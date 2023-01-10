U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,901.05
    +8.96 (+0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,560.57
    +42.92 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,680.79
    +45.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.10
    +13.19 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.66
    +1.03 (+1.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.50
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6230
    +0.1060 (+3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1920
    +0.3260 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,326.88
    -6.18 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.23
    +2.16 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Autonomous Vehicle Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $614.9 Billion by 2030 with a 24.7% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Autonomous Vehicle Market by Level of Automation, by Propulsion Type, by Mobility, and by Component - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The Autonomous Vehicle Market size was valued at USD 87.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to reach USD 614.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing demand for driverless cars is due to increased application of these vehicles in logistics industry along with the trend of ownership to Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS). Also, rising demand of autonomous cars from military and defence sector along with rapid development of high-definition technology, adaptive algorithms, and high-processing sensor technologies is further driving the autonomous vehicle market growth.

However, high cost of servicing and risks related to complications such as malfunctions and failures are factors that restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, adoption of smart features such as auto-braking and adaptive cruise control in these vehicles that allow reduction in accidents caused by human errors that in turn is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Advancements in Autonomous Technology and Demand for Safety Features

  • Several Strict Rules and Regulations Regarding Safety of AVs

  • AVs Reduce Traffic Congestion

Restraints

  • Scarcity of Semiconductor Chips Across the World

Opportunities

  • Rising Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Segment Overview

The Global Autonomous Vehicle market share is segmented on the level of automation, by propulsion type, by mobility and by component.

  • Based on Level of Automation, the market is classified into semi-autonomous and fully-autonomous. The semi-autonomous segment is further divided into level 1, level 2 and level 3.

  • Based on Propulsion Type, the market is classified into internal combustion engine (ICE), battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), and fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV).

  • Based on Mobility, the market is divided into personal mobility and shared mobility. Personal Mobility is further divided into hatchback, coupe & sports car, sedan, suv, and others. Shared Mobility is further categorised into robo taxi, self-driving bus, ride share, self-driving vans & trucks, and ride hail

  • Based on Component, the market is classified into ultrasonic, lidar, radar, vision system, GPS receiver, and others.

  • Based on Geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific market is projected to hold the dominant share by 2030.

Asia Pacific holds the major share of the autonomous vehicle market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the factors such as increased level of vehicle automation along with supportive government initiatives for mandating driver assistance system to reduce road fatalities. Also, adoption of ADAS systems in small cars along with increased pace of technological innovation boost the market growth of AVs.

Key Market Players

The emerging and efficient key players in the autonomous vehicle market include companies such as:

  • Baidu

  • Honda

  • Volkswagen

  • Toyota

  • Tesla

  • Nissan Motors

  • General Motors

  • Ford Motors

  • Mercedes Benz Group

  • BMW AG

  • AB Volvo.

Recent Developments
May 2022

Mercedes launched SAE L3 drive pilot system. The system allowed drivers to hand over control to the vehicle and allows hands-free control on certain roads and at certain speeds. This launch is aimed at creating awareness regarding L3 driving that would increase the sales of vehicles equipped with L3 system.

April 2022

BMW unveiled its new 7 Series with extensive ADAS. This new model will focus on core BMW strengths such as superior driving dynamics and combine them with improved passenger car comfort and equipment levels related to car connectivity and ADAS. Thus, this launch would help BMW to capture the market and increase their core sales.

September 2021

AB Volvo had partnered with Aurora to reveal a prototype long-haul autonomous truck for the North American region. It was based on the Aurora driver technology with automotive sensors that detects the surroundings and makes it suitable for autonomous driving.

September 2021

Ford Motor Company collaborated with Argo AI and Walmart to launch autonomous vehicle in major cities of US that includes Miami, Austin, Texas, and Washington, D.C. that provide service that use Ford self-driving test vehicles paired with the Argo AI self-driving system to deliver Walmart orders to the potential customers.


Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Autonomous Vehicles Market - Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

4. Market Share Analysis

5. Lobal Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Level of Automation

6. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Propulsion Type

7. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Mobility

8. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Component

9. Global Autonomous Vehicle Market, by Region

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j6saod

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-vehicle-global-market-report-2022-sector-to-reach-614-9-billion-by-2030-with-a-24-7-cagr-301717301.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

    Another name inextricably linked to auto luxury is Rolls-Royce , which hit a milestone that the company has not seen in its 119-year history. It was also the first time Rolls-Royce passed the 6,000 mark for the number of cars sold in a given year. American sales in particular have been very strong throughout the last year.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Ford Stock

    Like many companies, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) had a rough time in 2022 as macroeconomic challenges like inflation and rising interest rates wrought havoc on financial markets. Since 2020, companies like Ford have faced supply chain problems, such as a shortage of semiconductor chips, which has made it difficult for them to produce enough cars to meet demand.

