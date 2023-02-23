U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,980.60
    -10.45 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,886.24
    -158.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,469.19
    -37.88 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,888.13
    -6.55 (-0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.33
    +1.38 (+1.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.80
    -13.70 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    21.33
    -0.35 (-1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0589
    -0.0020 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9100
    -0.0130 (-0.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    -0.0039 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8180
    -0.0440 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,842.01
    +27.07 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.08
    -13.05 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,907.72
    -22.91 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     

Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the autonomous construction equipment market are Komatsu Ltd, Caterpillar Inc, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd, Volvo Construction Equipment, Built Robotics, Inc, Cyngn, Royal Truck & Equipment, Case Construction Equipment, and Deere and Company.

New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Construction Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282468/?utm_source=GNW


The global autonomous construction equipment market will grow from $11.86 billion in 2022 to $14.05 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The autonomous construction equipment market is expected to grow to $20.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The autonomous construction equipment market consists of sales of excavators, backhoe loaders, bulldozers, and skid-steer loaders.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The autonomous construction equipment refers to equipment includes sensors such as lidar and cameras in order to recognize humans and obstacles, and the system also uses geofencing to keep machinery within the construction sites.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the autonomous construction equipment market in 2022.North America was the second-largest region in the autonomous construction equipment market.

The regions covered in the autonomous construction equipment report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main product types of autonomous construction equipment are earth moving equipment, construction vehicles, material handling equipment, concrete, and road construction equipment.Earthmoving equipment is large machinery, mainly heavy-duty vehicles designed for earthwork construction tasks.

The autonomous construction equipment is partial/semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. The various applications involved are road construction, building construction, and other application.

Most construction companies are facing heavy equipment operator shortages throughout the world.Manufacturers are more focused on technology such as robotics and automation primarily to combat labor shortages along with finishing up their tasks faster, reducing wastage, and providing high yields with improved quality.

Experts believed that one of the best solutions to combat labor shortages is to automate construction equipment, especially in remote areas, for repetitive tasks and in locations with significant labor shortages. Therefore, a shortage in labor or skilled workforce is driving the Autonomous construction equipment market.

Safety and cyber security issues have always been a major challenge in the autonomous construction equipment market.To automate construction equipment, regardless of the control system used, cybersecurity always remains a key concern as it is challenging to control the potential damage that could be caused by the hacking of heavy equipment.

It presents remote access for hackers to exploit system vulnerabilities of communication systems between vehicles and infrastructure. Threats associated with the protection and safety of personal information are always being a major concern, limiting the growth of the Autonomous construction equipment market.

Making existing equipment autonomous is a growing trend in the autonomous construction equipment market.Companies are interested in automation but the implementation cost for deployment of technology is high.

Therefore, construction companies are planning to rent autonomous machines to stay competitive by using new technology without the potential barriers of high investments.This is mainly avoiding costs associated with purchasing construction equipment.

For instance, the cost of owning a commercial truck may add up to roughly $8,500 annually according to the statistics.To reduce the overall expenses, they are working on solutions to make their existing equipment autonomous.

Built Robotics, is providing a manufacturer-agnostic solution to clients that wants to automate their machine by which customer could make their machinery autonomous without sacrificing manual operating capabilities. With more machines to be likely to become autonomous in the future, promising developments are on the horizon.

In February 2022, Bell Trucks America, a U.S.-based manufacturing company providing articulated off-road dump trucks announced a partnership with a California-based developer of autonomous technology mainly for articulated dump trucks, Pronto. Articulated trucks are often used in small construction sites and underground mines. As part of the partnership, Pronto would make its advanced autonomous driving and driver safety technologies available to all Bell customers in the United States and Mexico on both new Bell trucks and existing fleets via BTA’s network of more than 75 dealerships and service centers.

The countries covered in the autonomous construction equipment market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The autonomous construction equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides autonomous construction equipment market statistics, including autonomous construction equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an autonomous construction equipment market share, detailed autonomous construction equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the autonomous construction equipment industry. This autonomous construction equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06282468/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Q4 FFO Meet Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Freeport LNG Restart And $2 Natural Gas Put This LNG Giant's Earnings Beat In Focus

    This LNG giant topped earnings estimates Thursday with Freeport LNG set to restart operations after eight months and the lowest U.S. natural gas prices in three years.

  • Google wants returning staff to share desks with a ‘partner’ to maximize office space—but they’ve got to agree on ‘tidiness expectations’

    The Big Tech company also wants to create "neighborhoods" of 200 to 300 employees to ensure a smooth transition to the new working environment.

