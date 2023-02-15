U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,136.65
    +0.52 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,032.68
    -56.59 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,032.49
    +72.34 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.94
    +18.02 (+0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.50
    -0.56 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.00
    -19.40 (-1.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.25 (-1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0686
    -0.0054 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8150
    +0.0540 (+1.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2023
    -0.0149 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.1500
    +1.0800 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,327.76
    +1,105.55 (+4.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.48
    +25.36 (+5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.83
    +43.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Autonomous Driving Simulation Market Report 2022: Foreign Companies Have Established Subsidiaries in China to Facilitate Simulation Business Expansion

·7 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Driving Simulation Industry Chain Report (Foreign Companies), 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

 

Simulation test research: foreign autonomous driving simulation companies forge ahead steadily with localization services.

As the functions of ADAS and autonomous driving systems are developed and the expected development cycle of SOTIF functions shortens, the launch of new vehicle models in the competition among automakers is inseparable from a mass of tests. Wherein, the simulation test has been widely adopted by Chinese and foreign automakers. Ideally, about 80% to 90% of the autonomous driving algorithm tests are completed through simulation platforms, 9% to 20% in test fields, and 1% on actual roads.

1. The iteration of simulation tools accelerates, and the 3D realistic and visual simulations provide ever higher test confidence.

Macroscopic, mesoscopic, and microscopic simulation tools and technologies advance. Especially the increasingly refined functions of microscopic simulation tools enable more flexible control over traffic flow simulation, simulate and reproduce road environment, weather conditions (including extreme weathers, e.g., rain, snow, heavy fog and light intensity) and extreme working conditions (accident trigger, etc.), control the simulation settings of various sensors (radar, LiDAR, camera, etc.) and reconstruct scene variants.

All types of simulation companies expedite the iteration of their simulation software, and keep expanding and verifying corner cases, long-tail scenarios and hard examples. They continuously narrow down various abnormal scenarios that may appear in the function development and even expected function development by automakers, and output high-fidelity 3D visualization results to verify the bugs of different models and algorithms of auto companies, for higher confidence in their simulation tools.

A simulated road environment needs to define multiple components, such as roads (lane lines, pavement materials, etc.), traffic signs, traffic lights, traffic participants (motor vehicles, non-motor vehicles, pedestrians, etc.), elements around the road (green belts, stations, buildings, etc.) and weather conditions (day, night, sun, rain, etc.). A variety of sensor models and user-defined sensors can be used to detect these objects. In general, static scenes are constructed by collecting actual environmental information combined with existing HD maps, or the needed environmental elements are artificially created.

Scenario simulation sensors include camera, LiDAR, radar, ultrasonic radar, GPS/BDS, IMU, V2X and other modules, of which the camera simulation needs to simulate multiple complex real weather conditions, automatically adjust the weather, and support camera simulation in different weather and light conditions; the LiDAR simulation referring to the scanning modes of real LiDAR, simulates the emission of each real ray, intersects with all objects in the scene, and generates real point cloud data.

2. Realize the comprehensive testing and verification of ADAS/ADS digitalization through unlimited coverage of scenario variants.

The scenarios in the real world are infinitely rich, extremely complex, and unpredictable. It is very hard to completely reproduce these scenarios in a virtual environment. How to use limited test scenarios to map an infinitely rich world is the key to effective testing and verification of autonomous driving.

The simulation test based on scenario library is an important route to solving the problem of insufficient autonomous driving road test data. The higher the real-world coverage of the test scenarios in the scenario library, the higher the accuracy of the simulation test results.

In autonomous driving simulation, ASAM's OpenX Standards have gained extensive attention from all over the world. The standards cover five parts: OpenDRIVE, OpenSCENARIO, OSI, OpenLABEL, and OpenCRG. Wherein, OpenDrive defines the description method of static scenarios; the OpenSCENARIO-defined contents involve the description of dynamic scenes, location and speed of the car owner, and information of other traffic participants; OpenCRG focuses on the description of physical information related to road surfaces, and is mainly used for friction between tires and the ground.

