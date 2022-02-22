U.S. markets closed

Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Size to Grow by USD 457.09 Million | By Product (semi-autonomous vehicle and fully autonomous vehicle) and Geography

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Share is expected to increase by USD 457.09 million from 2020 to 2025, at an accelerated CAGR of 11.10%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Autonomous Military Vehicle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Autonomous Military Vehicle Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Segmentation by Product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The autonomous military vehicle market share growth by the semi-autonomous vehicle segment will be significant during the forecast period. A semi-autonomous vehicle is controlled by a human operator from a remote location via an established communication network. All cognitive movements are processed based on the inputs provided by the operator. The vehicle operator analyses the sensory feedback captured from the line-of-sight visual observation or from remote sensory inputs. Thus, such applications may contribute to segment growth during the forecast period.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Moreover, the report also provides Value Chain Analysis which helps companies gain a competitive advantage in the market. The Value Chain of the Autonomous Military Vehicle Market includes the following core components:

  • Inputs

  • Inbound logistics

  • Operations

  • Outbound logistics

  • Marketing and sales

  • Service

  • Support activities

  • Innovation

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (semi-autonomous vehicle and fully autonomous vehicle) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

  • Key Companies- BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Polaris Inc., Rheinmetall AG, and RUAG International Holding Ltd. among others

  • Driver- Increasing concerns over the IED blast incentivizing government-funded development to drive the market.

  • Challenge- System reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance of autonomous features to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Autonomous Military Vehicle

Vendor Insights-

The autonomous military vehicle market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as contract acquisitions, product and aftermarket service quality, reliability, and cost to compete in the market.

  • BAE Systems Plc- The company offers autonomous military vehicles which provide crucial insights into the capabilities of integrated autonomous technologies on future battlefields.

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.- The company offers autonomous military vehicles such as Elbit Systems' Stereo Vision System (SVS) allows unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) to autonomously detect and classify image-based objects.

  • General Dynamics Corp.- The company offers autonomous military vehicles such as Multi-utility Tactical Transport (MUTT) and Tracked Robot 10-ton (TRX).

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Driver:

The use of IEDs is highly regulated and necessitates full adherence to international humanitarian law. Although the indiscriminate use of IEDs against civilians or civilian objects is strictly prohibited, their unlawful use, particularly by non-state armed groups and rogue individuals, is rapidly rising. Meanwhile, complementing technologies installed in autonomous vehicles will help ensure that in case an IED is missed by one scan, it is picked up by another. However, the researchers are trying to create an algorithm to make the identification of IEDs and other targets more effective with the help of the data collected by cameras and sensors. At the same time, the DARPA has invested considerably in developing similar technologies. Therefore, organizations coming forward to invest in such developing technologies will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

  • Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Challenge:

As the military vehicle market is likely to register a high number of repeated users of autonomous technologies, customers must be assured of the reliability factors associated with such new technology-enabled systems and sub-systems. Though semi-autonomous vehicles use advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to prevent accidents and assist the driver, the safety aspect is still unclear. At the same time, the purpose of the autonomous vehicle technology system is defeated if the technology is tuned to generate only high-risk alerts. Therefore, the rapidly growing autonomous military vehicle market may pose challenges for players operating in ADAS and new technologies like semi-automated vehicles.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Sea Skimmer Missile Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The sea skimmer missile market share is expected to increase by USD 922.56 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Military Connectors Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The military connectors market share is expected to increase by USD 1.56 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.05%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Autonomous Military Vehicle Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.10%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 457.09 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

10.84

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 53%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Russian Federation, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BAE Systems Plc, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Oshkosh Corp., Polaris Inc., Rheinmetall AG, and RUAG International Holding Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Semi-autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fully autonomous vehicle - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BAE Systems Plc

  • Elbit Systems Ltd.

  • General Dynamics Corp.

  • Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Inc.

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

  • Oshkosh Corp.

  • Polaris Inc.

  • Rheinmetall AG

  • RUAG International Holding Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

