U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,911.65
    -17.21 (-0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,157.97
    -138.99 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,888.20
    -68.81 (-0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.69
    -14.67 (-0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.37
    +0.89 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.20
    +19.20 (+1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    +0.28 (+1.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0825
    +0.0028 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3990
    +0.0240 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2379
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5150
    -0.2350 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,968.88
    +33.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.26
    +3.84 (+0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,747.29
    -83.41 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.23
    -385.89 (-1.44%)
     

Autonomous Vehicle Market Is Expected To Reach around USD 1808.44 Billion by 2030, Grow at a CAGR Of 38.8% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·10 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The adoption of electric vehicles will be boosted by policies in Europe and China, which will, in turn, encourage the tremendous expansion of the global market for electric motors in the electric vehicle market.

Farmington, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Autonomous Vehicle Market Was Estimated USD 94.43 Billion In 2022 And Is Projected To Hit Around USD 1808.44 Billion By 2030, Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 38.8% From 2023 To 2030. The development of "autonomous vehicles," sometimes known as self-driving automobiles, is a significant step forward for the automotive industry. They have a lot of room for expansion, which might help accelerate the development of automotive technology. It is expected that getting money from the government, making investments in digital infrastructure, and adopting rules that enable the market flourish will be the primary drivers of the expansion of the market during the next few years.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Autonomous Vehicle  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Recent Developments:

  • In January 2021 – Cruise and General Motors (G.M.) partner with Honda to expand autonomous vehicle mobility service.

  • In July 2020 - Mobileye and Willer announce their partnership for autonomous mobility.

  • In February 2020 – Pony.ai announces it will raise US$400 million from Toyota to develop autonomous driving.

Segment Overview

This market can be broken down into two categories, semi-autonomous and fully autonomous, depending on the sort of product that is being sold. The semi-autonomous vehicle market accounts for the vast majority of the global automotive industry's revenue. The markets for semi-automatic cars and fully autonomous vehicles have been separated on the basis of the degree to which automation is present (at levels 1, 2, and 3, respectively). It is anticipated that the level 2 and level 3 automation segments of the market would experience the greatest rate of growth over the next several years. Currently, it has a rate of acceptability that is somewhere in the middle, but due to advances in technology, its penetration rate is significantly higher than level 1.

Two advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) that can be found in semi-autonomous vehicles are intelligent park assist and adaptive cruise control. It is anticipated that the intelligent park assist and automatic emergency braking sub segments will develop at the fastest rate in the market due to regulations imposed by government agencies concerning driver assistance systems. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), most vehicles will be equipped with systems that automatically apply the brakes in the event of an emergency by the end of the year 2022.

According to the category of mobility, it is anticipated that the commercial (shared) mobility segment will experience the greatest expansion during the period covered by the forecast. The term "commercial mobility" can refer to a variety of different business activities, including ride-sharing, robo-taxis, the delivery of commodities, and other operations. It is anticipated that the introduction of robo-taxis would result in new challenges for those who make use of the "mobility as a service" model or who own their own vehicles. Both conventional automobiles and robo-taxis are currently being produced with the assistance of recently developed manufacturing technology. When it comes to robo-taxis, cars are subjected to a greater number of tests than large transport vehicles. Waymo was one of the first firms to implement a fare system for rides in its autonomous vehicle, the Waymo One, which also featured a backup human driver. Waymo has received tens of thousands of Chrysler Pacifica minivans as a donation from Chrysler. The purpose of the agreement is to provide assistance to businesses that are developing or working on robo-taxis in the development of new methods for conducting business. Both AutoX and Optimus Ride are examples of new companies that are in the process of developing driverless robo-taxis.

Autonomous vehicles with a level 4 or level 5 capability will be utilised to help groups of people go about together. Several businesses are now investing significant resources into the development of autonomous vehicles and robo-taxis that can be put to use for ride-sharing, ride-hailing, robo-taxis, and car-sharing services. The advantages of an autonomous vehicle and an electronic cab hailing service are combined in a robo-taxi, which operates without the need for a driver and is primarily concerned with Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It is anticipated that this will reduce overall ownership expenses and make it simpler to administer a fleet. People would have access to a method of transportation that was not only secure but also uncomplicated and inexpensive. A large number of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) collaborated with suppliers of autonomous driving systems and fleet management to establish robo-taxi services. Since the majority of advancements in the field of electric automobiles can already be seen, the company of robo-taxi might begin with electric cars.

Regional Outlook:

The market in the Asia-Pacific region reached a value of USD 0.72 billion in the year 2020. Because an increasing number of people are purchasing these sorts of cars and because an increasing number of people seek high-tech features, this region has become the largest market in the world market. Automobile manufacturers have plans to construct more plants in developing countries such as India and China in order to rapidly increase production of automobiles and upgrade existing technologies.

In addition, the Chinese government is exerting a great deal of effort to go in front of the pack in terms of the development of technology for autonomous vehicles. Additionally, the governments of several nations are allowing the testing of autonomous vehicles on public highways provided that the vehicles adhere to specific regulations.