The simulation test is to simulate dangerous working conditions, including a great many harsh weather environments, complex road traffic, and typical traffic accidents. The parameter reorganization scene is to parameterize the existing simulation scenes, and complete the random generation or automatic reorganization of simulation scenes, featuring infinity, scalability, batching, and automation. The purpose of the parameter reorganization scene is to supplement the uncovered, unknown scenes, such as natural driving, standards and regulations, and dangerous working conditions, so as to well cover blind spots in autonomous driving function tests.

When verifying uncovered, unknown scenarios, Israel's Foretellix provides a verification and validation platform Foretify using the Coverage-Driven Verification (CDV) Methodology (on the one hand, highly automated generation and regulation of millions of test vectors to verify various scenarios; on the other hand, the safety and production dashboard with big data analytics shows objective work status of quantifiable, measurable verification and validation). The Foretify solution can detect system bugs, edge cases and unknowns in the early stage of development, help prevent costly recalls due to design defects (some of which are fatal), and port scenarios to different maps and ODD. Its current customers include Denso, Valeo, NVIDIA, Mobileye and Volvo.

3. Foreign autonomous driving simulation companies continue to expand cooperation with Chinese companies, and make steady progress in localization services.

Foreign autonomous driving simulation companies are working harder on layout in the Chinese market. For example, Germany's PTV Group, France's ESI Group, and Israel's Cognata have established subsidiaries in China to facilitate simulation business expansion. Among them, PTV has covered over 600 customers in more than 90 cities of China. In addition, NI, dSPACE, VI-grade and the likes go on deepening their partnerships with Chinese automakers and solution providers such as Automotive Intelligence and Control of China (AICC) and RoboSense.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Autonomous Driving Simulation and Layout of Foreign Companies
1.1 The International Organization for the Standardization of Autonomous Driving Simulation: ASAM
1.2 Partnerships between Foreign OEMs & Autonomous Driving Simulation Platforms
1.3 Integrated Simulation Platform
1.4 Vehicle Dynamics Simulation
1.5 Traffic Scene Simulation (Traffic Flow Simulation)
1.6 Virtual Scene Simulation
1.7 Sensor Simulation
1.8 Simulation System Interface

2 Foreign Integrated Simulation Platforms
2.1 ANSYS
2.2 Siemens
2.3 NVIDIA
2.4 CARLA
2.5 AVSimulation (LG)
2.6 SVL Simulator (LG)
2.7 AirSim (Microsoft)

3 Foreign Vehicle Dynamics Simulation Platforms
3.1 CarMaker (IPG Automotive)
3.2 CarSim (Mechanical Simulation)
3.3 VI-Grade
3.4 AVL
3.5 Simpack (Dassault Systemes)
3.6 TESIS DYNAware (Vector)
3.7 MATLAB/Simulink (MathWorks)

4 Foreign Scene Simulation Platforms
4.1 PTV-VISSIM
4.2 TSIS-CORSIM
4.3 Paramics
4.4 Transmodeler
4.5 AIMSUN
4.6 SUMO
4.7 ESI Pro-SiVIC
4.8 rFpro
4.9 Cognata
4.10 Parallel Domains
4.11 AAI
4.12 Applied Intuition
4.13 Ansible Motion
4.14 UNITY
4.15 CityEngine
4.16 VTD

5 Foreign Sensor Simulation Platforms
5.1 monoDrive
5.2 RightHook (under VI-grade)
5.3 Foretellix
5.4 OTSL

6 Foreign Simulation Interfaces and HIL Platforms
6.1 NI
6.2 ETAS
6.3 Vector
6.4 dSPACE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s9b8j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-driving-simulation-market-report-2022-foreign-companies-have-established-subsidiaries-in-china-to-facilitate-simulation-business-expansion-301747950.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • ASML Says Ex-Employee in China Stole Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, a critical cog in the global semiconductor industry, accused a former China-based employee of stealing confidential information. It’s the second such breach linked to China in less than a year and threatens to fan political tensions. Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scra

