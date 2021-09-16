U.S. markets open in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,475.75
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,791.00
    -28.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,470.00
    -34.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,223.40
    -6.40 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.49
    -0.12 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,778.30
    -16.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    -0.31 (-1.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1774
    -0.0052 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.57
    -0.89 (-4.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3823
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3870
    +0.0270 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,953.31
    +546.84 (+1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,232.81
    +35.60 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,053.75
    +37.26 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Autonomous Trains Market Report 2021-2031

ReportLinker
·5 min read

Forecasts by Train Type (Metro/Monorail, Light Rail, High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train), by Application (Passenger Trains, Freight Trains), by Grade of Automation (GOA 1, GOA 2, GOA 3, GOA 4) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Autonomous Train Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

New York, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous Trains Market Report 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150853/?utm_source=GNW

Global Autonomous Trains Market- our new study reveals trends, contracts, and predicted investments

Need for an Efficient Transport Network & Evolved ADS Technology

Against the backdrop of constantly emerging technologies, the transport industry of the future will be data-driven, connected, shared and highly automated. After vehicles, autonomous driving technology is being increasingly adopted in trains as a result of its efficiency and innovation. Automated trains significantly reduce human errors. Due to technological advances in automation, self-diagnosing and real-time geolocation tracking, trains have become a lot smarter and safer. Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices enable obstacle and damage detection, and also allows timely preventive maintenance, logistics and transport modes. The advancements made in automated driving systems (ADS) can be easily adopted in trains as trains follow a defined track with no obstacles. Enhanced passenger safety, reliability, punctuality and avoidance of congestion remain at the heart of the idea of autonomous trains.

If you are involved in this sector you must read this newly updated report. Visiongain’s report shows you the potential revenues streams to 2031, assessing data, trends, opportunities and business prospects there.

Key questions answered are in this report
. How is the autonomous trains market evolving? And how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?
. What are the upcoming contracts and regulatory policies/incentives in the market?
. Where is the autonomous trains market heading?
. What is driving and restraining the autonomous trains market?
. Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?
. What are the autonomous trains projects for these leading companies?
. What is the implication of autonomous trains projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

You need to discover how this will impact the autonomous trains market today, and over the next 10 years:
. Our 994-page report provides 371 tables and 389 charts/graphs exclusively to you.
. The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.
. Contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth
. Highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors

Read on to discover the most lucrative areas in the industry and the future market prospects. Our new study lets you assess forecasted sales at the overall world market and regional level. See financial results, trends, opportunities, and revenue predictions. Much opportunity remains in this growing Autonomous Trains Market. See how to exploit the opportunities.

Forecasts to 2031 and other analysis reveal the autonomous trains prospects
. In addition to revenue forecasting to 2031, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.
. You find original analysis, with business outlooks and developments.
. Discover qualitative analysis (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), product profiles and project developments.
. Discover how the COVID 19 pandemic has impacted the world market and submarkets, and what are the projected recovery patterns

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect your industry. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, V, L, W, and U are discussed in this report.

Autonomous Trains: By Train Type
. Metro/Monorail
. Light Rail
. High-Speed Rail/Bullet Train

Autonomous Trains: By Application
. Passenger Train
. Freight Train

Autonomous Trains: By Grade of Automation
. GOA 1
. GOA 2
. GOA 3
. GOA 4

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 5 regional and 19 leading national markets:
. North America
. U.S.
. Canada
. Mexico
. Europe
. United Kingdom
. Germany
. Russia
. Spain
. Rest of Europe
. Asia Pacific
. China
. India
. Japan
. Indonesia
. Australia
. Rest of Asia Pacific
. Middle East & Africa
. UAE
. Saudi Arabia
. South Africa
. Iran
. Rest of Middle East
. South America
. Brazil
. Argentina
. Colombia
. Rest of South America

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the autonomous trains market, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.

Leading companies and the potential for market growth
. Alstom SA
. Siemens AG
. Transmasholding (TMH)
. Hitachi Ltd.
. Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI)
. Thales Group
. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
. China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Limited
. ABB Group
. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.
. TVEMA
. Wabtec Corporation
. CalAmp
. Tech Mahindra Limited
. CAF Group

Overall world revenue for autonomous trains market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through 2031. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.

