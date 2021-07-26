U.S. markets open in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,387.25
    -15.75 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,772.00
    -179.00 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,070.00
    -28.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,192.00
    -13.10 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.50
    -0.57 (-0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.10
    +7.30 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.25 (+1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.73
    +1.04 (+5.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    +0.0033 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2980
    -0.2120 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,275.52
    +3,829.95 (+11.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.78
    +125.05 (+15.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,004.05
    -23.53 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,833.29
    +285.29 (+1.04%)
     

Autonomous quadrotor beats two human pilots in a drone race

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Unlike self-driving cars, autonomous drones can generally get from "A" to "B" safely, but could they beat a human pilot in a drone race? So far the answer has been "no way," but now, researchers from the University of Zurich (UZH) have created an algorithm that allowed an AI-powered drone to beat two human pilots on an experimental race track. The work could lead to more efficient drones for rescues, deliveries and other chores. 

In the past, researchers have built simplified models of quadrotor systems or flight paths to calculate the optimum trajectory. This time, however, they fully accounted for the drone's limitations. "The key idea is, rather than assigning sections of the flight path to specific waypoints, that our algorithm just tells the drone to pass through all waypoints, but not how or when to do that," said PhD student and author Philipp Foehn.

For the AI versus human race, researchers let the human pilots train on the circuit so the comparison would be fair. They set up external cameras to send the drone's exact position to the algorithm in real time. Once both humans and AI were trained, the algorithm beat the humans on every lap and had more consistent performance to boot. 

The research could lead to quicker drones for real-world applications, even in complex environments with multiple waypoints. The next step is to make the system less computationally demanding and allow it work with onboard, rather than external cameras. "This algorithm can have huge applications in package delivery with drones, inspection, search and rescue, and more," said UZH's head of Robotics and Perception Group, Davide Scaramuzza. 

Recommended Stories

  • Researchers are testing concrete that could charge your EV while you drive

    Indiana is testing a new type of cement with embedded magnetized particles that could one day charge an EV while you drive.

  • WhatsApp says NSO spyware was used to attack officials working for US allies

    WhatsApp has rejected NSO's claims of innocence, arguing that the company's spyware was used to attack 1,400 users in 2019.

  • GM sues Ford over the name of its hands-free driving feature

    GM has sued Ford over BlueCruise, claiming that the hands-free driving feature violates trademarks for Cruise and Super Cruise.

  • China plans to build the first 'clean' commercial nuclear reactor

    China is planning to build a thorium-based nuclear reactor that could be cleaner and safer than conventional options.

  • Hitting the Books: Digital youth activism can help save America from itself

    Don't just think of the children, listen to them for once.

  • Motorola's next Edge flagship phone might drop the curved display

    A leak suggests that Motorola's next flagship phone line, the Edge 20, might drop the curved 'endless' display that drew criticism.

  • Oculus makes it easier to create mixed reality apps

    Oculus has unveiled a toolkit that makes it easier to create mixed reality apps — expect many more of them in the future.

  • 'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' anime trailer reveals a replicant on the run

    Adult Swim and Crunchyroll has released the first trailer for the anime series 'Blade Runner: Black Lotus.'

  • Meet the basketball-shooting robot that will take over the NBA

    The Tokyo Olympics just gave us a vision of a nightmare future: a basketball-shooting robot.

  • China Crackdown Makes Hong Kong Index World’s Biggest Tech Loser

    (Bloomberg) -- An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge.The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the last 12 months. The gauge, which marks its one-year anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59% at its February peak but has since seen more than $551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector.That has reduced the gain to nearly 6% as of last Frid

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Fall 98%

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $336 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm plunged by almost two-thirds in New York trading on Friday on reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China releas

  • China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Broad Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index dropping 3.2% and the Hang Seng Index tumbling 4.1%, the most since May last year. Steep losses in education stocks in the wake of a sweeping overhaul spilled over into other

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Struggling as COVID Fears Subside, Risk Appetite Climbs

    Gold futures finished lower on Friday as firmer yields, a stronger U.S. Dollar and higher equity prices weighed on demand for the non-yielding dollar-denominated asset. The bullish tone in the stock market and recent plunge in Treasury yields are just two examples supporting the Fed’s notion that the rise in inflation is temporary or “transitory”. Keep an eye on the Treasury yields and the U.S. Dollar.

  • U.K. Banks Prepared for Negative Rates in Case Recovery Crumbles

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Britain’s biggest financial institutions are on track to meet the Bank of England’s deadline to be ready for negative interest rates, giving authorities another tool to aid the economy if the recovery fades.Banks including Natwest Group Plc, HSBC Holdings Plc, Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc are close to completing the technical steps necessary to implement negative interest r

  • Stocks, Futures Fall With Focus on China, Earnings: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell with U.S. futures on Monday at the start of a busy week of earnings and policy updates, with China’s widening technology crackdown weighing on risk sentiment. Treasuries rose.Contracts on key U.S. gauges slipped following a record close for Wall Street on Friday. European equities fell from an all-time high as carmakers and banks led losses. Shares in China and Hong Kong tumbled amid a selloff in education tech companies after Beijing announced sweeping reforms of the

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Fall 98%

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $336 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm plunged by almost two-thirds in New York trading on Friday on reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China releas

  • China Crackdown Makes Hong Kong Index World’s Biggest Tech Loser

    (Bloomberg) -- An index launched a year ago to give investors greater exposure to China’s internet giants is now the world’s worst-performing major technology gauge.The Hang Seng Tech Index has been on a roller-coaster ride in the last 12 months. The gauge, which marks its one-year anniversary on Tuesday, was up 59% at its February peak but has since seen more than $551 billion in market value wiped out amid Beijing’s clampdown on the sector.That has reduced the gain to nearly 6% as of last Frid

  • Binance Starts Cutting Leverage Limit to 20x Following Similar Move by FTX

    "We didn't want to make this a thingy," Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao posted Monday on Twitter, a week after making the change.

  • Fed’s MBS Buying High on Agenda as Officials Begin Taper Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Policy hawks at the Federal Reserve are setting their sights on scaling back the U.S. central bank’s massive intervention in the mortgage market as home prices soar. But the Fed leadership doesn’t sound convinced by arguments in favor of a hasty exit strategy.The debate -- over whether to taper the Fed’s purchases of mortgage-backed securities faster than its buying of Treasury debt -- will probably be near the top of the agenda when officials gather July 27-28 to discuss next ste

  • Bitcoin Surges Amid Short Covering, Speculation Over Amazon Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin soared on Monday to approach $40,000, a rally some attributed to traders exiting bets on declines as well as ongoing speculation over Amazon.com Inc.’s potential involvement in the cryptocurrency sector.The largest crypto rose as much as 15% to $39,681 before paring some of the climb to trade at about $38,600 as of 7 a.m. in London. Other virtual coins also rallied, including second-ranked Ether.“The extent of the jump was probably driven by over-leveraged shorts,” said Vi