Autonomous Trucking Pioneer Inceptio Technology Partners With Ambarella to Deliver Level 3 Automated Driving, Including Surround Camera and Front ADAS Perception With AI Compute

Ambarella

Inceptio Technology Selects Ambarella’s Edge AI SoCs for Multi-Camera Perception Processing in the Automotive-Grade Central Computing Platform

Inceptio Technology Selects Ambarella’s Edge AI SoCs for Multi-Camera Perception Processing in the Automotive-Grade Central Computing Platform

Inceptio selected two each of Ambarella’s CV2FS and CV2AQ edge AI systems on chip (SoCs)—a total of four CVflow® SoCs—for its automotive-grade central computing platform. This platform is at the core of Inceptio’s full-stack XUANYUAN autonomous driving system for trucks, where Ambarella’s SoCs provide high-performance and low-power processing simultaneously for seven 8MP cameras, including AI compute, for surround camera perception and front ADAS safety features like collision avoidance.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA), an edge AI semiconductor company, and Inceptio Technology, an autonomous driving truck technology and operation company, today announced that Inceptio selected two each of Ambarella’s CV2FS and CV2AQ edge AI systems on chip (SoCs)—a total of four CVflow® SoCs—for its automotive-grade central computing platform. This platform is at the core of Inceptio’s full-stack XUANYUAN autonomous driving system for trucks, where Ambarella’s SoCs provide high-performance and low-power processing simultaneously for seven 8MP cameras, including AI compute, for surround camera perception and front ADAS safety features like collision avoidance.



Inceptio Technology Partners With Ambarella





“Globally, there were over 223 million registered commercial vehicles (light-duty to heavy-duty) by the end of 2021,” stated Susan Beardslee, ABI Research’s Principal Analyst for Supply Chain Management & Logistics. “Inceptio’s adoption of Ambarella’s CVflow AI processors, initially designed in SAE L3 autonomous trucks jointly developed by Inceptio and its OEM partners, provide fleet operations with critically needed advanced collision avoidance. We expect over 4.2 million SAE Level 2-4 commercial vehicles to ship worldwide in 2030.” (1)

“We chose Ambarella’s SoCs due to their advanced imaging capabilities and high performance in AI processing at low power, as well as the company’s strong cooperation and support,” said Gary Huang, EVP of Inceptio Technology. “The highly efficient architecture of Ambarella’s CV2 SoCs contributes to the excellent performance when running our advanced 3D computer vision algorithms. Inceptio Technology and our OEM partners started the mass production of L3 trucks at the end of 2021, and we will continue to optimize and iterate our autonomous driving technologies and products, while expanding our OEM cooperation and the application of vehicle platforms. We are very pleased to be working with Ambarella and look forward to exploring new opportunities together in the near future.”

Story continues

“We were honored to partner with Inceptio on their L3 autonomous trucks and help their XUANYUAN AD system achieve over 2 million kilometers of real-world operation,” said Fermi Wang, President and CEO of Ambarella. “Our CVflow edge AI SoCs provide Inceptio with high-performance AI processing to implement advanced computer vision and neural network algorithms, industry-leading image signal processing for maximum clarity in challenging lighting conditions and the industry’s best performance per watt, enabling Inceptio to stay well within their thermal and power budgets.”

Ambarella’s ASIL-C certified CV2FS SOCs are deployed to perform collision avoidance while addressing the system requirement for functional safety. Additionally, Ambarella’s QM qualified CV2AQ SoCs are doing segmentation and object detection, including traffic lanes and signs.

Availability

Inceptio’s XUANYUAN autonomous driving system is available now, as are Ambarella’s CV2FS and CV2AQ edge AI SoCs.

About Ambarella

Ambarella’s products are used in a wide variety of human and computer vision applications, including video security, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), electronic mirror, drive recorder, driver/cabin monitoring, autonomous driving and robotics applications. Ambarella’s low-power systems-on-chip (SoCs) offer high-resolution video compression, advanced image processing and powerful deep neural network processing to enable intelligent perception, fusion and central processing systems to extract valuable data from high-resolution video and radar streams. For more information, please visit www.ambarella.com.

About Inceptio

Inceptio Technology’s mission is to build safer and more efficient line-haul logistics by providing industry-leading autonomous driving technologies for trucks and by operating a nationwide autonomous Transportation-As-A-Service (TaaS) freight network. For this mission, we develop full-stack proprietary autonomous driving technologies and work seamlessly with the automotive industry in preloading our technologies and systems into mass-produced autonomous trucks. By the end of April 2022, the Inceptio autonomous trucks with XUANYUAN inside achieved more than 2 million kilometers of commercial shipping operations. For more information, please visit www.inceptio.ai.

Ambarella Contacts

Media contact: Eric Lawson, elawson@ambarella.com, +1 480-276-9572

Investor contact: Louis Gerhardy, lgerhardy@ambarella.com, +1 408-636-2310

Sales contact: www.ambarella.com/about/contact/inquiries



Inceptio Contacts

Media contact: Lydia Zhu, lydia.zhu@inceptio.ai

Business contact: https://en.inceptio.ai/contact

All brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective holders. Ambarella reserves the right to alter product and service offerings, specifications, and pricing at any time without notice. © 2022 Ambarella. All rights reserved.

1. Source: Commercial Telematics Market Data Report, ABI Research, 2021



