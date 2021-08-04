U.S. markets open in 1 hour 53 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,410.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,945.00
    -53.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,048.00
    +1.75 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,213.10
    -6.30 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.81
    -0.75 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    +5.30 (+0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    25.83
    +0.24 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.34
    -1.12 (-5.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3934
    +0.0019 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0480
    -0.0020 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,179.71
    -311.07 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.51
    -10.93 (-1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.62
    +31.90 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.08
    -57.75 (-0.21%)
     

Autonomous cargo drone startup Elroy Air lands $40M Series A

Aria Alamalhodaei
·3 min read

Elroy Air has raised a $40 million Series A, including financing from Lockheed Martin’s venture capital arm, to ramp up the build, testing and validation of its inaugural autonomous cargo drone.

The funding round saw participation from Marlinspike Capital and Prosperity7, as well as existing investors Catapult Ventures, DiamondStream Partners, Side X Side Management, Shield Capital Partners and Precursor Ventures. This latest round brings Elroy’s total raised to $48 million to date.

The four-and-a-half-year-old company was founded by David Merrill and Clint Cope. “We started the company with this dual insight that the enabling technology was within reach, was here to build larger drones […] and that there would be a lot of useful things that larger systems can support,” Merrill said in a recent interview with TechCrunch.

Elroy is focused on building what Kofi Asante, Elroy’s VP of strategy and business development, called “a dual-use system,” fit for both the defense industry and the commercial market. Elroy’s flagship autonomous cargo aircraft, Chaparral, is designed to fly at a 300-mile range, carry 300-500 pounds of cargo, and have automated flying and cargo handling capabilities. The idea is to minimize the need for humans not only in the pilot seat, but on the ground, manually loading and unloading payload.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_V3oD7u5V6w?start=1]

Unlike other competitors in the space, Chaparral is hybrid electric, equipped all-electric propulsors, a generator, and a turboshaft jet engine. The generator is used mostly during take-off and landing, both of which are energy-intensive, as a way to boost power to the rotors.

Its propulsion system is a key differentiator between Elroy Air’s product and companies that are building eVTOL air taxis, like Joby Aviation. “What we heard from our customers was that they needed longer routes, longer range missions than what today's battery technology can actually support,” Elroy Air CEO David Merrill said. “It became pretty clear to us that we needed an alternative supply side power plan on a vehicle.”

Another differentiator from other VTOLs is that Elroy has decoupled the cargo pod from the drone via the automated cargo handling function. Through a combination of GPS and sensing technology, the drone can pick up and drop off cargo automatically. The design is meant to maximize efficiency and free up humans for packing and staging the cargo pods.

This functionality could be especially useful in defense settings, as missions like resupply for soldiers can sometimes pose risks to pilot, crew, and cargo handlers.

“More generally, there's this interest across the national security community of having logistics be more nimble and automated, and this shift from big expensive aircraft that you don't have very many of to smaller, lower cost aircraft that you can have more of,” Merrill said.

The company has a handful of next steps it needs to take before it starts flying for either defense or commercial customers. On the defense side, Elroy will begin flight validation with the U.S. Air Force and the Navy next year. The company has a Phase 3 Small Business Innovation Research contract with the Air Force via Agility Prime, part of which is doing flight operations with these next systems.

The company would likely be able to start commercial operations abroad, in places that have different regulatory standards, before going through the full certification process here in the U.S. with the Federal Aviation Administration. It will need to achieve both a Type Certificate and a Part 135 certificate before it can start building out its business domestically. They’re staying flexible about potentially selling Chaparral systems to companies that want to operate the network themselves, and operating Chaparral systems itself as a full-service cargo airline.

“The space of drone delivery has risen up quickly with small last mile drones […] and now this new chapter is opening for middle mile [cargo delivery],” Merrill said. “We’re excited that the technology is ready to support this, customers want it, and we’ve built a team and assembled the funds to go after it.”

What’s next for the U.S. drone market?

Recommended Stories

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Amazon’s Bezos Isn’t the World’s Richest Person Anymore. Here’s Who Beat Him.

    This isn't the first time Bernard Arnault, the head of the sprawling luxury conglomerate LVMH, has been crowned the world's richest person.

  • Plug Power Fails to Show Positive Indicators Ahead of Earnings

    The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened from late June and tells us that sellers of PLUG have been more aggressive. The weekly OBV line shows improvement the past four months, telling us that buyers of PLUG have been more aggressive. In this daily Point and Figure chart of PLUG, below, we can see an upside price target in the $33 area.

  • Why Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Other Cryptocurrencies Are Still Falling

    It's Tuesday, and cryptocurrency prices are still falling. Industry bellwether Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 4.2% over the last 24 hours, according to data from Coindesk. Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is down a bit more -- 4.9%.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Over the very long run, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks, according to a Bank of America/Merrill Lynch report that examined average annual returns between 1926 and 2015. In other words, growth stocks can still thrive. As we steam ahead into the warm summer days of August, a trio of growth stocks that've cooled off in recent weeks appear ripe for the picking.

