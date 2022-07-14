U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,785.88
    -15.90 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,609.17
    -163.62 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,237.33
    -10.26 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.93
    -18.11 (-1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.32
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.70
    -26.80 (-1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    18.36
    -0.83 (-4.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9600
    +0.0560 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1821
    -0.0073 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.8600
    +1.4480 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,701.51
    +994.27 (+5.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    449.62
    +15.83 (+3.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.81
    -116.56 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,643.39
    +164.62 (+0.62%)
     

Autonomous vehicles startup Nuro winds down operations in Phoenix

Kirsten Korosec
·3 min read

Nuro, the autonomous vehicle delivery startup that is valued at more than $8.6 billion, is closing its Phoenix facility as it shifts its commercial strategy away from the desert metropolis and toward the San Francisco Bay Area and Houston.

Nuro told employees that the Phoenix Depot location would be closed by October 1, according to an internal email viewed by TechCrunch. It will continue to operate out of its Tempe, Arizona facility and corporate employees will not be affected. However, several autonomous vehicle operators (AVO) in Phoenix have been laid off as a result.

"Given that Phoenix is no longer on our commercial roadmap for the foreseeable future, we will consolidate our resources to focus on our primary deployment areas in the Bay Area and Houston. We will suspend on-road operations in Phoenix effective immediately and close the depot by October 1," the internal email said.

A Nuro spokesperson confirmed the Phoenix layoffs, explaining Nuro has adjusted its focus in Arizona from on-road operations to teleoperations. The business strategy "entails winding down our Phoenix Depot and concentrating on tele-operations in Tempe, Arizona," the spokesperson said in an email, adding that Nuro will still have a presence in Arizona.

Nuro has been operating in Arizona for years, a presence that kicked off in 2018 through a pilot project with Kroger Co., the grocery retailer that owns and operates Kroger, King Soopers, Fry's and Pick 'n Save stores. The pilot in Scottsdale, Arizona initially used modified Toyota Prius sedans and transitioned to its first-generation bot, called the R1 vehicle. While Nuro's partnership with Kroger expanded and continued in Houston, the pilot in Arizona ended.

Nuro introduced the R2 in February 2020, a second-gen bot designed and assembled in the U.S. in partnership with Michigan-based Roush Enterprises that is equipped with lidar, radar and cameras to give the “driver” a 360-degree view of its surroundings.

It's now on its third-gen robot, simply called Nuro. The "Nuro" (pictured below), which was unveiled in January 2022, will be manufactured in partnership with BYD North America.

Image Credits: Nuro

These vehicles are designed to ferry groceries and other goods, not humans. As Nuro has transitioned away from the Prius to its custom-built vehicle, it has had to beef up its teleoperations system, which allows humans to remotely monitor, communicate and even offer guidance to the bots if needed.

Of the employees impacted in Phoenix, three opted for severance, two are helping close down Nuro's Phoenix Depot and the rest will be joining the team in Tempe, according to Nuro.

The company has also laid off four employees in Houston and three at its Mountain View, California facility.

"As part of our ongoing strategy to adopt a more focused approach with our operations, unfortunately, we made the difficult decision to let four of our Houston (non-AVO) employees go, and offered them all severance packages. All of the impacted employees were informed in person and individually at work," a Nuro company spokesperson told TechCrunch.

No other reductions have taken place elsewhere in the company. As of January 2022, the company employed more than 1,200 people.

Nuro's focus on Houston and the Bay Area, where the company is headquartered, includes partnerships with several corporations including Walmart and CVS.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Alibaba cuts a third of deals team staff after regulatory crackdown-sources

    Alibaba Group is cutting over a third of staff in its in-house deals team, four people with knowledge of the matter said, after Beijing's sweeping regulatory crackdown sharply slowed the Chinese e-commerce behemoth's dealmaking pace. Alibaba plans to reduce its strategic investment team of more than 110 people, mainly based in mainland China, to about 70, said two of the people, adding the company has already informed a bulk of staffers of their redundancy. The company's deals team also has staff in Hong Kong, they added.

  • Bitcoin Might Fall to $13,000. Miners Could Be to Blame.

    The problem is that it could come at the expense of Bitcoin prices. It can be a highly lucrative business in a bull market. Miners were laughing in November 2021, when Bitcoin traded at a record high of $69,000.

  • Elon Musk: ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil’

    The Tesla CEO's definition of energy independence for a EV-world means you have to have the batteries.

  • Oil price dips below $100 as Shell CEO warns Europe faces 'tough' winter

    International benchmark brent crude slipped to its lowest level since March.

