Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2022: Implementation of Imbedded AI to Reshape Sector Moving Forward

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Military Aircraft Global Market Report 2022, By Technology, Type, Component" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The global autonomous military aircraft market is expected grow from $4.75 billion in 2021 to $5.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The market is expected to reach $6.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.6%.

The main technology types of autonomous military aircraft are remotely operated, semi-autonomous, and autonomous. The various types of aircraft include fighter aircraft, bombers, reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft, airborne early warning aircraft, others and the component used are flight management computers, air data intertial reference units, sensors, actuation systems, software, intelligent servos, cameras, radars & transponders, and propulsion systems. A fighter aircraft is a fixed-wing aircraft designed for air-to-air combat against other aircraft.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in autonomous military aircraft market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Increasing government funding on defense equipment such as autonomous military aircraft to enhance the efficiency in military operations boosts the demand for the market. For instance, in 2019, the UK government funded $152.3 million (GBP 125 million) to support research on new technologies for autonomous aircraft. Hence, increasing government spending on autonomous military aircraft is a key factor for driving the market.

The major constraint of autonomous military aircraft is its vulnerability to jamming and spoofing. Securing GPS signals to ensure that they cannot be tampered with by enemy forces acts as the inherent liability of GPS to jamming and spoofing and acts as a major challenge. In particular, communication links between the controller and the autonomous military aircraft are extremely vulnerable and the required target accuracy is difficult to achieve due to navigation errors. Due to this, the aircraft is misdirected and becomes either unusable or a threat to their personnel equipment. In 2019, Russian forces were involved in jamming GPS systems in the Middle East which affected the USA forces gathering in the region in advance of potential strikes on Iran. Such factors are expected to harm the demand for autonomous military aircraft and may impact the growth of the market.

Autonomous military aircraft companies are making efforts to embed artificial intelligence (AI) and specialize in the development of software, including machine learning and AI that are core capabilities for these advanced systems. The ability of a system to decide on the most suitable action from sensor data input to fulfill the intent for operations by making guesses without human input can be achieved by AI technology.

Through edge processing, aircraft do not have to send information to the cloud and thus may achieve greater performance, information security, and autonomy. U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) is seeking to advance artificial intelligence technologies for individual and team aerial dogfighting tactics.

Scope

Markets Covered:
1) By Technology: Remotely Operated; Semi-Autonomous; Autonomous
2) By Type: Fighter Aircrafts; Bombers; Reconnaissance and Surveillance Aircrafts; Airborne Early Warning Aircrafts; Others
3) By Component: Flight Management Computers; Air Data Intertial Refernece Units; Sensors; Actuation Systems; Software; Intelligent Servos; Cameras; Radars & Transponders; Propulsion Systems

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Characteristics

3. Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Autonomous Military Aircraft

5. Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Size And Growth

6. Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Segmentation

7. Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Regional And Country Analysis

8. Asia-Pacific Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

9. China Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

10. India Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

11. Japan Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

12. Australia Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

13. Indonesia Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

14. South Korea Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

15. Western Europe Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

16. UK Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

17. Germany Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

18. France Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

19. Eastern Europe Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

20. Russia Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

21. North America Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

22. USA Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

23. South America Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

24. Brazil Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

25. Middle East Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

26. Africa Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

27. Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Autonomous Military Aircraft Market

29. Autonomous Military Aircraft Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Boeing

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • GE Aviation

  • Northrop Grumman

  • BAE Systems

  • Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

  • Elbit Systems

  • Dassault Aviation S.A.

  • Denel Dynamics

  • Airbus SE

  • United Technologies Corporation

  • General Dynamics Corporation

  • Raytheon Company

  • Safran SA

  • Rolls Royce

  • China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation

  • Kratos Defence & Security Solutions Inc.

  • Textron Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l9h5je

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-military-aircraft-global-market-report-2022-implementation-of-imbedded-ai-to-reshape-sector-moving-forward-301680199.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