  • Mercedes Is Taking Dead Aim at Tesla

    Mercedes sold 117,800 battery electric vehicles in 2022, up from 42,400 sold in 2021. The company, and its European peers, plan to sell a lot more.

  • Keurig K-Cup settlement: Today’s the final day to join the $10 million class-action suit

    If you have been making your morning cup of coffee using the popular Keurig (KDP) pods, aka K-Cups, then you may be entitled to some money. The beverage giant recently agreed to settle a class-action lawsuit over claims the company made that its K-Cups were recyclable. As part of the settlement, Keurig has agreed to pay $10 million to purchasers.

  • Can Oracle Continue to Rally From Here?

    Cloud software giant Oracle has rallied smartly from a September/October low. Indeed, the shares have broken a longer-term downward trend. However, does that mean that prices are extended or ready for further gains? Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Apple to replace Broadcom chips with in-house design by 2025: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down a new report indicating when Apple will replace Broadcom semiconductors with its own chips.

  • Pfizer Rebuts Generic Version Of COVID-19 Oral Treatment In China, Says It's Not A Poor Country

    Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla rebuffed reports saying the company is in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid. Bourla speaking at JPMorgan's healthcare conference, said, "We are not in discussions. We have an agreement already for local manufacturing of Paxlovid in China. So we have a local partner that will make Paxlovid for us, and then we will sell it to the Chinese market." Related: New Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Might Be Bette

  • Ethiopian report on Boeing 737 Max crash draws criticism from investigators

    The National Transportation Safety Board said the findings ignore factors that contributed to the crashes.

  • ‘It just doesn’t work.’ The world’s best restaurant is shutting down as its owner calls the modern fine dining model ‘unsustainable’

    Head chef René Redzepi plans to reinvent Noma while declaring the fine dining model is “unsustainable.”

  • Novavax: John Jacobs to succeed Stanley Erck as CEO

    Yahoo Finance's Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss John Jacobs replacing Stanley Erck as Novavax CEO.&nbsp;

  • 4 Steel Producer Stocks to Buy From a Promising Industry

    A recovery in automotive demand, strength in non-residential construction and an expected rebound in steel prices should enable the Zacks Steel Producers industry to thrive. NUE, STLD, TMST and ZEUS are set to gain from favorable industry fundamentals.

  • SoFi Technologies Is Already Profitable (Sort Of)

    In this video, I will be talking about SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and explaining how the core business might actually be profitable already. The stock is down 65% since the start of 2022, but management still guided for 50% year-over-year growth.

  • College degrees could become obsolete—and it could be the first step in giving your job to someone else

    Gartner and LinkedIn experts agree that having a college degree will further lose its value in landing a job this year.

  • The 3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Beyond

    Tech companies such as Apple and Netflix drove massive stock returns in past years by outsmarting their peers. Shopify has emerged as the most popular e-commerce platform in the U.S. by thinking differently. Direct competitors such as WooCommerce, Squarespace, and Wix perceive themselves as software providers.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO: Customers ‘became even younger last year’

    Despite looming economic headwinds across the globe, it was another banner year for British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motorcars. The 118-year old brand, who’s cars start at around $340,000, reported global deliveries climbed 8% to a record 6,021 vehicles. Rolls-Royce said bespoke commissions reached record levels as well, with its order book of future orders reaching far into its 2023 production run.

  • Got $1,000? 5 Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Since Warren Buffett purchased a controlling stake in Berkshire Hathaway in 1965 and made it the foundation for his investing empire, the stock has seen staggering gains of more than 2,677,400%. While Berkshire's market capitalization of roughly $703 billion and status as the world's sixth largest publicly traded company means that its most explosive growth is almost surely in the past, the Oracle of Omaha's company remains one of the best-run investment conglomerates on the planet, and it's absolutely trounced the S&P 500 index across the past year of trading. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) might not be a great fit for every investor.

  • Bob Iger demands Disney employees return to the office 4 days per week

    Disney CEO Bob Iger is back — and so are in-office requirements.

  • Coke, PepsiCo Are Target of Probe by Federal Trade Commission

    BUSINESS The Federal Trade Commission is investigating potential price discrimination in the U.S. beverage market by Coca-Cola and PepsiCo Still at a preliminary stage, the probe is looking for violations of a law that prohibits suppliers from offering advantageous prices to favored customers or in a specific geographic market, according to people familiar with the matter.

  • U.S. FTC probes Pepsi, Coca-Cola over price discrimination - Politico

    The pricing strategies of both companies are being scrutinized under the Robinson-Patman Act, the report said. The U.S. antitrust law prevents large franchises and chains from engaging in price discrimination against small businesses.

  • Amazon to shut 3 UK warehouses, putting 1,000+ jobs at risk

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Garfinkle discusses the latest news on Amazon potentially closing three warehouses in the UK as well as what Redditors predict for the future.