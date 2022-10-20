U.S. markets open in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,684.75
    -22.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,386.00
    -74.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,047.00
    -106.25 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,723.20
    -9.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.91
    +1.36 (+1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,634.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9788
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.23
    +0.73 (+2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1199
    -0.0021 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.9160
    +0.1010 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,135.84
    -49.51 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.73
    -3.96 (-0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,917.46
    -7.53 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Autonomous tractors market in Europe to grow by USD 862.86 Mn by 2026, Increase in the profits generated from farming to boost market growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The autonomous tractors market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 862.86 million during 2021-2026. The report extensively covers the autonomous tractors market in Europe segmentation by component (sensors, GPS, vision system, and others) and application (harvesting, seed sowing, and irrigation). In addition, Solar energy-powered tractors is anticipated to boost the growth of the Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe. Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe 2022-2026

Autonomous tractors market in Europe: Major Driver and Trend

One of the main factors boosting the development of the autonomous tractor market in Europe is the rise in agricultural earnings. Using robotic equipment allows farmers to work from a distance, enabling them to carry out farming tasks even under bad weather circumstances. Additionally, the loss of seeds and fertilizers is reduced since robotic equipment gives great precision that manually operated equipment cannot.

With the help of autonomous tractors, farmers can undertake tasks like seed sowing, watering, and harvesting, eliminating the need for manual labor and increasing earnings. Due to such considerations, there is a rising need for autonomous tractors in the field, which will drive the market's expansion throughout the course of the forecast period.

Another significant development in the autonomous tractors market in Europe that is fueling industry expansion is the use of solar energy in tractors. Autonomous tractors are used in agricultural fields and are remotely operated by controllers. These tractors consume fuel and may run continuously. Solar power can be stored and used for operations later.

Tractors are able to maneuver while deciding the correct course even in the dark thanks to cameras and light sensor components. As a result, farmers don't need to worry about power backup when using these tractors at any time of the day. Buy Sample Report.

Autonomous tractors market in Europe: Major Vendor Offerings

  • AgJunction Inc.: The company offers advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications.

  • AgXeed BV: The company offers a wide range of solutions that give farmers more time to make the right decisions.

  • Autonomous Solutions Inc.: The company offers independent vehicle automation systems for mining, agriculture, automotive, government, and manufacturing industries with remote control.

  • Autonomous Tractor Corp.: The company offers an electric drivetrain system to improve tilling, harvesting, and hauling services.

  • Deere and Co.: the company offers manufacturing and distribution of machines and service parts used in construction, earthmoving, road building, material handling, and timber harvesting.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Autonomous tractors market in Europe: Segmentation by Components

Electronic sensors are a common component of robotic devices. Unmanned autonomous tractors are controlled by controllers. These tractors operate on vast fields day and night with little assistance from people. Therefore, for these tractors to operate autonomously, a combination of sensors is utilized. Autonomous tractors have a variety of sensors attached to keep them operating independently. Different sensors are being used in agriculture as part of the development of precision farming to keep these tractors informed about their environment.

In order to cultivate healthy crops, agriculture and farming need to control factors including soil moisture, weed growth, and pest growth. Autonomous tractors will be equipped with sensors to detect light, detect weeds, measure photometric, and monitor photosynthesis. Therefore, with the development of autonomous tractors, the sensors segment of the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report.

  • Related Reports:

Gas-Powered Chainsaws Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Increasing deforestation due to rising demand for different commodities is notably driving the gas-powered chainsaws market growth. The report extensively covers the gas-powered chainsaws market segmentation by product (cordless chainsaws and corded chainsaws) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Center Pivot Irrigation Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The growing focus on the efficient use of natural resources is notably driving the center pivot irrigation systems market growth. The report extensively covers the center pivot irrigation systems market segmentation by product (stationary center pivot irrigation system and mobile center pivot irrigation system) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Autonomous Tractors Market In Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 18.56%

Market growth 2022-2026

$862.86 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

26.85

Regional analysis

Europe

Key consumer countries

France, Germany, Poland, UK, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AgJunction Inc., AgXeed BV, Autonomous Solutions Inc., Autonomous Tractor Corp., Bear Flag Robotics, CNH Industrial NV, Deere and Co., Fendt, Kinze Manufacturing, Kubota Corp., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Raven Industries Inc., Trimble Inc., Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd., and ZIMENO INC DBA MONARCH TRACTOR

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Component

  • 5.3 Sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 GPS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Vision system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Component

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Harvesting - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Seed sowing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Irrigation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 AgJunction Inc.

  • 11.4 Autonomous Solutions Inc.

  • 11.5 Autonomous Tractor Corp.

  • 11.6 CNH Industrial NV

  • 11.7 Deere and Co.

  • 11.8 Kinze Manufacturing

  • 11.9 Kubota Corp.

  • 11.10 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

  • 11.11 Raven Industries Inc.

