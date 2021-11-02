U.S. markets open in 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,606.75
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,826.00
    +26.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,871.50
    -22.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,358.80
    +4.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.19
    -0.86 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.40
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.31 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5650
    -0.0100 (-0.63%)
     

  • Vix

    16.48
    +0.22 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.7590
    -0.2390 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,309.79
    +1,445.38 (+2.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,548.07
    +84.55 (+5.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,248.91
    -39.71 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Autonomous delivery startup Nuro lands investment from Google, Tiger Global in new $600 million round

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Nuro has raised $600 million in a fundraising round led by new investor Tiger Global Management, capital that the autonomous delivery startup will use to ramp up commercial operations.

The funding has pushed Nuro's valuation to about $8.6 billion — or some 72% higher than a year ago — according to people familiar with the round who requested to anonymity because they are not authorized to speak for the company. A group of mostly existing investors joined the Series D round, including Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company, China-based venture firm Gaorong Capital, grocery retailer Kroger, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and Woven Capital, a venture arm of Toyota subsidiary Woven Planet. Google, a new investor, also joined the round.

"With the boost of this new funding, we're turning our focus to commercializing and scaling the production of our third-generation vehicle at our new facility in Southern Nevada," Dave Ferguson, Nuro co-founder and president said in an email to TechCrunch. He added that construction on its manufacturing facility will begin in December and is expected to be completed in 2022.

The Nuro EC-1

As part of Tuesday's funding news, Nuro also announced a five-year partnership with Google Cloud. Securing a cloud computing platform partnership is on the to-do list of any autonomous vehicle company hoping to commercialize. Self-driving vehicles — on the road or in a computer simulation to test the technology— generates vast amounts of data, making cloud services one of the bigger costs for an AV company.

Under this particular deal, Nuro and Google said they will also "explore opportunities together to strengthen and transform local commerce." What's unclear is how this partnership and investment in Nuro fits in with Waymo, the former Google self-driving project that spun out to become a standalone business under parent company Alphabet.

Nuro is developing autonomous vehicle technology. Unlike others in the burgeoning segment, Nuro has focused its capital on designing and deploying a low-speed electric self-driving vehicle that transports packages, not people.

Nuro has found a steady and ready stream of investors since former Google engineers Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu founded the company in June 2016. Nuro’s Series A funding round of $92 million, which officially closed in June 2017, included Greylock, Banyan and gave NetEase founder Ding Lei (aka William Ding) a seat on Nuro’s board. Less than two years later, a $940 million investment made by the SoftBank Vision Fund helped push Nuro ahead of numerous other startups attempting to commercialize autonomous vehicle technology.

Nuro has also landed several high-profile partners. The company has completed or is currently piloting its technology with a number of companies, including fast casual restaurant chain Chipotle, CVS pharmacies, FedEx, Kroger grocery stores and Walmart.

Recommended Stories

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Tesla Squanders Some of $300 Billion Gain on Musk’s Hertz Tweet

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is poised to give back some of its more than $300 billion gain since Hertz Global Holdings Inc. announced a massive order for its electric vehicles, after Elon Musk cast doubt on the deal and downplayed its potential.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Pol

  • Why Desktop Metal Stock Exploded 24% Higher Today

    What was it about Desktop Metal today that got everyone so excited about 3D printing stocks again? In a press release today, Desktop Metal announced the opening of a new facility "to meet demand for the world's fastest metal 3D printing technology." "We are experiencing growing, pent-up demand for our Production System P-50 solution," explained Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Tesla Stock Is Sliding. Just Don’t Blame Hertz or Recalls.

    Recalls and uncertainty about a big fleet sale could be responsible for the shares' slide. There's another, more likely, reason.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally As Tesla Skids On Elon Musk Tweet, Vehicle Recall

    Dow Jones futures were in focus early Tuesday after the stock market rally hit record levels. Tesla stock surged to all-time highs.

  • 3 Leading Cannabis Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Saavy investors know that an evolving industry like cannabis takes time to show its full potential. The U.S. cannabis market is burgeoning. Not only are domestic players taking advantage of that growth, but their Canadian counterparts are also getting ready to expand in the U.S. when marijuana becomes legal at the federal level.

  • BP profits better than expected amid soaring energy prices

    The oil giant said underlying replacement cost profits jumped to 3.3bn US dollars (£2.4bn) in the three months to September 30.

  • Chegg Stock Plunges Because Its Business Slowed When Schools Reopened

    Online education company Chegg projects revenue of $194 million to $196 million in the fourth quarter, well below Wall Street estimates of $240.6 million.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • What the Shiba Inu-led memecoin craze says about crypto oversight: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

  • We Think Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although...

  • Got $5,000? 3 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold For the Long Term

    $5,000 might not seem like much in the tech sector, where stocks often cost hundreds or thousands of dollars per share. However, the best tech stocks can still transform a modest investment into a small fortune.

  • Cummins stock falls after profit missed expectations while sales beat, and full-year growth outlook lowered

    Shares of Cummins Inc. fell 1.4% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the auto engine power generation products company reported third-quarter profit that missed expectations while sales beat, and lowered its full-year outlook. Net income for the quarter to Oct. 3 rose to $534 million, or $3.69 a share, form $501 million, or $3.36 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $3.89. Sales grew 16.6% to $5.97 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.87 billion

  • Under Armour Stock Is Soaring. Its Earnings Outlook Is Fantastic.

    The sports-equipment company expects to see revenue growth for the year up 25% and profit margins expand sharply.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been an unstoppable force on Wall Street. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative easing measures have created a pool of abundant cheap capital that fast-paced businesses have used to hire, innovate, and acquire. If there's a high-growth industry just begging for bargain hunters to strike, it's advertising technology.

  • Pfizer Stock Charges Higher as Drug Maker Boosts 2021 Guidance

    The drug maker reported Covid-19 vaccine sales in the quarter of $13 billion, higher than Wall Street forecasts.

  • 10 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best basic material stocks to buy now. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies and go directly to the 5 Best Basic Material Stocks to Buy Now. Over the last few decades, rising demand for raw materials to support infrastructure development, industrialization, and […]