Due to the significant investments made by major manufacturers in the research and development of innovative technologies, Europe now holds the position of having the second-largest market share for autonomous vehicles. It is the goal of the British government to have fully autonomous vehicles operating on public roads by the end of the year 2021. It is planning to make the necessary adjustments to the regulations in order to facilitate the development of autonomous vehicles in the United Kingdom..

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248370/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 38.8% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2030                       

USD 1808.44 Billion

By Component

Camera Unit, LiDAR, Radar Sensor, Ultrasonic Sensor, Infrared Sensor, Other

By Electric Vehicle

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), Others

By Vehicle Type

Semi-Autonomous, Fully Autonomous, Other

By Companies 

Delphi, Ford Motors, Tesla, Alphabet, Intel, Daimler Group, Baidu, Google, Volkswagen, Jaguar, BMW, General Motors, Toyota, AB Volvo, Autoliv, Bosch, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Audi AG, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Nissan Motor Company

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Drivers:

The market for autonomous vehicles is expanding because unmanned vehicles offer more advantages than traditional vehicles do. These advantages include a lower risk of automobile accidents, improved safety and security, the elimination of the need to pay a driver, improved mobility for people who are disabled or who do not drive, and increased comfort and adaptability made possible by operating systems that are more integrated.

The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) refers to automobiles that are capable of driving themselves at the level 1–3 level as "semi-autonomous vehicles."

The majority of Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-most Benz's recent automobile models come equipped with level 1 automation as a standard feature. Automobiles such as the Volvo Pilot Assist, the Mercedes-Benz Drive Pilot, the Tesla Autopilot, and the Cadillac Super Cruise are examples of vehicles that include level 2 automation. The third level of automation includes the application of conditional automation.

Market Opportunities:

The market for autonomous vehicles is expanding as a result of the fact that self-driving cars consume less petrol and do not become involved in accidents caused by human error. The expansion of the market for autonomous vehicles is aided in part by the fact that self-driving cars are gaining favour in the automotive sector and consuming less gasoline and battery power as a result of this popularity.

Even though there was a pandemic, there was an increase in the number of sales of self-driving automobiles. There will be around 11.2 million sales of level 2 vehicles in 2020, which is a 78 percent increase from 2019. To satisfy the needs of their customers, automobile manufacturers from over the world are developing new models of level 2 autonomous vehicles.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Delphi, Ford Motors, Tesla, Alphabet, Intel, Daimler Group, Baidu, Google, Volkswagen, Jaguar, BMW, General Motors, Toyota, AB Volvo, Autoliv, Bosch, Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, Audi AG, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Nissan Motor Company, and others.

By Component

  • Camera Unit

  • LiDAR

  • Radar Sensor

  • Ultrasonic Sensor

  • Infrared Sensor

By Electric Vehicle

  • Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

  • Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

By Mobility Type

  • Shared Mobility

  • Personal Mobility

By Level of Autonomy

  • L1

  • L2

  • L3

  • L4

  • L5

By Vehicle Type 

  • Semi-Autonomous

  • Fully Autonomous

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market - The Global Automotive Autonomous Emergency Braking System (AEBS) Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. In the market for Automatic Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS), it is anticipated that North America would hold the highest share throughout the period covered by this projection.

  • Electric Motors For Electric Vehicle Market - The Global Electric Motors for Electric Vehicle Market size was valued at USD 205.68 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1365.88 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2022 to 2030. North America and Europe have well-developed markets for 3D/4D technology. The market is expected to grow the most in the Asia-Pacific region.

  • Refrigerated Vehicles Market - The Global Refrigerated Vehicles Market size was estimated at USD 21.85 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.54% 2022 to 2030. By geography, North America held the majority of the market share for sales of refrigerated vehicles worldwide, followed by Europe.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Tesla uses its profits as a weapon in an EV price war

    Tesla Inc earns more money for every vehicle it sells than any of its global rivals. Now, Chief Executive Elon Musk is using that superior profitability as a weapon in the EV price war he started. Tesla, once one of the auto industry's biggest money losers, has over the past year built a commanding lead over most major rivals in profit per vehicle, a Reuters analysis of industry data shows.

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger at Davos: Chip industry made a 'mistake,' report says

    Gelsinger said the global chip supply will shape politics in the coming decades, according to reports.

  • ‘I have $30,000 in my savings account’: I’m 56, divorced, unemployed and mother to 4 adult children. I have 2 products that will cost $20,000 to bring to market. Should I go for it?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a 56-year-old divorced woman who has raised four children as a single parent. I made the decision at a young age to give birth to all of my children, and I was the sole provider for the family for over 20 years.

  • McDonald's Shares Whopper of a Plan for the Big Mac

    The fast-food giant appears to be borrowing a strategy that has been very successful for Burger King.

  • Tesla Price Cuts Aren’t a Sign of Weakness. They’re a Show of Strength.

    Tesla's vehicle price cuts of as much as 20% sent just about every auto stock tumbling, except its own.

