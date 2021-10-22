U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

Autonomous Hauling System for increased productivity in Boliden Aitik

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boliden has decided to introduce an Autonomous Hauling System, Komatsu Frontrunner, on eleven haul trucks in the Aitik mine. The investment is for a total of SEK 218 m and will be fully implemented during 2024.

While the production rate in Boliden Aitik remains constant the needed transport work is increasing with the size and depth of the mine. Automation of the haul truck fleet will increase productivity and asset utilization in order to meet increased transportation demands in the mine while retaining world leading cost competitiveness.

The introduction of Autonomous Hauling in Aitik will mark the first system roll-out into the EU.

"Haul truck automation in Aitik is securing that the mine will stay in the position as the world's most productive copper mine, while continuing to deliver copper with industry leading climate performance", says Stefan Romedahl, President Business Area Mines, Boliden.

Apart from the technical aspects, the project will include in-depth training of mine staff, both for current and new roles. The expectation is that the work environment will become safer and more attractive with the introduction of automation.

For further information, please contact:
Klas Nilsson, Director Group Communications
E-mail: Klas.Nilsson@boliden.com
Tel.: +46 70-453 65 88

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has around 6,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 50 billion. The share is listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

    Norway's largest bank DNB reported its best ever third-quarter earnings on Thursday after the country ended pandemic restrictions, and announced it would now make a dividend payment for 2020, sending its shares higher. DNB's net profit rose to 6.88 billion crowns ($826.88 million) for July-September from 5.55 billion crowns a year earlier, beating an average forecast of 5.76 billion crowns in a poll of analysts compiled by the firm. The Nordic country dropped all domestic pandemic restrictions https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/norway-end-coronavirus-related-restrictions-saturday-2021-09-24 on Sept. 25.