  • Oil Fluctuates as Rising Equities Offset China’s Delta Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil erased earlier declines as improving sentiment in other risk assets countered coronavirus outbreaks in key consumer China.West Texas Intermediate futures traded little changed, having retreated 4.6% in the previous two sessions. Stocks in Europe rose for a third day, shrugging off the threat of the latest spread of the virus. The delta strain of Covid-19 has been detected in almost half of China’s 32 provinces in just two weeks, and at least 46 cities have advised residents no

  • Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 3 Tips for Investors

    The semiconductor industry has found itself in a massive supply side shortage situation since the summer of 2020. Manufacturers had to deal with the same coronavirus-based operating challenges as everyone else. The chip shortage is holding many industries back, as equipment ranging from smartphones to modern cars to medical devices require lots of freshly built semiconductor chips.

  • Amazon launches free one-day delivery in Brazil amid fierce competition

    E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc started to offer its Brazilian Prime subscribers free one-day delivery in 50 cities on Wednesday, amid fierce market competition in Latin America's largest economy. The move comes as rivals such as MercadoLibre and Magazine Luiza are investing heavily to ramp up delivery speeds and gain clients. The Amazon initiative, which already exists for Prime subscribers in markets across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, arrives two years after Prime was first launched in Brazil.

  • Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but are wary of extended chip crunch

    TOKYO, August 4 (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp posted a record quarterly profit on Wednesday and Honda Motor Co raised its annual profit estimate as pandemic-hit sales rebounded, but the automakers saw no end in sight to the global chip shortage. Japan's top-two automakers joined a host of global car makers, including BMW and Stellantis, in warning that the shortage in chips was likely to persist, as post-lockdown auto demand booms in markets such as the United States. Toyota shares fell 2% in afternoon trading on Wednesday, extending losses from the morning session, with some investors disappointed that the company had not lifted its profit guidance.

  • Pinduoduo Shares Just Can't Seem to Take Root

    Jim Cramer discussed several Chinese companies on Monday and told Real Money readers that some Chinese government apologists think it is time to buy Pinduoduo Inc. , an online technology platform for agriculture.

  • Analysis-Reality bites: China's meddling cools but can't reverse hot commodity prices

    A slew of measures by Chinese authorities to tame soaring raw material costs has had only a fleeting effect, leaving the world's largest manufacturing base facing the harsh reality of substantially higher input costs for the foreseeable future. China's enormous manufacturing industry, population and fast-growing economy mean it has uniquely large commodity requirements that substantially exceed domestic output. With major economies in Europe and North America also cranking up again after coronavirus lockdowns, competition for raw materials is only expected to intensify, limiting the near-term downside for prices.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • 15 Most Valuable Gas Companies in the World

    In this article we will take a look at the 15 most valuable gas companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the natural gas sector’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Gas Companies in the World. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), natural gas accounts […]

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • Oil prices slip as Delta variant spread weighs

    Oil prices slipped on Wednesday as the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant in top consuming countries outweighed Mideast geopolitical tensions and a fall in U.S. inventories. Brent crude oil futures were down 26 cents, or 0.4%, to $72.15 a barrel by 1031 GMT. "Worries continue to grow over the spread of the Delta variant in China, which has weighed heavily on oil prices in recent days," analysts at bank ING said.

  • Factbox: China's key commodities targeted by Beijing’s recent measures

    As a key producer, importer and consumer of most of the world's major commodities, China is uniquely sensitive to sharp price rises or supply disruptions in the raw materials on which its manufacturing sector and massive population depends. After the prices of critical industrial inputs from coal to copper surged to record highs this year, Beijing deployed its most comprehensive and far-reaching measures to date to try and tame commodity markets, including selling metal from strategic reserves and threatening to punish any entities found to be hoarding supplies or inflating prices. Below is a list of key commodities which have been targeted by Beijing's recent measures.

  • New York Community Bancorp's Charts Lack Bullish Conviction

    In this daily bar chart of NYCB, below, we can see that prices advanced from early November to late February and then a correction or pullback has unfolded. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line declined from March to early July telling us that sellers of NYCB were more aggressive. Trading was heavier in July but that has not improved the OBV line.

  • Poshmark to Launch in India

    Poshmark’s latest expansion takes the social selling platform to a new market — and brings CEO Manish Chandra full circle, he tells WWD.

  • Banks From HSBC to Citi Shrug Off China Risks, Embrace H.K.

    (Bloomberg) -- Growing geopolitical tensions and pulled initial public offerings have done little to damp the appetite of Western banks for Hong Kong and China.Standard Chartered Plc Chief Executive Officer Bill Winters was the latest executive in recent weeks to signal a sweeping Chinese government crackdown and rising geopolitical tensions between China and the U.S. won’t derail his lender’s focus and investment in the region.“We don’t see a structural or fundamental change in terms of the bus