  • 3 Railroad Stocks to Watch From a Challenging Industry

    The Zacks Industry Rank for the Transportation-Rail industry paints a dull picture. Braving the industry headwinds are three stocks, UNP, CP and CSX, which you might consider keeping in your watchlist.

  • Dutch Bros (BROS) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    Although the revenue and EPS for Dutch Bros (BROS) give a sense of how its business performed in the quarter ended December 2022, it might be worth considering how some key metrics compare with Wall Street estimates and the year-ago numbers.

  • US-Made Rare Earths to Skip China In Supply Deal With Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s only rare-earths producer has agreed a deal to ship output from its new processing plant to Japan, part of a broader move by the US and allies to reduce China’s role in their critical supply chains.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four

  • 3 Top Ranked Oil and Gas Stocks for Investors to Buy Today

    Over the last year, energy has been the best performing sector in the market. High oil prices have been the major catalyst pushing energy stocks higher, and there are several factors keeping prices elevated

  • Here Are the Best- And Worst-Performing S&P 500 Stocks Since the Index Last Set a Record

    It's been 285 trading days since the S 500 last set a record high, tying the longest such streak since 2016. The best- and worst-performing stocks since the run started on Jan. 3, 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data: + Best-performing: Steel Dynamics, up 96% + Worst-performing: Lumen Technologies, down 71% Read today's full daily markets roundup here.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Domino's Pizza posts mixed Q4 earnings report, same-store sales miss estimates

    Domino's Pizza (DPZ) posted fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report Thursday before market open that largely missed expectations.

  • Highly paid oil rig worker merits overtime, U.S. Supreme Court says

    An oil rig supervisor who earned more than $200,000 a year working for Houston-based Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is entitled to overtime pay, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday in a decision with costly implications for the oil and gas industry. The court in a 6-3 decision authored by liberal Justice Elena Kagan decided that because the rig supervisor, Michael Hewitt, was paid a daily rate of $963 and not a salary, an overtime pay exemption in federal wage law for highly paid workers did not apply to him. The justices affirmed a 2021 ruling by the New Orleans-based 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that Helix must face Hewitt's 2017 lawsuit seeking overtime pay.

  • Time to Buy Berkshire Hathaway Stock with Earnings Approaching?

    There is much anticipation for the renowned holding company's fourth-quarter earnings report on Friday, February 24.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Snags a Top Chipmaker, Pares Another

    Famed money manager Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, sold some of her stock-in-trade names and bought another one Tuesday. On the sell side, Ark funds dumped 33,704 shares of streaming platform Roku , valued at $2.2 million as of Tuesday's close.

  • Stock market news today: Stocks fall after back-to-back losses for S&P 500, Dow

    U.S. stocks turned lower Thursday as Wall Street struggled to rebound from four consecutive days of declines for the S&P 500.

  • Dutch Bros 2022 Revenue Jumps 50% on New Shops

    By Jarrett Banks Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) said 2022 revenue grew nearly 50% to $739 million as the coffee chain exceeded new shop development targets. The company opened 30 new […]

  • Exxon warns of Russia risks to its $2.5 billion Kazakhstan income

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) on Wednesday warned in a securities filing of potential risks to its Kazakhstan oil operations, which provided $2.5 billion in earnings last year. Threats to Kazakhstan oil exports have been in the spotlight since Moscow invaded Ukraine a year ago this week. Exxon and Chevron are major holders in the Central Asia country's oil production and related export pipeline.

  • Wayfair Lost 5 Million Customers and $1.3 Billion Last Year

    Wayfair lost five million customers in 2022, shrinking the online furniture retailer’s shopper count to near its size before the Covid-19 pandemic triggered a consumer-spending surge. Wayfair is trying to stem significant losses as consumers spend more on food and services and turn away from electronics and household goods. Wayfair’s stock was down 27% at midday Thursday.

  • GE 'well aligned' with Boeing and Airbus production schedules, says CEO

    General Electric is "well aligned" with production schedules for both Boeing and Airbus this year, Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Thursday. GE and other jet engine makers are grappling with shortages of labor, parts and raw materials, making it tougher for aircraft makers to increase production. Earlier this month, Boeing said the supply chain was not yet ready for production rate hikes.

  • Cheniere Energy (LNG) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Cheniere Energy (LNG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 222.70% and 4.24%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • The Growing Cash Pile in Moscow That Investors Can’t Touch

    (Bloomberg) -- Billions of dollars are accumulating in Moscow beyond the reach of its foreign owners. Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningUS Housing Market Posts $2.3 Trillion Drop, Biggest Since 2008Plane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomePutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarStock dividends, interest payments on bonds and anything else that Weste