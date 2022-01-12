U.S. markets open in 5 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,702.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,140.00
    +12.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,804.00
    -27.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,190.70
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.93
    +0.71 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.20
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.61
    -0.79 (-4.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3370
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,705.38
    +757.11 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.47
    +22.05 (+2.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.60
    +44.23 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market to hit $95 BN by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

·5 min read

Major autonomous farm equipment market participants include 3D Robotics, AGCO, Agribotix (AgEagle), Agritronics, AgXeed, American Robotics (ONDAS), Autonomous Solutions Inc., Bobcat Company (Doosan), Clearpath Robotics, CNH Industrial NV, Deutz-Fahr (SDF Group), DJI, Ecorobotix and Energid among others.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The autonomous farm equipment market is expected to surpass USD 95 billion by 2027, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Increasing integration of autonomous farm equipment with cloud services is boosting the industry growth.

Autonomous Farm Equipment Market
Autonomous Farm Equipment Market

Demand for completely autonomous agricultural equipment has increased as it helps to solve the rising concerns of labor shortages while simultaneously enhancing productivity and efficiency, resulting in higher yields. The technology enables stable operations and farmers can regulate their activities remotely. Innovative path-generating techniques determine the most efficient area coverage design for a field based on the kind of task, vehicle, implement size & volume of vehicles in the field, and implement turn radius. It is outfitted with a vehicle control unit that manages functions and transmits real-time status & health information to the remote user.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2230

The increasing availability of autonomous harvesters to pick fresh produce is helping the market growth. It features a decentralized arms architecture that allows it to establish and maintain an optimum level of accuracy. To collect all information, harvesters utilize real-time AI and onboard short-range integrated color & infrared depth sensors. This cutting-edge visual processing system aids in determining the ripeness of fruits and vegetables. The device is outfitted with LiDAR sensors to protect the safety of field workers. Market players are undertaking strategic partnerships to design innovative products.

The growing focus on R&D activities in Latin America will fuel the demand for autonomous farm equipment market. The industry players are forming strategic partnerships to boost the development of new autonomous products and develop agricultural farming practices in the region. For instance, in July 2020, Small Robot Company partnered with Space Time Labs to jointly develop autonomous aerial & ground robots for offering advanced per plant farming solutions in Latin America. The technology will support the farmers in nutrition management & disease management activities. The companies are planning to work with Argentina & Brazil for protype testing & scaling procedures.

Some major findings of the autonomous farm equipment market report are:

The use of artificial intelligence in agriculture will drive up the demand for autonomous farm equipment. The various advantages of artificial intelligence include precision farming capabilities, enhanced solutions for timely harvesting, efficient cultivation, soil management, and the use of advanced analytics to improve agricultural output.

The demand for autonomous equipment is increasing due to the limited availability of labor that impacts agricultural heavy-duty applications. Furthermore, fewer individuals are joining this industry, creating a challenge to acquire skilled labor. Autonomous technology allows farmers to perform various tasks efficiently with limited workers required to operate the machines.

The autonomous farm equipment market is witnessing the emergence of UGVs with high scalability and varied operation modes for precise crop protection and field surveying. It also aids in the optimization of spray efficacy by combining robotics technology with meteorological data and spray parameters to increase autonomous productivity.

The growing need for UAVs capable of performing various tasks including crop monitoring, spraying, and health & irrigation valuation of crops will boost the market growth. Users can easily obtain necessary plant-specific metrics and characteristics based on acquired multispectral data. They can evaluate plant health in real-time, identify insects & weeds instantly, and employ crop protection measures to ensure precision agriculture management.

Request for customization of this research report at https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2230

Due to technical advancements in the region's manufacturing units, prominent market players from all over the world are planning to expand in the MEA. Increasing government investments and development strategies targeted at boosting the agricultural sector will promote regional autonomous farm equipment market revenue. Digitalization in the agriculture sector has substantially boosted the profitability of autonomous farm equipment in the region.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Autonomous farm equipment 360º synopsis, 2016 - 2027

2.1.1 Business trends

2.1.2 Regional trends

2.1.3 Type trends

2.1.4 Application trends

2.1.5 End-use trends

Chapter 3 Autonomous Farm Equipment Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter's analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde
Corporate Sales, USA
Global Market Insights Inc.
Phone: 1-302-846-7766
Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688
Email: sales@gminsights.com

Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Global Market Insights, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Global Market Insights, Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-farm-equipment-market-to-hit-95-bn-by-2027-says-global-market-insights-inc-301459131.html

SOURCE Global Market Insights Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • China’s Omicron Outbreak Is Even Worse News for Global Supply Chains

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • 2 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in January

    Oil refiners Valero Energy and Marathon Petroleum have generated long-term gains better than almost anyone else in the oil patch

  • Tesla is losing its head of human resources to a startup

    Valerie Capers Workman is joining the company behind the Handshake recruiting service as its chief legal officer

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Oil Holds the Biggest Gain This Year as Stockpiles Seen Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied above $81 barrel after posting the biggest one-day surge this year as investors embraced risk assets, commodities climbed and industry estimates pointed to another drawdown in U.S. crude stockpiles.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStoc

  • Autodesk opened a new S.F. office in May. It's already abandoning it.

    Eight months after announcing it had leased a new office in the heart of downtown San Francisco, Autodesk Inc. is reversing course. The San Rafael software company (NASDAQ: ADSK) plans to close its new 117,000-square-foot office at 300 Mission St., according to a state regulatory notice last week and a company spokesperson. Autodesk also plans to close a portion of a San Rafael office, located at 3900 Civic Center, the  spokesperson said.

  • Oil Surges Alongside Equities as Powell Reassures Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments to the Senate Banking Committee pushed equity markets to session highs.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapWest Texas Interme

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • Selecta taps Ginkgo for deal worth up to $1.1B

    Selecta Biosciences Inc. has chosen Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. to develop new viral capsids for gene therapies.

  • Australia's Liontown signs supply deal with S.Korea's LG Chem, shares jump

    LG Energy Solution, which counts Tesla Inc and General Motors Co as its customers, will buy 100,000 dry metric tonnes (DMT) of lithium spodumene — a key raw material for making electric vehicle batteries — from Liontown's Kathleen Valley project. Liontown joins other lithium players in the country, like Vulcan Energy, to strike major supply deals with EV makers as the sector assumes centre stage amid a global push by companies and governments towards a greener future.

  • BMW reigns with sales record in 2021 as Daimler, VW lose ground

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen vehicle deliveries fell 8.1% in 2021 to just under 4.9 million hurt by supply chain bottlenecks, the carmaker said on Wednesday, adding it expected the situation to remain volatile in the first half of this year. Volkswagen said deliveries of fully electric or hybrid vehicles rose 73% to over 369,000 vehicles, making up 7.5% of total deliveries. "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said.

  • Union rejects Kroger's King Soopers sweetened wage offer

    Earlier on Tuesday, King Soopers, the largest grocery store chain in Colorado, had sweetened a wage offer to workers of UFCW Local 7 to $170 million calling it their "last, best and final offer." This came after the union rejected several previous offers, including a $148 million investment in wages and signing bonuses over three years, last week. "The company's last, best, and final offer, in many ways, is worse than its previous offers," Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7, said in a statement.

  • Fastly Is Still Searching for a Bottom on the Charts

    Fastly, Inc. was a soaring stock until it was not. The company provides real-time content delivery network services. In this daily bar chart of FSLY, below, we can see that prices turned lower from February around $120.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

    Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Tuesday afternoon in the runup to the much-watched API crude oil inventory data report