  • Salesforce Lays Out Harsher Policies Succumbing To Activist Pressure

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) weighed new ways to cut costs as activist investors pressured the company. Salesforce implemented much stricter performance measurements for engineering. It pressurized salespeople to quit or succumb to the harsh performance policies, TechCrunch reports. Salesforce's policies could include performance reviews based on the quantity of code produced for engineers, a flawed way to measure engineering productivity, which encourages quantity over quality. Salesforce asked

  • Overconfident tech CEOs have overpaid for ‘box tickers’ and ‘taskmasters.’ Here’s why the real ‘creators’ will survive the mass layoffs

    At excessive numbers, the box tickers and taskmasters tip into "busywork" and create more unnecessary work for the “creators.”

  • Comcast 'Customer Service' Leads to Another Scandal

    To be fair, it's more of a nonservice issue that has the cable and internet company's customers (and maybe the FCC) angry.

  • 7 Stocks Generate An Astounding 25% Of The S&P 500's Profit

    If you lack just a handful of key stocks, you're missing out on a sizable chunk of the S&P 500's profit potential.

  • Glencore Pays Out $7.1 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return more than $7 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks after the commodities giant reported another blockbuster profit driven by its coal and trading divisions.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesGun

  • Meat Inflation Is Linked to Poor Working Conditions at Plants, Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Meat companies still don’t have enough workers to staff slaughterhouses, leading to rising prices and even some acute supply shortages. That’s a problem of their own making because of poor labor practices, according to an investor group that focuses on ESG issues.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Pricies

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesChina Warns o

  • Activision wants Blizzard employees to return to the office in July

    Activision will soon require Blizzard employees to spend the majority of their week working out of the company’s offices.

  • Coca-Cola to push ahead with price hikes as PepsiCo hits pause

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it would raise soda prices further in 2023 to combat stubbornly high costs, in sharp contrast to a halt at rival PepsiCo Inc, as the beverage giants bet on different paths to boost sales for the year. Coca-Cola also forecast annual profit growth above Wall Street expectations, while PepsiCo had delivered a more somber forecast last week. A near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market has made it relatively easy for the companies to undertake multiple cost inflation-induced price hikes over the last year without demand drying up.

  • Amplats’ First Female CEO Leaves for World’s Top Gold Miner

    (Bloomberg) -- Anglo American Platinum Ltd.’s first female chief executive officer, Natascha Viljoen, resigned after three years at the helm to join Newmont Corp., the world’s No. 1 gold miner.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesGunman Kills Three

  • They're Draining the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Again, and More

    The U.S. is selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that's affecting oil prices, and we also look at moves being made at Amazon and Ford. The Biden administration plans to sell another 26 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and that news is weighing on oil prices. Next week brings the February Flash PMI data from S&P Global (SPGI), which could either support or conflict with Bank of America's findings we mentioned earlier.

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scrambles

  • Shopify’s Early Job Cuts Fuel Rebound in Earnings, Stock Price

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. was among the first technology giants to slash its workforce during last year’s market rout. Now, some investors say its stock is poised to outperform peers over the course of 2023 as those job cuts translate into lower costs, narrower losses and better cash flow.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesT

  • Oil steadies as market discounts big U.S. crude storage build

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday after erasing earlier losses as the market discounted a big build in U.S. crude stocks due to a data adjustment, while forecasts for higher global oil demand growth were supportive. Brent futures rose 5 cents, or 0.1%, to $85.63 a barrel by 1:58 p.m. EST (1858 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 2 cents to $79.04. U.S. crude stockpiles jumped by 16.3 million barrels last week to 471.4 million barrels, their highest since June 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.

  • Oil Keeps Falling on Concern Fed Will Maintain Higher Interest Rates

    The International Energy Agency raised its forecast for demand this year, arguing it will be lifted by China's reopening after years of Covid-19 restrictions.

  • Berkshire Hathaway Sheds Most of Its Stake in Chip Maker TSMC

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold billions of dollars worth of shares in a Taiwanese chip maker just months after taking a stake in the company.