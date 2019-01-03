The autonomous food-delivery space keeps getting bigger

Twitter More

It started with pizzas and Walmart groceries delivered in a self-driving car from Ford. Now robot-driven food is catching on with even more new companies and apps. GM's Cruise is working with food delivery service DoorDash to bring your meal from a restaurant to your front door. It's Cruise's first foray into food delivery.

The two companies announced Thursday that "select customers" in the San Francisco area would soon get to experience autonomous food delivery from one merchant with one self-driving vehicle. More vehicles and restaurants are expected to join in the next six months. DoorDash didn't specify which restaurant would kick off the autonomous deliveries, but it could be pizza again, like Ford's Domino's Pizza partnership. Read more...