  • Oil prices fall ahead of potential large U.S. rate hike

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices moved lower on Thursday, paring some losses after falling more than $4 as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September fell by $1.18, or 1.2% to $98.39 a barrel by 1:50 p.m. EDT (1750 GMT) and were on track to finish a third session in a row below $100. The Fed rate hike is expected to follow a similar move by the Bank of Canada which surprised the market on Wednesday.

  • Gas price drop hits 30 straight days as oil prices continue collapse

    Record-high gas prices might be in the rearview mirror for drivers, as prices at the pump have now fallen 30 days in a row amid a drop in crude oil.

  • SEC Chair: Investors need to know ‘someone is not lying to them’

    Gary Gensler, chair of the Securities & Exchanges Commission (SEC), joins Yahoo Finance crypto reporter Jennifer Schonberger in an exclusive interview in which he talks crypto regulation, asset-backed securities, and potential SEC action going forward.

  • Tesla Autopilot Chief to Depart, Adding to Upheaval in Executive Ranks

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s top artificial intelligence executive and a key figure behind its driver-assistance system Autopilot is leaving the electric-car maker after a months-long sabbatical.Most Read from BloombergChinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigFed Could Weigh Historic 100 Basis-Point Hike After Inflation ScorcherThe 10 Worst Airports in Europe for Delays Right NowMore Chinese Homebuyers Refuse to Pay

  • Why Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia is unlikely to contribute much to oil’s price decline

    President Joe Biden is in the Middle East late week and the pressure is on for the U.S. to look to Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil exporter, for more barrels of oil. Limits to global production capacity, however, are likely to be a difficult obstacle to overcome, analysts say.

  • Ford, SK On finalize U.S. EV battery joint venture

    The JV, BlueOval SK LLC, will establish a battery plant for electric vehicles (EV) in Tennessee and two other facilities in Kentucky, the U.S. automaker said in a regulatory filing. BlueOval SK is expected to produce about 60 gigawatt hours of power annually that could be raised further. Several battery makers have announced plans to invest in the United States, as part of an industry trend to meet the expected growth for EVs and reduce reliance on production in China and cut the related supply chain risks.

  • Inflation: Coffee visits to Starbucks, Dunkin' drop as record-high inflation takes hold

    As inflation reaches new record-highs, more Americans are ditching their daily cup of joe — at least at big coffee chains like Dunkin' and Starbucks.

  • U.S. producer prices accelerate in June, but underlying inflation slowing

    U.S. producer prices increased more than expected in June amid rising costs for energy products, but underlying producer inflation appeared to have peaked. The producer price index for final demand climbed 1.1% last month after rising 0.9% in May, the Labor Department said on Thursday. In the 12 months through June, the PPI increased 11.3%after advancing 10.9% in May.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley earnings bode badly for Wall Street dealmakers

    Fears that investment banking would take a big hit across Wall Street in the second quarter looked to be confirmed on Thursday, with JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley reporting that revenues in that business more than halved. JPMorgan investment banking revenue was $1.4 billion, down 61% on the year-ago-quarter, largely driven by a 54% drop in fees across all products, while the bank also took markdowns on some loans in its investment banking businesses of approximately $250 million in revenue. Morgan Stanley reported a 55% fall in investment banking revenues to $1.1 billion with the bank's advisory business taking a 10% hit.

  • 2 Financials Companies Warren Buffett Loves

    Warren Buffett keeps his investments simple for the most part. The following two financial stocks are both top five positions in Buffett's portfolio. Buffett first bought American Express (NYSE: AXP) back in the 1960s, making the credit card company one of his longest-tenured holdings.

  • Is Bitcoin Mining Profitable?

    Recent changes in technology and the creation of professional mining centers have affected profitability for individual miners of bitcoin.

  • Avoid these food items the next time you go shopping if you want to drastically cut your grocery bill

    Grocery prices have increased by 1% or more for six consecutive months. It’s the first time that’s happened since 1952.

  • Celsius' Mining Unit Files for Bankruptcy Just Months After Announcing IPO Intention

    The mining unit filed for bankruptcy just few months after it said it intends to go public.

  • Gas Prices Are Lower, Except in These Four States

    Generally the trends on gasoline are better for consumers, but in some states, prices remain stubbornly high.

  • Hilcorp, Exxon and Conoco Top Greenhouse Gas Emitters, Environmental Groups Say

    New report is based on data oil-and-gas firms submitted to U.S. on emissions of carbon dioxide and methane.