  • Tesla's Price Cuts May Be Paying Off

    After it announced major price cuts to its vehicle prices earlier this year, some investors may have been worrying about whether Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) orders were suffering during a tough economy. Whatever was happening to the order volume for Tesla's electric vehicles before the company lowered prices, there is good news this week about how these price cuts are impacting the company's order volume now. Tesla is reportedly seeing "unprecedented demand" for its vehicles in the U.S., according to electric vehicle news website Electrek's unnamed source, who is "familiar with the matter."

  • Costco Sued Over Advertising Practices

    The membership-based warehouse club has dominated the American Customer Satisfaction Index's annual retail survey. The retail giant has topped the survey for six straight years scoring an 81 on a scale that goes to 100, leading its top rival Target and Walmart's Sam's Club, which both scored a 78 while Walmart landed at the bottom of the survey with a 71. Keeping customers happy is essentially Costco's business.

  • VW US CEO: Customer reaction to ID.4 EV 'has been incredible,' with 20K on backorder

    Wolfsburg, Germany-based VW is beating Toyota where it counts these days in the auto market, with EV sales. Volkswagen and its portfolio brands (Audi, Porsche, Bentley, Lamborghini) reported EV deliveries of 572,100 globally, a 26% boost. Stateside in the U.S., Volkswagen of America reported more of the same. VW’s ID.4 electric SUV sold 20,511 units in 2022, up 22.5% year over year. And 2023 sales are trending in the right direction.

  • Netflix is hiring a flight attendant for as much as $385,000 a year after cutting hundreds of jobs just 7 months ago

    The ideal candidate is expected to operate with "discretion."

  • Chesapeake CEO Urges Slowdown in Natural Gas Output After Price Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Chesapeake Energy Corp. Chief Executive Officer Nick Dell’Osso urged his peers in the US natural gas sector to scale back production growth in response to the “very clear signal” from low prices for the fuel.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetMicrosoft Cuts Incl

  • SLB wins Russia business as oilfield rivals exit after Ukraine invasion

    Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, world's largest oilfield firm SLB has boosted its business in Russia by cherry-picking service and equipment contracts from rivals who left, according to company documents and people familiar with its operations. While SLB's continued embrace of Russia has drawn sharp criticism, interviews with two people close to the company and industry sources, as well company documents reviewed by Reuters show SLB's decision to help Russia increase oil and gas production with its services and drilling equipment has paid off. For example, SLB's Russia and Central Asia reservoir performance division in the third quarter of 2022 grew revenue by 25% over the prior quarter.

  • Microsoft is cutting 46 Silicon Valley workers as part of its layoff

    On the same day it announced plans to cut 10,000 workers overall, the software giant told California employment officials how many it planned to let go in Silicon Valley.

  • U.S. natural-gas supplies fall, but stand above the five-year average

    MARKET PULSE The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies fell by 82 billion cubic feet for the week ended Jan. 13. That compared with expectations for a decline of 72 billion cubic feet, according to the average forecast of analysts, brokers and traders surveyed by The Wall Street Journal.

  • Amazon and Microsoft’s big layoffs aren’t solving the talent shortage, EY CEO says

    The pool of tech talent isn't as deep as it seems, says EY CEO Carmine Di Sibio. So what's happening with the thousands of laid off tech workers?

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and H&E Equipment Services

    Caterpillar, Komatsu, Terex and H&E Equipment Services are part of the Zacks Industry Outlook article.

  • Germany’s Make-or-Break Moment to Defend Its Auto Industry Is Here

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyUsain Bolt Lost $12 Million in Savings to a ScamMicrosoft Cuts Include Game Divisions Behind Halo, StarfieldAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleGermany for decades led on well-engineered combustion cars. It’s now facing a watershed year in the quest to retain an edge in the age of electric vehicles.Europe’s biggest econom

  • Apple CEO Tim Cook asked for — and got — a major pay cut this year. Is there ever a time when some of us should accept one too? The answer is ‘yes.’

    The new year is barely underway, but for Apple CEO Tim Cook, 2023 is already memorable — though not in a way you may expect. In an SEC filing, Apple announced that Cook will receive a big pay cut in 2023, and the filing noted that he requested the cut. “Mr. Cook’s 2023 target total compensation is $49 million, a reduction of over 40% from his 2022 target total compensation,” the filing noted.

  • C-Suite Rides: Why all the hubbub over the Ford F-150 Lightning? (PHOTOS)

    It appears that Ford Motor Co. has hit a home run with its all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The all-electric truck proved so popular last year that Ford had to create a waiting list. Ford (NYSE: F) said it sold more than 15,600 Lightning pickups last year.

  • Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

    Airbus has carried out design changes to A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways over surface damage, which spilled over to a debate on security on Thursday. At the heart of the case is a sandwich of copper foil between the carbon fuselage and outer paint on A350 jets, designed to allow lightning strikes to wash away safely. Reuters first reported in November 2021 that Airbus was studying a new type known as perforated copper foil (PCF), initially because it was lighter than the current expanded copper foil (ECF), but also because it would ease cracking.

  • Zelle reports outage on Wednesday for Bank of America users

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the Zelle outage that affected Bank of America users.