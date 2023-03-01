Autonomous vehicles market size to grow by USD 319.41 billion between 2022 and 2027;Historic market size valued at USD 17.22 bn from 2017 to 2021- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autonomous vehicles market will witness an incremental growth of USD 319.41 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.45% during the forecast period. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a PDF Report Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027

Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The autonomous vehicles market report covers the following areas:

Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, product launches, and growth strategies adopted by key vendors including:

AB Volvo - The company offers autonomous vehicles such as Volvo autonomous trucks.

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles through its brand waymo.

Baidu Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles through its brand apollo.

BMW AG - The company offers autonomous vehicles such as driver-only and robo-taxi.

Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

The autonomous vehicles market is segmented as below:

Application

Vehicle Type

Geography

By application, the market growth will be significant in the transportation and logistics segment during the forecast period. Manufacturers, autonomous technology developers, and system integrators worldwide are evaluating the commercial viability of autonomous vehicles for transportation and logistics. They are also evaluating the deployment of fully autonomous transportation vehicles. These factors are supporting the growth of the segment.

Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download a Sample Report

Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous vehicles market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the autonomous vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the autonomous vehicles market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous vehicles market vendors

The near autonomous passenger car market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 38.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 294.81 billion. The increasing popularity of semi-autonomous vehicles is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as concerns related to cybersecurity may impede the market growth.

The autonomous vehicle ECU market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.12% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2,446.92 million. Developments in intelligent transport systems are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the low receptiveness among users due to system reliability and uncertainty issues may impede the market growth.

Autonomous Vehicles Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 319.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 37.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, India, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW AG, Continental AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Intel Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Navistar International Corp., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global autonomous vehicles market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Application

6.3 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type

7.3 Autonomous passenger car sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Autonomous commercial vehicles sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 AB Volvo

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

12.5 Baidu Inc.

12.6 BMW AG

12.7 Continental AG

12.8 Ford Motor Co.

12.9 General Motors Co

12.10 Honda Motor Co. Ltd

12.11 Hyundai Motor Co

12.12 Intel Corp.

12.13 Mercedes Benz Group AG

12.14 Navistar International Corp.

12.15 Renault SAS

12.16 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.17 Volkswagen AG

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

