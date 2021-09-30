Autonomous Marine Vehicles Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Major players in the autonomous marine vehicles market are Asv Global/ASV Unmanned Marine Systems, Atlas Elektronik, Teledyne Technologies, ECA Group, Sea Robotics Inc. The global autonomous marine vehicles market is expected to grow from $3.

18 billion in 2020 to $3.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $5.1 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.4%.



The autonomous marine vehicles market consists of sales of autonomous marine vehicles.Autonomous marine vehicles are robotic equipment that travel below or on the surface of water, without requiring input from a human operator.



The autonomous marine vehicles market is segmented into autonomous surface vehicles (which travel on the surface of the water) and autonomous underwater vehicles (which travel below the surface of the water). Autonomous marine vehicles are used for various purposes such as recording oceanographic data, imaging, navigation, communication, collision avoidance and propulsion.



The autonomous marine vehicles market covered in this report is segmented by type into surface vehicle, underwater vehicle. It is also segmented by application into military & defense, archeological, exploration, oil & gas, environmental protection and monitoring, search and salvage operations, oceanography and by technology into imaging, navigation, communication, collision avoidance, propulsion.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The vulnerability of ships to cyber threats due to automation is a major restraint for the autonomous marine vehicles market.This is mainly because cyberspace and its associated infrastructure are vulnerable to a versatile range of risks coming from cyber threats and attacks.



The use of automation which negates the need for human intervention on ships and in ports increases the chances of security breaches.A cyber-attack can misguide an autonomous ship to move in a different direction or move to a separate port, which can lead to misplacement and delay of goods and services.



For example, container ship and supply vessel operator A.P. Moller-Maersk became a victim of a cyber-attack that resulted in a loss of around $250–300 million for the company. According to a survey by law firm Clyde & Co and the Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST), over two-third of marine industry executives surveyed from across the world fear that unmanned/autonomous ships present a greater cyber-security risk than traditional ships.



Maritime drone swarming for better surveillance and investigation capabilities is an emerging trend in the autonomous marine vehicles market.Maritime drone swarms are a large group of underwater vehicles moving together for a particular purpose.



The drone swarm has a wide range of capabilities in defence applications, since it is capable of performing surveillance and investigation tasks followed by defensive or offensive countermeasures.As the swarm works collectively to navigate through the underwater environment, it senses a wider area in a quick time by making use of a number of sensing techniques to build a comprehensive map of the environment.



For instance, the European Union (EU) is currently funding a research project called Ocean2020 which will facilitate a combination of drones and unmanned submarines into swarms or fleet units. In another example, the US Navy’s Undersea Warfare Center approved a grant of $78,000 for Aquabotix’s SwarmDiver technology to support the US Navy and allied vessels.



The autonomous marine vehicles market is being driven by a rise in hydrographic, oceanographic and environmental surveys conducted globally.A hydrographic survey measures, describes and maps features that can be found underwater.



The main purpose of conducting these surveys is to produce navigational charts essential for safe transit of vessels.An oceanographic survey helps in the accurate understanding of marine and freshwater environments, for port and harbor development, wastewater and industrial outfalls, power plant intakes/outfalls and offshore disposals.



An autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) provides an efficient method of undertaking a hydrographic survey, as it saves both cost and time.It is also flexible and convenient which allows for faster deployment for a number of survey requirements, from event surveys to large coastal surveys.



For instance, according to the world’s first autonomous hydrographic survey, by 4D Ocean after the channel coastal observatory (CCO) commissioned it to carry out a hydrographic survey of the seabed that is offshore of Hurst Spit, Western Solent, with the help of a SeaRobotics ASV 2.5.



The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has regulations related to ballast water management in marine vehicles.Ballast water is defined as water that is pumped inside a marine vehicle in order to maintain safe operating conditions and operations.



Regulation D-3 by the IMO requires that ballast water management systems which use active substances shall be approved in accordance with the specifications defined by the IMO.As per the International Convention for the Control and Management of Ships’ Ballast Water and Sediments, active substances are those which include a virus or a fungus, having a general or specific action on or against harmful aquatic organisms or pathogens.



Hence, regulations such as these would keep a check on manufacturers of ballast water management systems as well as the companies in the autonomous marine vehicles market.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