How the Autonomous Trains Market report helps you

In summary, our 990+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Autonomous Trains Market, with forecasts for Type, Application, and Grade of Automation each forecasted at a global and regional level- discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues
. Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 19 key national markets - See forecasts for the autonomous trains market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Russia, UK, China, India, Indonesia and UAE among other prominent economies.
. Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market- including company profiles for 19 of the major companies involved in the autonomous trains market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Alstom SA, Siemens AG, Transmasholding (TMH), Hitachi Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. (KHI), Thales Group, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Limited, ABB Group, Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd., TVEMA, Wabtec Corporation, CalAmp, Tech Mahindra Limited, and CAF Group
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06150853/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Moderna President details new clinical data on COVID-19 vaccine

    Moderna Presdient Stephen Hoge joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest infomration about Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.&nbsp;

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole

    Congressional Democrats want to slam shut a tax loophole known as the “backdoor” Roth IRA. In one of several proposed changes that target the retirement accounts of wealthy Americans, Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee want to prohibit people … Continue reading → The post Democrats Want to End This Lucrative Retirement Account Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Canaan's Stock Dropped 13.8% on Wednesday

    What happened  Shares of computing solution and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) fell as much as 13.8% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • Is AbbVie's 4.9% Dividend Yield Safe?

    Drugmaker AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) pays a relatively high yield of 4.9%. On a $10,000 investment, that's $360 more in annual dividend income you could earn through AbbVie. Multiply that by several years of owning the stock, plus the regular increases the company makes to its payouts, and the difference becomes even more significant.

  • Sneaker brand On ‘very much built around a grassroots movement’: Co-CEO

    On, Co-Chief Executive Officer Marc Maurer&nbsp;and&nbsp;Co-Founder & Executive Co-Chairman Caspar Coppetti join Yahoo Finance to discuss On's IPO debut with a $24 share price, the company's focus on footwear Innovation, its cyclon initiative, and its growth strategy.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • When will Amazon stock skyrocket again?

    Amazon's stock may have a ways to go before it's loved again by investors, argues this veteran tech analyst.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Among Warren Buffett's favorite aphorisms is "our favorite holding period is forever." Eric Volkman (Procter & Gamble): I'd recommend a Berkshire holding that Buffett is actually more famous for withdrawing from than owning -- consumer staples giant Procter & Gamble. Berkshire obtained its once-considerable stake in the company through the back door.

  • Here’s Why RF Capital Management Continues to Hold its GameStop Corp. (GME) Stake

    RF Capital Management LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 55.17% was recorded by the fund for the first half of 2021. The fund has gotten off to a strong start this year – especially in the first […]

  • Why Lesser-Known Oil and Gas Stocks Soared Today

    With the rally in oil and natural gas prices showing no signs of slowing, investors in some stocks expect bigger returns going forward.

  • Morgan Stanley lists Lucid Motors as Underweight, Herbalife shares decline after cutting earnings guidance, Apple shares pop ahead of iPhone event today

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman break down the day's latest stock movers including the Lucid Motors underweight rating from Morgan Stanley, Herbalife's stock decline following the company's recent guidance, and Apple shares rising ahead of the iPhone reveal.&nbsp;

  • Here are the key retirement provisions in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill

    The most far-reaching part of Democrats' proposal within the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package is the requirement for many businesses to offer a retirement plan for their workers.

  • Europe’s Energy Crunch Is Forcing U.K. Factories to Shut Down

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch has forced a major fertilizer maker to shut down two U.K. plants, the first sign that a record rally in gas and power prices is threatening to slow the region’s economic recovery.CF Industries Holdings Inc. said Wednesday it’s halting operations at its Billingham and Ince manufacturing complexes due to high natural gas prices, with no estimate for when production will resume. European gas and power futures tumbled Thursday on signs energy-intensive industrie

  • Evergrande Market Fallout Grows as Local Unit Halts Bond Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Intensifying concern over the impact of a China Evergrande Group default is rippling through the nation’s financial markets. Developers led declines on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, with Country Garden Holdings Co. -- the nation’s largest developer by sales -- losing 7.2% and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. sinking 11%. This week alone the two stocks have fallen more than 21%. China’s high-yield dollar bonds fell as much as 4 cents on the dollar Thursday, according to credit tr