U.S. markets close in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,246.99
    -8.16 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,274.13
    -119.62 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,092.88
    -81.26 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,306.22
    -19.93 (-0.86%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.73
    +0.85 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.20
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    27.59
    -0.44 (-1.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2124
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5040
    +0.0030 (+0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4081
    -0.0027 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1310
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,072.30
    -228.59 (-0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    997.65
    -12.96 (-1.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,172.48
    +25.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,441.30
    +279.50 (+0.96%)
     

Autonomous delivery startup Nuro moves into logistics with FedEx

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Nuro, the autonomous delivery startup founded in 2016 by former Google engineers Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu, is expanding into parcel logistics through a partnership with FedEx.

The multiyear, multiphased strategic partnership announced Tuesday aims to test and ultimately deploy Nuro's second-generation R2 autonomous delivery vehicle within FedEx operations. Unlike others in the autonomous vehicle industry, Nuro has always focused its efforts on designing a low-speed electric self-driving vehicle that transports packages, not people. But those "packages" have been more centered on the delivery of groceries, food and even medical supplies. Nuro has partnered with CVS, Dominoes and Krogers, for instance.

The deal with FedEx marks its first foray into parcels logistics. The pilot program has already started in Houston. This multiyear commitment will allow Nuro to bring its technology to more people in new ways, and eventually reach large-scale deployment, according to Cosimo Leipold, Nuro's head of partnerships.

FedEx has been working internally on its own autonomous vehicle technology, notably a sidewalk delivery bot. The SameDay Bot, which was named Roxo, was developed in collaboration with DEKA Development & Research Corp. and its founder Dean Kamen who invented the Segway and iBot wheelchair. FedEx first unveiled its SameDay Bot in February 2019. The FedEx bot is equipped with sensing technology such as LiDAR and multiple cameras, which when combined with machine learning algorithms should allow the device to detect and avoid obstacles and plot a safe path, all while following the rules of the road (or sidewalk).

Waabi’s Raquel Urtasun explains why it was the right time to launch an AV technology startup

The company said at the time it planned to work with AutoZone, Lowe's, Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens and Walmart to figure out how autonomous robots might fit into its delivery business. The idea was for FedEx to provide a way for retailers to accept orders from nearby customers and deliver them by bot directly to customers' homes or businesses the same day. The company has tested the bots in Memphis, Tennessee as well as Plano and Frisco, Texas and Manchester, New Hampshire, according to a spokesperson.

The partnership with Nuro moves away from the sidewalk and onto the road. Nuro's R2 is bigger and designed to operate on public roads, allowing it to travel farther distances and carry heavier loads.

FedEx said it has made a long-term commitment to use Nuro's autonomous bots for last-mile delivery at large scale.

"FedEx was built on innovation, and it continues to be an integral part of our culture and business strategy," said Rebecca Yeung, vice president, advanced technology and innovation, FedEx Corporation.

Woven Capital kicks off portfolio with investment in autonomous delivery company Nuro

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx raises dividend by 15%

    FedEx Corp. said late Monday its board has approved a 15% increase to the delivery and logistics company's dividend. The dividend, up by 10 cents to 75 cents a share, is payable July 12 to stockholders of record as of June 28. "Increasing our dividend reinforces our commitment to drive value for shareowners," Chief Financial Officer Michael C. Lenz said in a statement. "Our balance sheet and cash flow allow us to strategically invest in long-term, profitable growth while also rewarding our share

  • Cramer Looks at This Week and I Look at Oracle's Charts

    During last Friday's "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer outlined his game plan for this week. Cramer reminded viewers there's one thing he has learned over his career, and that's to never sell a bull market. There's bound to be a lot of chatter on Monday about "growth versus value," Cramer said, but individuals should ignore it.

  • UK's CMA opens market study into Apple, Google's mobile "duopoly"

    The UK's competition watchdog will take a deep dive look into Apple and Google's dominance of the mobile ecosystem, it said today -- announcing a market study which will examine the pair's respective smartphone platforms (iOS and Android); their app stores (App Store and Play Store); and web browsers (Safari and Chrome). The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is concerned that the mobile platform giants' "effective duopoly" in those areas  might be harming consumers, it added.

  • FedEx to test package deliveries with self-driving startup Nuro

    FedEx Corp and robotics company Nuro on Tuesday announced a multi-year agreement to test self-driving vehicles in the package delivery company's network, starting with a pilot program in Houston. The companies will target delivery scenarios where Nuro's low-speed, unmanned vehicle can provide "the biggest bang for your buck," Cosimo Leipold, Nuro's head of partnerships, told Reuters in an interview. That will likely include inefficient tasks like late-night pickups in out-of-the-way places, said Rebecca Yeung, FedEx vice president for advanced technology and innovation.

  • Construction robotics firm Dusty raises $16.5M

    It certainly follows then that some leading construction robotics companies are able to strike while the iron is hot with some healthy raises. Today, Bay Area-based Dusty Robotics announced a $16.5 million Series A. Led by Canaan Partners and featuring NextGen Venture Partners, Baseline Ventures, Root Ventures and Cantos Ventures, the round brings the startup’s full funding up to $23.7 million. “We have an enormous amount of demand from customers across the U.S., and around the world,” founder and CEO Tessa Lau told TechCrunch.

