Autonomous tractors market in Europe to grow by USD 862.86 Mn by 2026, Increase in the profits generated from farming to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous tractors market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 862.86 million during 2021-2026. The report extensively covers the autonomous tractors market in Europe segmentation by component (sensors, GPS, vision system, and others) and application (harvesting, seed sowing, and irrigation). In addition, Solar energy-powered tractors is anticipated to boost the growth of the Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe 2022-2026

Autonomous tractors market in Europe: Major Driver and Trend

One of the main factors boosting the development of the autonomous tractor market in Europe is the rise in agricultural earnings. Using robotic equipment allows farmers to work from a distance, enabling them to carry out farming tasks even under bad weather circumstances. Additionally, the loss of seeds and fertilizers is reduced since robotic equipment gives great precision that manually operated equipment cannot.

With the help of autonomous tractors, farmers can undertake tasks like seed sowing, watering, and harvesting, eliminating the need for manual labor and increasing earnings. Due to such considerations, there is a rising need for autonomous tractors in the field, which will drive the market's expansion throughout the course of the forecast period.

Another significant development in the autonomous tractors market in Europe that is fueling industry expansion is the use of solar energy in tractors. Autonomous tractors are used in agricultural fields and are remotely operated by controllers. These tractors consume fuel and may run continuously. Solar power can be stored and used for operations later.

Tractors are able to maneuver while deciding the correct course even in the dark thanks to cameras and light sensor components. As a result, farmers don't need to worry about power backup when using these tractors at any time of the day. Buy Sample Report.

Story continues

Autonomous tractors market in Europe: Major Vendor Offerings

AgJunction Inc.: The company offers advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications.

AgXeed BV: The company offers a wide range of solutions that give farmers more time to make the right decisions.

Autonomous Solutions Inc.: The company offers independent vehicle automation systems for mining, agriculture, automotive, government, and manufacturing industries with remote control.

Autonomous Tractor Corp.: The company offers an electric drivetrain system to improve tilling, harvesting, and hauling services.

Deere and Co.: the company offers manufacturing and distribution of machines and service parts used in construction, earthmoving, road building, material handling, and timber harvesting.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Autonomous tractors market in Europe: Segmentation by Components

Electronic sensors are a common component of robotic devices. Unmanned autonomous tractors are controlled by controllers. These tractors operate on vast fields day and night with little assistance from people. Therefore, for these tractors to operate autonomously, a combination of sensors is utilized. Autonomous tractors have a variety of sensors attached to keep them operating independently. Different sensors are being used in agriculture as part of the development of precision farming to keep these tractors informed about their environment.

In order to cultivate healthy crops, agriculture and farming need to control factors including soil moisture, weed growth, and pest growth. Autonomous tractors will be equipped with sensors to detect light, detect weeds, measure photometric, and monitor photosynthesis. Therefore, with the development of autonomous tractors, the sensors segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Gas-Powered Chainsaws Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increasing deforestation due to rising demand for different commodities is notably driving the gas-powered chainsaws market growth. The report extensively covers the gas-powered chainsaws market segmentation by product (cordless chainsaws and corded chainsaws) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing focus on the efficient use of natural resources is notably driving the center pivot irrigation systems market growth. The report extensively covers the center pivot irrigation systems market segmentation by product (stationary center pivot irrigation system and mobile center pivot irrigation system) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Autonomous Tractors Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.56% Market growth 2022-2026 $862.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 26.85 Regional analysis Europe Key consumer countries France, Germany, Poland, UK, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AgJunction Inc., AgXeed BV, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corp., Bear Flag Robotics, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Fendt, Kinze Manufacturing, Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Raven Industries Inc., Trimble Inc., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and ZIMENO INC DBA MONARCH TRACTOR Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Component

5.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 GPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Vision system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Component

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Harvesting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Seed sowing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 AgJunction Inc.

11.4 Autonomous Solutions Inc.

11.5 Autonomous Tractor Corp.

11.6 CNH Industrial NV

11.7 Deere and Co.

11.8 Kinze Manufacturing

11.9 Kubota Corp.

11.10 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

11.11 Raven Industries Inc.

11.12 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-tractors-market-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-862-86-mn-by-2026--increase-in-the-profits-generated-from-farming-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301653482.html

SOURCE Technavio