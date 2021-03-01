U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,846.00
    +36.75 (+0.96%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,161.00
    +249.00 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,074.75
    +163.75 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.50
    +39.30 (+1.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.68
    +1.18 (+1.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.70
    +13.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Silver

    26.94
    +0.50 (+1.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2090
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    -0.0580 (-3.82%)
     

  • Vix

    27.95
    -0.94 (-3.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3991
    +0.0069 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.6200
    +0.1180 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,378.00
    -118.65 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.62
    -5.52 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,483.43
    -168.53 (-2.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,613.08
    +647.07 (+2.23%)
     

Autonomous drone maker Skydio raises $170M led by Andreessen Horowitz

Darrell Etherington
·2 min read

Skydio has raised $170 million in a Series D funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz's Growth Fund. That pushes it into unicorn territory, with $340 million in total funding and a post-money valuation north of $1 billion. Skydio's fresh capital comes on the heels of its expansion last year into the enterprise market, and it intends to use the considerable pile of cash to help it expand globally and accelerate product development.

In July of last year, Skydio announced its $100 million Series C financing, and also debuted the X2, its first dedicated enterprise drone. The company also launched a suite of software for commercial and enterprise customers, its first departure from the consumer drone market where it had been focused prior to that raise since its founding in 2014.

Skydio's debut drone, the R1, received a lot of accolades and praise for its autonomous capabilities. Unlike other consumer drones at the time, including from recreational drone maker DJI, the R1 could track a target and film them while avoiding obstacles without any human intervention required. Skydio then released the Skydio 2 in 2019, its second drone, cutting off more than half the price while improving on it its autonomous tracking and video capabilities.

Autonomous drone startup Skydio raises $100 million and launches the X2 commercial drone

Late last year, Skydio brought on additional senior talent to help it address enterprise and government customers, including a software development lead who had experience at Tesla and 3D printing company Carbon. Skydio also hired two Samsara executives at the same time to work on product and engineering. Samsara provides a platform for managing cloud-based fleet operations for large enterprises.

The applications of Skydio's technology for commercial, public sector and enterprise organizations are many and varied. Already, the company works with public utilities, fire departments, construction firms and more to do work including remote inspection, emergency response, urban planning and more. Skydio's U.S. pedigree also puts it in prime position to capitalize on the growing interest in applications from the defense sector.

a16z previously led Skydio's Series A round. Other investors who participated in this Series D include Lines Capital, Next47, IVP and UP.Partners.