  • Shopify expands its one-click checkout, Shop Pay, to any merchant on Facebook or Google

    E-commerce platform Shopify announced this morning its one-click checkout service known as Shop Pay will become available to any U.S. merchant that sells on Facebook or Google -- even if they don't use Shopify's software to power their online stores. First introduced at its developer conference in 2017, Shop Pay is similar to other instant checkout solutions that offer an easier way to pay online by reducing the number of fields a customer has to fill out during the checkout process. Shopify in February had expanded Shop Pay to Facebook and Instagram, in partnership with Facebook, but it only worked for existing Shopify merchants selling on those social platforms at the time.

  • Canadians are polite, but we're still recruiting your biotech talent, America

    Canada made headlines during U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration for its efforts to lure STEM workers north. Trump is gone now, but Canada hasn’t stopped trying to recruit talent from its neighbor — and one of the hottest fronts in this talent war is biotech. For generations of Canadian engineers, coders and researchers, Silicon Valley’s better salaries and weather were a siren call.

  • Cruise secures $5B credit line to buy electric, autonomous Cruise Origin vehicles from GM

    Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of GM, has tapped a $5 billion line of credit from the automaker's financial arm to pay for hundreds of purpose-built electric and autonomous Origin vehicles as they start to roll off the assembly line. The access to the credit provided by GM Financial will push Cruise's "total war chest" to more than $10 billion as it prepares for commercialization, CEO Dan Ammann wrote in a blog post Tuesday. Pre-production of the Cruise Origin, which was first unveiled in January 2020, has started at GM's Factory ZERO assembly plant.

  • Inflation Is Here: Fast Food Bosses Make $5,460 An Hour

    S&P 500 investors are debating if an uptick in inflation is "transitory" — or here to stay. But higher paychecks are already here for fast-food bosses.

  • BMW and Ford-backed Solid Power will go public via SPAC merger in $1.2B deal

    The company said Tuesday it would head to the NASDAQ via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III at a post-deal implied market valuation of $1.2 billion. The transaction is expected to generate around $600 million in cash, including a $165 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) transaction from investors Koch Strategic Platforms, Riverstone Energy Limited, Neuberger Berman and Van Eck Associates Corporation.

  • Dimon Warns of Bigger Trading Revenue Drop After Covid Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s pandemic-era trading boom could be drawing to a close, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon signaling a 38% decline in trading revenue from a year ago -- a bigger drop than previously expected.Trading revenue at the largest U.S. bank will drop to just north of $6 billion in the second quarter, Dimon said Monday at a Morgan Stanley virtual conference. That tally could end up lower than the already reduced average analyst estimate of $6.5 billi

  • Japan's FSA disappointed by Archegos global fallout

    The head of Japan's financial watchdog said he was disappointed by the global fallout from the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management despite past regulatory reforms. "Although the problem didn't result in the collapse of financial system, it's very disappointing such a major incident happened," Ryozo Himino, Financial Services Agency (FSA) Commissioner, said in an online speech. Global banks including Credit Suisse and Nomura Holdings Inc reported losses from Archegos, taking the total hit beyond $10 billion.

  • U.S. Junk-Bond Yields Hit New Low as Investors Undaunted by Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. junk-bond yields fell to a record low Monday as an accelerating economic recovery and the Federal Reserve’s low interest rate policy lead investors to double down on risk.Speculative-grade corporate bond yields dropped four basis points to close at 3.84%, breaching the previous low set in May, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data.Investors have made a beeline to new bond offerings this year while low funding costs and a rally in oil prices have also encouraged companies

  • Stocks Drop From Records; Oil Highest Since 2018: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks declined from all-time highs a investors mulled the consequences of a drop in retail sales and an uptick in producer prices ahead of a key Federal Reserve meeting. Crude oil traded at the highest level since 2018.The real estate, materials and consumer staples sectors pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index lower, while energy shares were in the green. The 10-year Treasury yield was little changed after Commerce Department figures showed retail sales declined in May.“There’

  • New IRS tool lets families check if they're eligible for Child Tax Credit checks

    The IRS unveiled the tool Monday for people who made too little to file a tax return.

  • Stanley Ho's youngest son Mario launches firm to help family offices tap investment opportunities in Greater Bay Area

    Mario Ho Yau-kwan, the youngest son of the late Macau casino tycoon Stanley Ho Hung-sun, has set up a family office platform to help wealthy families tap opportunities in the fast-growing Greater Bay Area. Ho, 26, a maths whizz and the youngest finance graduate ever from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has launched MSI Finance Management Company (MSI). Ho, who is the co-founder and vice-chairman of MSI, has been joined by four other investors, including chairman Leo Kei and well-known

  • Drowning in Cash, Money Markets Seek Another Life Raft From Fed

    (Bloomberg) -- More and more, investors are wondering whether the Federal Reserve will tweak its monetary policy toolkit to help out money markets that are starting to drown in a sea of cash.The Fed’s existing facilities have helped alleviate the impact of the growing dollar glut in short-term funding markets that’s outstripping the supply of investable securities and weighing down front-end rates. But officials can only continue to do so if money-market funds, which help funnel more than $4 tri

  • Electric aircraft company Vertical Aerospace plans to go public

    EV Aircraft company Vertical Aerospace announced last week that they would go public via a SPAC merger.

  • Mall Owner Washington Prime Seeks $950 Million Debt Cut in Bankruptcy

    The mall owner had to cut rents during the Covid-19 pandemic, keeping tenants out of bankruptcy but hurting its business.

  • Soaring home prices made you house-rich? Here's how to make the most of it

    You're living inside a giant piggy bank now — and have options for shaking out some cash.