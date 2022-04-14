U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.33
    -35.26 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,553.09
    -11.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,423.65
    -219.94 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.71
    -15.39 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.70
    +0.45 (+0.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.10
    -12.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.59
    -0.44 (-1.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0075 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.1100 (+4.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    -0.0060 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.9300
    +0.2420 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,910.25
    -1,235.61 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    934.60
    -34.83 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Autonomy Brings EV Subscriptions to Orange County, Boosting California Expansion

·4 min read

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric vehicle subscription company Autonomy, the cheapest, fastest, and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3, continues to expand its services in the state of California, adding Orange County as a new market coverage area, the company announced today.

Scott Painter, co-founder and CEO of Autonomy
Scott Painter, co-founder and CEO of Autonomy

The news follows last week's announcement of an expansion of company services to San Diego, after the company held a successful commercial launch in Los Angeles in January and added services in the San Francisco Bay Area in March.

The firm has in a short time drawn several hundred active subscribers to its service.

"Our mission is to provide consumers with easy, affordable access to electric vehicles," said Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy. "Orange County has become a growing hub for electric vehicles over the past few years, with Southern California taking a big chunk of the state's leading position for the research, design, and manufacturing of EVs.

"California is known to be the car capital of the world and an early adopter of disruptive new technologies that improve quality of life. We began in L.A., have expanded into San Diego, and plan to continue to build our presence throughout the state. We are excited to now launch our service in Orange County."

Customers eager to drive a Tesla Model 3 will have access to Autonomy's fast, easy, and affordable subscription service. With new pricing announced in March, Autonomy's monthly subscription costs less than Tesla's own leasing or financing plans. Subscribers can reserve a Model 3 via Autonomy's app or website and a $100 refundable deposit. A payment dial allows customers to personalize subscriptions from as low as $490 per month with an initial $4,900 start fee, to $1,000 per month with an initial $1,000 start fee. A $500 refundable security deposit is required when the subscription is activated.

Autonomy's monthly payments cover the traditional costs of ownership, including annual registration fees, routine maintenance, roadside assistance, and wear and tear on tires, which are all additional expenses with a traditional lease or loan.

Adding to the cost advantage, Autonomy drivers have the flexibility to subscribe month to month after a three-month minimum hold period. The platform becomes a viable option for those who do not want or cannot afford the long-term commitment of buying or leasing an electric car.

Autonomy's subscription model offers a new radical solution to the rising demand for electric cars. An additional advantage is the company's stock of Model 3s that are available for delivery in days not months, compared with the six- to nine-month wait for a lease or loan.

Autonomy is the first U.S. company to offer a comprehensive monthly subscription for a Tesla Model 3, with other popular EV models scheduled in the near future. Founded by serial auto entrepreneurs Scott Painter (CarsDirect, TrueCar, Fair) and Georg Bauer (Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Tesla, Fair), Autonomy is designed to provide a quick and efficient customer experience. A vehicle can be ordered on the app in as little time as 10 minutes and picked up from a vending center the next day or scheduled for delivery within a week.

"In Orange County electric cars are becoming mainstream, especially among younger drivers," said Georg Bauer, co-founder and president of Autonomy. "The county is working to ensure there are enough electric charging stations to meet demand and further promote the use of EVs. This will make it even more convenient for consumers looking to get an Autonomy subscription."

Autonomy recently received $83 million in debt and equity financing to support its expansion.

ABOUT AUTONOMY

Autonomy is a technology company on a mission to make access to mobility easy and affordable through car subscriptions. The company was founded by auto retail, auto finance, and auto insurance disruptors Scott Painter and Georg Bauer, who founded Fair, the first-ever used-vehicle subscription offering, pioneering the Car-as-a-Service (CaaS) category. Building upon that experience, Autonomy has created a turnkey vehicle subscription platform for consumers and the automotive industry that enables vehicle subscriptions to scale profitably and become a mainstream alternative to traditional car buying. Autonomy is innovating through technology, finance, and insurance to power car subscriptions for the battery, electric vehicle, and zero-emissions vehicle sectors. Autonomy relies on partnerships with automakers and brick-and-mortar car dealerships to provide benefits to both consumers and the industry. Autonomy represents freedom from long-term debt, freedom from long-term commitments, and even freedom from fossil fuels. It means new choices and more control over your financial well-being. Autonomy is based in Santa Monica, California.

