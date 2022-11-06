Autonomous Vehicles Market Size, Share, Growth [2022-2028] | Global Industry Demand, Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges & Risks Factors, Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Research Report – Industry Research Biz

Industry Research

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Autonomous Vehicles estimated at US$ 45290 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 160710 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The North America region is estimated to dominate the autonomous vehicles market, in terms of volume, in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific as it comprises some of the technologically advanced countries in the world, including the US and Canada.



The List of Major Key Players Listed in the Autonomous Vehicles Market Report are:

Alphabet

BMW

Tesla

BYD

Ford Motor

Daimler

Waymo

Autonomous Vehicles Market Segmentation by Type:

Conventional

Hybrid Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Autonomous Vehicles

Autonomous Vehicles Market Segmentation by Application:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of Autonomous Vehicles in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

