

By Type

  • Semi-Autonomous

  • Fully Autonomous

By Vehicle Type

  • Commercial Vehicles

  • Passenger Cars

By Application

  • Defense

  • Transportation

Autonomous Vehicle Market, Based on the Region:

Asia Pacific,China,India,Japan,South Korea,Thailand,Rest of Asia Pacific,North America,US,Canada,Mexico,Europe,France,Germany,Russia,Italy,Spain,Turkey,U.K.,Rest of Europe,Rest of the World,Brazil,South Africa


To read the summary of the report, visit the website at
https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/autonomous-car-market


Recent Developments

  • On September 2022, In partnership with colleagues from Bogazici University in Turkey, researchers at Oxford University's Department of Computer Science created a novel artificial intelligence (A.I.) system to help autonomous vehicles (A.V.s) achieve safer and more reliable navigation, particularly in extreme weather conditions.

  • On September 2022, Uber eats and Nuro collaborated to deliver food via driverless cars in the United States using Nuro's autonomous electric vehicles.

  • On August 2022, Xiaomi launched its in-house autonomous driving technology, pilot technology. In the first phase, Xiaomi aims to build 140 test vehicles for the pilot technology.

Related Reports

Electric Motor Market
The Electric Motor Market report provides detailed insights into its growth factors, restraining factors, challenges, opportunities, etc. The Electric Motor Market value was $121.81 billion in 2021, and it will reach $209.68 billion by 2030 with a 6.22% CAGR throughout 2021-2030. Increased use in the automobile sector, rise in demand in the HVAC segment, and increased trading using ocean trade routes are expected to boost market expansion. Key market players in this market are Hitachi, Ltd., Siemens AG, Teco Westinghouse, Toshiba Corp., etc.

Carbon Black Market
The carbon Black Market Report divulged by SMR gives an in-depth insight into its augmenting factors, challenges, opportunities, restraints, etc. The Carbon Black Market value in 2021 was USD 13.45 Billion, and by 2030 it will reach USD 21.85 Billion at a 5.5% CAGR. The growth of this market is because of its usage in coatings, plastics, and manufacturing. The prominent organizations in this market are Birla carbon, Orion engineered carbon GmbH, atlas organics private limited, Cabot Corporation, etc.

Automotive Wiring Harness Market
 The report by SMR on Automotive Wiring Harness Market gives an analysis of its restraints, challenges, augmenting factors, etc. The Automotive Wiring Harness Market in 2021 was worth USD 49.04 billion and will be USD 74.46 billion at a 4.75% CAGR. Factors proliferating the growth of this market rate are the growth in demand for electronic devices, electric vehicles, and embedded wiring harnesses in vehicles. Major organizations in this market are Lear corporation, Leoni Ag, Yura Corporation, yazaki corporation, etc.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market
The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market Report provides a detailed analysis of its drivers, opportunities, challenges, etc. The Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market was USD 23.44 billion in 2021, and it will be worth USD 1509.85 million by 2030 at a 13.83% CAGR. The growing disposable income and strict vehicular safety regulations are accelerating its expansion. Important players in this market are mobileye N. V, Delhi Automotive, Jayson Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, etc.

Electric commercial Vehicle Market
SMR's report on the Electric Commercial Vehicle Market provides a elucidated analysis of its restraints, opportunities, growth factors, etc. The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market value in 2021 was USD 51.88 Billion and will reach USD 108.47 Billion by 2030 at a 8.54% CAGR. Lower cost of electricity, increasing fossil fuel costs, and growing government initiatives are expanding the growth of the market. Organizations playing an important role in this market are Tesla, Inc., Proterra, Inc., Volvo Group, Workhouse Group Incorporated, VDL Group B.V., etc.

About Us:
Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.


Contact Us:
Strategic Market Research LLP.
Sunil Kumar 
India: +91-8260836500
Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com
Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog
Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blogs/property-management-industry-statistics
Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases


