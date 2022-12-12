Autonomous Tractors Market Worth $5.38 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.

Autonomous Tractors Market by Type (Fully Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous Tractors), Component (LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors, GPS), Power Output (Up to 30 HP, 31–100 HP, 101 HP & Above), Application (Tillage, Seed Sowing, Harvesting) - Global Forecast to 2029

Redding, California, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Autonomous Tractors Market by Type (Fully Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous Tractors), Component (LiDAR, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors, GPS), Power Output (Up to 30 HP, 31–100 HP, 101 HP & Above), Application (Tillage, Seed Sowing, Harvesting) - Forecast to 2029,’ the autonomous tractors market is expected to reach $5.38 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period 2022–2029.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5388

An autonomous tractor is a self-driving farm vehicle that performs its duties without an operator sitting in the cab. These tractors are equipped with GPS, sensors, and other technologies, such as vision systems, making them capable of operating with minimal manual intervention. Autonomous automobiles are touted as the next big thing in the farm equipment industry. These tractors offer several benefits, such as safety, fuel efficacy, and high productivity. Furthermore, fully autonomous farm tractors can till and plant seeds with pinpoint accuracy, resulting in better farming precision, which leads to greater yields.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Autonomous Tractors Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the global economy. The lockdowns and quarantines imposed to curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus negatively impacted many sectors, including the agricultural sector. In the initial days of the pandemic, disrupted logistics and transportation impacted the movement of agricultural commodities. Hence, the autonomous tractors market registered a decline in sales in 2020.

Story continues

In addition to the interruptions in the industry’s value chain from raw materials supply to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution, the COVID-19 pandemic also led to restrictions on the movement of workers, a decline in demand from farmers, and the closure of equipment manufacturing facilities. The industry suffered severe labor shortages due to repeated lockdowns, affecting machinery production. The decline in revenues during the initial months of 2020, coupled with reductions in demand from major markets, impacted the profitability of autonomous tractor manufacturers and vendors. Therefore, disruptions in transportation & logistics impacted production and adversely affected the autonomous tractors market in terms of sales volumes during the initial phase of the pandemic in 2020.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5388

However, government bodies gradually eased restrictions on transportation, making it easier for autonomous tractor providers to meet the demand from farmers across most countries. In 2021, strong growth was witnessed in the autonomous tractors market due to the growing demand for agricultural commodities. In addition, the increasing number of government subsidiaries for purchasing autonomous tractors contributed to the market's growth.

The autonomous tractors market is segmented based on type, component, power output, application, crop type, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on component, the autonomous tractors market is segmented into camera/vision systems, LiDAR, hand-held devices, radar, ultrasonic sensors, and GPS. In 2022, the radar segment is expected to account for the largest share of the autonomous tractors market. Radar sensors can determine the range, velocity, and angle of moving objects and operate in almost all weather conditions. Furthermore, they are much more cost-effective than LiDAR systems making them a better option than other detection systems for incorporation in autonomous tractors.

Based on power output, the autonomous tractors market is segmented into up to 30 HP, 31–100 HP, and 101 HP & above. In 2022, the 31–100 HP segment is expected to account for the largest share of the autonomous tractors market. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to the high demand for tractors with 31–100 HP to perform various farm operations such as planting, sowing, harvesting, and tilling. These tractors offer high durability and loading capacity, making them ideal for transportation. In addition, 31–100 HP range tractors are very versatile and provide excellent work efficiency in clay soil as well. These factors drive the demand for 31–100 HP tractors.

Quick Buy – Autonomous Tractors Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2022-2029), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/15739433

Based on application, the autonomous tractors market is segmented into tillage (primary & secondary tillage), seed sowing, harvesting, and other applications (spraying and fertilizing). In 2022, the tillage segment is expected to account for the largest share of the autonomous tractors market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to advancements in technology and several research & development activities by agronomists. Furthermore, as manual tillage activities are more time-consuming and expensive, there is an increasing need for automation of tillage on medium and large farms for row crops worldwide.

Based on crop type, the autonomous tractors market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, and fruits & vegetables. In 2022, the fruits & vegetables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the autonomous tractors market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for fruits & vegetables with the rise in the global population. Weeding and harvesting fruits & vegetables are labor intensive. As a result, there is an increase in the demand for new technologies, such as autonomous tractors, to carry out labor-intensive farming.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the autonomous tractors market. North America’s major market share is attributed to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies due to the large sizes of farms. Farmers from developed countries such as the U.S. face labor shortage challenges. Thus, farmers in these countries adopt advanced agricultural equipment, such as autonomous tractors, to overcome these challenges, driving the market’s growth. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022–2029. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the increasing agricultural activities and the rising disposable incomes of farmers in developing economies such as India and China.

Some of the key players operating in the autonomous tractors market are AGCO Corporation (U.S.), AgJunction Inc. (U.S.), Autonomous Solutions Inc (U.S), CNH Industrial N.V. (U.K), Deere & Company (U.S.), Kubota Corporation (Japan), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (India), Raven Industries (U.S.), TRIMBLE INC (U.S.), YANMAR CO., LTD. (Japan), and Zimeno Inc. (DBA Monarch Tractor) (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/autonomous-tractors-market-5388

Scope of the Report:

Autonomous Tractors Market, by Type

Fully Autonomous Tractors

Semi-Autonomous Tractors

Autonomous Tractors Market, by Component

Camera/Vision Systems

LiDAR

Hand-Held Devices

Radar

Ultrasonic Sensors

GPS

Autonomous Tractors Market, by Power Output

Up to 30 HP

31–100 HP

101 HP & Above

Autonomous Tractors Market, by Application

Tillage (Primary & Secondary Tillage)

Seed Sowing

Harvesting

Steak

Other Applications (Spraying and Fertilizing)

Autonomous Tractors Market, by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Autonomous Tractors Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany Spain France U.K. Russia Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5388

Related reports:

Irrigation Equipment Market by Type (Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Pivot Irrigation), Product (Drip Emitter/Drippers, Tubing, Irrigation Valve, Filters, Sprinklers, Controllers), Application (Agricultural, Non-agricultural) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/irrigation-equipment-market-5378

Seed Treatment Machine Market (Coating and Drying) by Type (Drum Coaters, Rotary Drum Dryers, Fluidized Bed Dryers, Rotostat Coaters, Others), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds, Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Crops) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/seed-treatment-machine-coating-and-drying-market-5334

Irrigation Controllers Market by Type (Smart Irrigation Controller, Tap Timer, Basic Controllers), Irrigation Type (Sprinkler Irrigation, Drip Irrigation), and Application (Non-Agricultural and Agriculture) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/irrigation-controllers-market-4166

Agriculture Drone Market by Product (Hardware (Rotary Blade, Fixed Wing, Hybrid), Software), Application (Precision Agriculture, Livestock Monitoring, Smart Greenhouse, Irrigation, Precision Fish Farming), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/agriculture-drone-market-4986

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/616/autonomous-tractors-market-2029

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research



