U.S. markets open in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,774.25
    -29.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,136.00
    -229.00 (-0.75%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,549.25
    -91.50 (-0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.40
    -19.10 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.10
    -0.42 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,723.00
    -7.50 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    20.75
    -0.35 (-1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9952
    -0.0034 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.40
    -0.70 (-2.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1415
    -0.0059 (-0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3670
    +0.1680 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,148.09
    +244.52 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.15
    +10.71 (+2.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.09
    -81.37 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,120.53
    +128.32 (+0.48%)
     

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market size to grow by 42.32 million units; Development of an autonomous fleet of cab and parcel delivery services emerge as key trend -- Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size will grow by 42.32 million units, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.34% during the forecast period. Technavio has considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2022-2026

The development of an autonomous fleet of cab and parcel delivery services is identified as one of the major trends in the market. Major automobile manufacturers have been focusing on the development of autonomous technologies for cab and delivery services. For instance, Mercedes Benz entered into a partnership with Uber to develop autonomous cabs by 2021. Similarly, Ford entered into a partnership with Lyft, an online ride-sharing company, to develop a fleet of autonomous taxis by 2021. Ford is developing an automotive AI that can be integrated into the vehicles under Lyft. The partnership mainly allows Ford to leverage the entire fleet owned by Lyft for testing the capabilities of automotive AI. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The autonomous vehicle sensors market report covers the following areas:

  • Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market Size

  • Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market Trends

  • Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market Industry Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global autonomous vehicle sensors market as a part of the global auto parts and equipment market within the global auto components market. The global auto parts and equipment market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, and off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers. The growth of the parent market will be driven by the increase in electronic components in automobiles and the integration of safety systems.

The market in focus will be driven by the maturing autonomous vehicle concept. However, system reliability and uncertainty in user acceptance of autonomous features might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Aptiv Plc, Asahi Kasei Corp., Brigade Electronics Group Plc, Continental AG, Denso Corp., First Sensor AG, Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, LeddarTech Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Valeo SA are identified as major market participants.

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global autonomous vehicle sensors market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample Report Now

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous vehicle sensors market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the autonomous vehicle sensors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the autonomous vehicle sensors market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous vehicle sensors market vendors

Related Reports:

Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.34%

Market growth 2022-2026

42.32 million units

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.68

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aptiv Plc, Asahi Kasei Corp., Brigade Electronics Group Plc, Continental AG, Denso Corp., First Sensor AG, Gentex Corp., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, Ibeo Automotive Systems GmbH, LeddarTech Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nidec Corp., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp., PIXELPLUS Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Valeo SA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Image sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Radar sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 LiDAR sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Other sensors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Aptiv Plc

  • 10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • 10.5 Continental AG

  • 10.6 Denso Corp.

  • 10.7 HELLA GmbH and Co. KG

  • 10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 10.9 NXP Semiconductors NV

  • 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.11 Siemens AG

  • 10.12 Valeo SA

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

  • Cooling systems parts

  • Vehicle body and chassis

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2022-2026
Global Autonomous Vehicle Sensors Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomous-vehicle-sensors-market-size-to-grow-by-42-32-million-units-development-of-an-autonomous-fleet-of-cab-and-parcel-delivery-services-emerge-as-key-trend--technavio-301640550.html

SOURCE Infiniti Research, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Micron chooses New York for $100B factory instead of Central Texas

    Lockhart, south of Austin, had been a finalist for this massive semiconductor factory. Micron said Oct. 4 it will invest up to $100 billion to build the fabrication facility in Central New York, with the help of $5.5 billion in incentives.

  • Chinese Oil Demand to Rebound as Refiners Rush to Use Quotas

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil demand in China, the world’s largest importer, may pick up in the months ahead after Beijing released trade allowances enabling its vast refining industry to ship in more crude and export more fuel.Local refiners and traders have been handed two separate batches of crude-import quotas for the remainder of this year and early 2023, as well as a 15 million ton fuel-export quota, according to industry consultant JLC. The moves are likely to increase China’s oil demand as processo

  • Activision-Microsoft deal: FTC and legislators are 'going to have to be satisfied,' analyst says

    Michael Pachter, Wedbush managing director of equity research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Activision Blizzard's new Overwatch 2, the Activision-Microsoft merger, mobile gaming, and Netflix's upcoming gaming studio in Finland.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first go to

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • Brazil Has So Much Fertilizer That Cargo Is Being Rerouted

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer firms are starting to see farmers in one of the world’s biggest food suppliers pushing back on high prices for crop nutrients.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets WrapBrazil has so mu

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FTSE 100: Tesco warns customers 'facing a tough time' as profits hit £1.25bn

    Tesco said people are 'watching every penny' as they try to make ends meet.

  • Many young people shouldn’t save for retirement, says research based on a Nobel Prize–winning theory

    New research based on the life-cycle model says that people should strive for a consistent standard of living through their lives.

  • Why Oil and Gas Stocks Rose Again Today

    Investors bought ahead of tomorrow's OPEC+ meeting, as estimates of production cuts rose even further than the number reported over the weekend.

  • The Bull Case for Intel: TSMC's Crazy Pricing Power

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) sells hundreds of millions of devices each year. For those supplying parts or services necessary to get those devices into consumers' hands, winning Apple's business is a huge deal. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) may be the only Apple supplier where the script is flipped.

  • 9 Smart Part-Time Jobs for Retirees

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Apple suppliers moved operations closer to Cupertino amid pandemic

    The number with manufacturing in California rose to 30 in 2021 from 10 in 2020, according to a list released by Apple.

  • OPEC+ expected to slash oil output

    Major oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia were set to meet Wednesday as reports said they were mulling an output cut of up to two million barrels per day in a bid to prop up slumping prices.

  • Does Transocean Offer Good Value?

    The drilling stock looks cheap compared to its growth potential

  • Why an OPEC+ oil production cut could be less than meets the eye

    OPEC+ is expected to deliver a big oil production cut Wednesday, but such a move may be less than meets the eye.

  • Apple iPhone Exports From India Doubling in Boon to Modi’s Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in the five months since April, according to people familiar with the matter, signaling the South Asian nation is making progress with its bid to become a force in electronics manufacturing.At the current rate, outbound shipments of India-made iPhones, mainly to Europe and the Middle East, are set to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023, the people said. That’s almost double the $1.3 billion worth of iPhon

  • Why the Housing Market’s Troubles Could Hurt Warren Buffett’s Favorite Oil Stock

    The price of lumber is down some 60% this year, but some less visible components of housing, such as PVC piping, are also being hit.

  • Micron to Spend Up to $100 Billion on Chip Factory in New York State

    The semiconductor plant in Clay, N.Y., would be the largest in the U.S., as Washington tries to boost the industry.

  • NioCorp CEO: Automotive Industry Should Not Count on Sufficient Rare Earth Minerals Coming From China

    Automotive and other manufacturers should not count on sufficient supplies of rare earths and other critical minerals coming from China, because China is increasingly consuming its own production for electric vehicles and other technologies that use permanent rare earth magnets, Mark A. Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman of NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB; OTCQX: NIOBF) said during an appearance Monday on Fox Business News.

  • Oil prices little changed ahead of OPEC+ talks on supply cut

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of OPEC+ producers to discuss a big cut in crude output after gaining more than 3% in the previous session. Brent crude was up 1 cent at $91.81 a barrel at 0628 GMT, after climbing $2.94 in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.43 a barrel after gaining $2.89 a day earlier.