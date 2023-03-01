Autonomous vehicles market size to grow by USD 319.41 billion between 2022 and 2027;Historic market size valued at USD 17.22 bn from 2017 to 2021- Technavio
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global autonomous vehicles market will witness an incremental growth of USD 319.41 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 38.45% during the forecast period. COVID-19 had the most negative impact on the global automotive industry in recent years, resulting in a steep fall in demand and a large-scale disruption of the supply chain. It has exerted intense pressure on an already-stressed global automotive market. Yet, there are high predictions that few countries are bringing manufacturing facilities and production back on track, indicating that the supply side is on a restoration line. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a PDF Report Sample
Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The autonomous vehicles market report covers the following areas:
Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis
The report offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape, product launches, and growth strategies adopted by key vendors including:
AB Volvo - The company offers autonomous vehicles such as Volvo autonomous trucks.
Alphabet Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles through its brand waymo.
Baidu Inc. - The company offers autonomous vehicles through its brand apollo.
BMW AG - The company offers autonomous vehicles such as driver-only and robo-taxi.
Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027: Segmentation
The autonomous vehicles market is segmented as below:
Application
Vehicle Type
Geography
By application, the market growth will be significant in the transportation and logistics segment during the forecast period. Manufacturers, autonomous technology developers, and system integrators worldwide are evaluating the commercial viability of autonomous vehicles for transportation and logistics. They are also evaluating the deployment of fully autonomous transportation vehicles. These factors are supporting the growth of the segment.
Get a glance at the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Download a Sample Report
Autonomous Vehicles Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027
Detailed information on factors that will assist autonomous vehicles market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the autonomous vehicles market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the autonomous vehicles market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of autonomous vehicles market vendors
Autonomous Vehicles Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Base year
2022
Historic period
2017-2021
Forecast period
2023-2027
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 38.45%
Market growth 2023-2027
USD 319.41 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth 2022-2023(%)
37.22
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key countries
US, China, Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Italy, India, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea
Competitive landscape
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
Key companies profiled
AB Volvo, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Baidu Inc., BMW AG, Continental AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co, Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Hyundai Motor Co, Intel Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, Navistar International Corp., Renault SAS, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stellantis NV, Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global autonomous vehicles market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 Vehicle Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition
6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Application
6.3 Transportation and logistics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Military and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Application
7 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by Vehicle Type
7.3 Autonomous passenger car sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Autonomous commercial vehicles sales - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by Vehicle Type
8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview
9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison
9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
9.13 Market opportunity by geography
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks
12 Vendor Analysis
12.1 Vendors covered
12.2 Market positioning of vendors
12.3 AB Volvo
12.4 Alphabet Inc.
12.5 Baidu Inc.
12.6 BMW AG
12.7 Continental AG
12.8 Ford Motor Co.
12.9 General Motors Co
12.10 Honda Motor Co. Ltd
12.11 Hyundai Motor Co
12.12 Intel Corp.
12.13 Mercedes Benz Group AG
12.14 Navistar International Corp.
12.15 Renault SAS
12.16 Robert Bosch GmbH
12.17 Volkswagen AG
13 Appendix
13.1 Scope of the report
13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
13.4 Research methodology
13.5 List of abbreviations
