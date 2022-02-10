U.S. markets open in 1 hour 21 minutes

Autonomous Cars Market to Grow at 22.0% During 2021-2026

·5 min read

Autonomous Cars Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.0% during 2021-2026, reports Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Autonomous Cars Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Stratview Research Logo
Stratview Research Logo

Click Here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1781/autonomous-cars-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Autonomous Cars Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

  • Norms & regulations set by the government

  • The mounting number of vehicular accidents globally, boost the demand for autonomous vehicles.

  • Surging demand for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles, which has resulted in accelerating the market progress.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Autonomous Cars Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 3 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • Level of Autonomy (Level-1, Level-2, Level-3, and Level-4)

  • Type (Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), and Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

  • Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world).

Autonomous Cars Market Insights

Autonomous Cars Market Share: By Level of Autonomy

Based on the level of autonomy, the market is segmented into Level 1, Level 2, Level 3 and Level 4. In 2020, Level 1 cars accounted for a large share of the overall market. With the growing demands for vehicular and driver/passenger safety concerns, several governments are charting out initiatives to improve the safety of cars. In various countries, they are encouraging consumers to use advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). As a result, a number of automobile manufacturers have engaged in the integration of Level 1 automation in their vehicles. Moreover, Level 4 cars haven't been launched in the market yet and are still under the R&D phase. Therefore, there is a significant demand for Level 1 cars currently.

Autonomous Cars Market Share: By Type

Based on the type, the market is segmented into internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), and battery electric vehicle (BEV). As of 2020, the cars propelled by ICE are leading the global autonomous cars market, with the largest market share. Although, there has been a high demand for electric vehicles in the recent years, there is still a strong demand for ICE-propelled cars in the developing economies such as India, China, South Africa, Indonesia, and Brazil, among others. Also, the necessary infrastructure for electric vehicles is not adequate in developing countries, which in turn, increases the demand for ICE-propelled vehicles. Hence, it is estimated that the internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle market sub-segment would gain the maximum traction and grow steadily during the forecast period.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

In terms of regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. Among these regions, Europe is expected to have dominance in the market for autonomous cars throughout the forecast period. The region is home to several leading automobile manufacturers across the globe, such as Daimler AG, BMW AG, Volkswagen, and Volvo Car Corporation, among others. The market in the region is largely driven by extensive investments of car manufacturers along with the supportive government initiatives for the market. In addition, several European countries such as Germany, the UK, and France, have already promoted the use of the autonomous cars on the roads and highways. North America and Europe are also expected to offer considerable growth opportunities over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Autonomous Cars Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1781/autonomous-cars-market.html#form

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

  • BMW AG

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Daimler AG

  • Ford Motor Company

  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

  • Hyundai Motor Company

  • Tesla

  • TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION

  • Volkswagen

  • Volvo Car Corporation.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

- In-depth analysis of the Autonomous Cars Market.

- Detailed market segmentation.

- Competitive-landscape analysis.

- Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

- Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

- Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

- Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

- Geographical presence of the key players.

Related reports which might be useful:

  1. Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control System Market Automotive Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market

About us

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved): https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

Connect with the team at –
Stratview Research
E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com
Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-cars-market-to-grow-at-22-0-during-2021-2026--301479665.html

SOURCE Stratview Research

