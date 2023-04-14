Autonomous vehicle development platform market to grow at a CAGR of 30.94% from 2022 to 2027: Increasing demand for driver assistance systems to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autonomous vehicle development platform market size is estimated to increase by USD 82,788.43 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 30.94%. The increasing demand for driver assistance systems is driving market growth. Driver assistance systems play a key role in Level 3 autonomous vehicles. The capabilities of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have increased over the years. Currently, these systems are mainly implemented in luxury vehicles. However, during the forecast period, they will be implemented in other vehicle segments with advances in technology. Therefore, the increasing demand for driver assistance systems is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023-2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Autonomous vehicle development platform market – Vendor analysis

Vendor landscape –

The global autonomous vehicle development platform market is fragmented. A few prominent vendors that offer autonomous vehicle development platforms in the market are Amazon.com Inc., ANSYS Inc., BMW AG, FiveAI Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Green Hills Software LLC, Hexagon AB, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, NVIDIA Corp., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Qualcomm Inc., Renault SAS, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Trimble Inc. and others.

Automakers across the world are adopting advanced autonomous technologies to make driving safe and comfortable. This, in turn, will provide lucrative opportunities to market players. Key vendors in the market are expected to innovate their product portfolios. Moreover, suppliers are expected to launch advanced AVDPs to cater to several vehicle variants. Such developments are expected to sustain the competition among global players and new players.

What's new? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor offerings -

BMW AG - The company offers autonomous vehicle development platform solutions such as the BMW Group High Performance D3 platform.

Ford Motor Co. - The company offers autonomous vehicle development platform solutions with ARGO AI.

General Motors Co. - The company offers autonomous vehicle development platform solutions such as the GM Vehicle Intelligence Platform.

Autonomous vehicle development platform market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on vehicle type (passenger car and commercial vehicle), end-user (mixed AVDP, image based AVDP, and sensor fusion based AVDP), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The passenger car segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. With the increase in demand for AVDPs from ride-hailing and logistics companies, automakers are focusing on developing self-driving technology for passenger vehicles. Regions such as North America and Europe are at the forefront of autonomous vehicle development. Moreover, the demand for luxury vehicles, which are the major users of autonomous vehicle development platforms, is increasing globally. These factors will drive the growth of the passenger car segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global autonomous vehicle development platform market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the key revenue contributor to the market in the region. Vehicle manufacturers in North America have been actively carrying out R&D for autonomous vehicles. OEMs are acquiring technology start-ups or entering into partnerships with technology companies and fleet operators. Such developments are expected to positively impact the growth of the market in North America.

Autonomous vehicle development platform market – Market dynamics

Key trends - The 3D printing of hardware-based AVDPs is a key trend in the market. 3D printing is used in many many fields, such as engineering, aerospace, automotive, energy, military, manufacturing, arts, medicine, and education. In enables on-demand production in the manufacturing industry. 3D printing also ensures optimal use of raw materials. Therefore, many consumers and manufacturers are adopting this technology. These factors will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - A multitude of compliance standards is challenging the market growth. Autonomous system components should be certified to the required Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL). In addition, the supplier of such systems may have to comply with the ISO 26262 standard, which defines functional safety for vehicle equipment and applies to the entire lifecycle of automotive electronic and electrical safety-related systems. Such factors are expected to pose a threat to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this autonomous vehicle development platform market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the autonomous vehicle development platform market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the autonomous vehicle development platform market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the autonomous vehicle development platform market across North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous vehicle development platform market vendors

Autonomous Vehicle Development Platform Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 30.94% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 82,788.43 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 30.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., ANSYS Inc., BMW AG, FiveAI Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Green Hills Software LLC, Hexagon AB, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes Benz Group AG, NVIDIA Corp., Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Qualcomm Inc., Renault SAS, Siemens AG, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Trimble Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