  • 11.12 Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe 2022-2026
Autonomous Tractors Market in Europe 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-tractors-market-in-europe-to-grow-by-usd-862-86-mn-by-2026--increase-in-the-profits-generated-from-farming-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301653482.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Snatch Apple's Crown

    You never get bored with Elon Musk, people in business circles tend to say. The whimsical and charismatic CEO of Tesla has completely rewritten all the practice manuals in business. It is in view of this context that we must understand his animosity towards Apple , the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are Surprisingly Rallying Today

    Oil prices are rising today. West Texas Intermediate, the leading U.S. oil price benchmark, closed up 3% to top $85 a barrel. Several notable names moved higher on the day, including Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Transocean (NYSE: RIG), and Core Laboratories (NYSE: CLB).

  • Shares of Chinese EV Makers Fall on Slowing Sales

    The American depositary receipts of Chinese electric-vehicles makers dropped on Wednesday due to signs of softening sales. Shares of EV makers Nio, Li Auto, and XPeng fell more than 10% after leading Chinese brokerage CMBI suggested that inventories at car dealers are building up amid slowing retail demand-- a recipe for weaker sales in 2023. The CMBI research published on Wednesday also noted that increased competition would make it more difficult to raise retail prices for electric vehicles an

  • Exxon Mobil Goes From Break Down to Break Out

    New lows for the move down in crude oil futures could generate further long liquidation in energy names despite longer-term bullish trends. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a shallow dip in September telling us that there was some pick up in aggressive selling but now the OBV line is close to a new high. The OBV line shows a long-term bullish uptrend.

  • Biden Scolds Oil Producers on Buybacks as Ukraine War Rages

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said US oil producers shouldn’t be returning record profits to shareholders via higher stock buybacks and dividends while Russia wages war in Ukraine, stepping up his administration’s criticism of the energy industry and its role in high gasoline prices.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special M

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway closes $11.6 billion purchase of Alleghany insurance group

    Warren Buffett's company completed its largest acquisition in years Wednesday with its $11.6 billion purchase of the Alleghany insurance conglomerate.

  • Spirit Airlines shareholders approve sale to JetBlue

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Spirit Airlines shareholders accepting a $3.8 billion buyout from JetBlue.

  • 3 takeaways from Biden's latest oil reserves release

    On Tuesday, President Biden announced the U.S. will release an additional 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in December in an effort to lower the price of gas at the pump.

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • China's Underground Market for Chips Draws Desperate Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- In her two-bedroom apartment on the outskirts of Chinese tech hub Shenzhen, Wang woke to a deluge of messages. One read: “SPC5744PFK1AMLQ9, 300 pc, 21+. Any need?”Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerWithin minutes, the 32-year-ol

  • Ethereum price up 2% in day after preparations start on major upgrade

    Ethereum prices have spiked today after its core developers begin preparations for the network’s next, highly anticipated upgrade.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Microsoft lays off more employees, but is mum on details

    The company said it would "continue to invest in our business and hire in key growth areas in the year ahead.”

  • Taiwan and U.S. tensions with China pose 'serious' challenges for chip industry - TSMC

    Rising Taiwan-China and U.S.-China tensions have brought "more serious" challenges for the semiconductor industry, the chairman of Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC said on Wednesday. Taiwan is a major producer of chips used in everything from cars and smartphones to data centres and fighter jets, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) is the world's largest contract chipmaker and Asia's most valuable listed firm. While the chips sector is already bracing for waning demand as red-hot inflation squeezes spending, Taiwan faces a tougher situation - sandwiched between its largest export market China and its main international backer and arms supplier, the United States - especially as Beijing steps up military pressure to force Taipei to accept Chinese sovereignty claims.

  • Biden’s tacit endorsement of fossil fuels

    A little-noticed move to repurchase oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve could get drillers to produce more.

  • Nvidia, Applied Materials Warnings Cast Shadow on Chip-Earnings Season

    Falling demand and U.S. curbs on semiconductor exports to China pressure companies including Nvidia and Applied Materials.

  • Exxon Mobil exits Russia after Kremlin’s ‘expropriation blackmail’

    Exxon Mobil announced its exit from Russia this week after Moscow grabbed the company’s 30% stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas venture. Exxon Mobil has operated in Russia for more than 25 years.

  • Shareholder group wants Tesla to link Musk's pay to ESG metrics

    Retail activist shareholder platform Tulipshare called on Tesla Inc to tie its executive pay to environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and said it expects to file a shareholder resolution on the matter for the electric carmaker's annual meeting next year. Antoine Argouges, chief executive of Britain-based Tulipshare, said a decision by S&P Dow Jones Indices last spring to oust Tesla from a widely followed ESG index showed the company faces reputational and legal risks that investors will not tolerate.

  • US Chipmakers Will Reap Rewards From Chips Act

    The amount of chips used in devices and automobiles will increase exponentially over the next several years.

  • These 2 Stocks Are Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in an S&P 500 and Nasdaq Bear Market

    Investors have become increasingly pessimistic over the past year, worried that runaway inflation would cause the economy to sink into a recession. The S&P 500 is now down 23% from its high, and the Nasdaq Composite is down 34%, putting both indexes in a bear market. E-commerce leaders Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) have seen their share prices fall sharply.