Autonomy PR Contacts:

Shadee Malekafzali
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
shadee@autonomy.com

Matt Swope
Corporate Communications Manager
matts@autonomy.com

Autonomy.com - the fastest, cheapest and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3 (PRNewsfoto/Autonomy)
Autonomy.com - the fastest, cheapest and easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3 (PRNewsfoto/Autonomy)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/autonomy-brings-ev-subscriptions-to-orange-county-boosting-california-expansion-301525723.html

SOURCE Autonomy

Recommended Stories

  • Energy & Environment — California ups EV goal

    A new California rule would triple the electric vehicles sold by 2026, and this year’s hurricane season is projected to be more intense than usual. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill, we’re Rachel Frazin and Zack Budryk. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here. …

  • Twitter rejecting Musk's offer ‘opens the door’ for Big Tech acquisition, Mark Cuban says

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre and Brian Sozzi discuss Mark Cuban's take on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's offer to buy social media company Twitter.

  • TSMC stock slides despite chipmaker raising revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss first quarter earnings for chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor.

  • Twitter responds to Elon Musk’s offer to buy entire company

    Twitter has responded to Elon Musk’s offer to buy the whole company. “Twitter, Inc today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company’s outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash,” it said in the release. “The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.”

  • Musk’s Cannabis-Themed Twitter Offer Looks High but Not Wacky

    Elon Musk is offering $54.20 a share for all of Twitter--–and you don’t need to work up a discounted cash flow analysis to see how he arrived at the price.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Peloton Stock Halted, Tumbles After Surprise U.S. Membership Price Hike

    Peloton will boost the price of its all-access membership for U.S. customers to $44 starting on June 1.

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Tumbled Today

    Shares of Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) tanked today after the company released a new Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing yesterday. Sundial shares were down 7.9% at 10:47 a.m. ET on Thursday. Sundial was originally scheduled to release its fourth-quarter earnings and 2021 annual report on March 29.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • My Top Defense Stock to Buy Right Now

    A recovering commercial aviation industry and a robust defense business make this aviation and defense giant a buy.

  • Bank earnings: Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley report quarterly results

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Cheung and Jared Blikre discuss quarterly earnings for Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor Crushes First-Quarter Targets, Guides Higher

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, the world's top chip foundry, on Thursday smashed expectations for the first quarter. But TSM stock wavered.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter for over $54 per share

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi and Jared Blikre discuss Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s offer to buy Twitter for $41.39 billion.

  • Better Buy: AGNC Investment vs. Annaly Capital

    The current environment has been downright awful for mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs). The two biggest mortgage REITs are Annaly Capital (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC). The mortgage REIT sector has struggled this year as the Fed prepares to reverse the extraordinary measures it took to stimulate the economy in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Did This Stock's Management Just Drop a Bombshell?

    Investors may not expect there to be significant information contained within a regular press release, especially one that merely announces the closing of a transaction that investors have been aware of for some time. When Sundial announced that it was acquiring alcohol retailer Alcanna, it was a move that seemed a bit out of the blue. After all, Sundial is in the cannabis business, and diversifying into a whole other area didn't appear to make much sense.

  • Tesla Stock Drops After Elon Musk Offers to Buy Twitter. This Is Why.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter. Tesla shares are falling, Twitter is rising, and overall both stocks are worth less.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Alibaba

    The stocks of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) both lost more than 50% of their value over the past 12 months. Shopify's services enable smaller merchants to easily launch their own online stores, process payments, fulfill orders, and manage their own marketing campaigns. Shopify's revenue rose 86% to $2.93 billion in fiscal 2020, which aligns with the calendar year, as the pandemic forced more merchants to open online stores.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • 4 Red Flags for PayPal's Future

    PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) was once considered a top long-term play on the growing digital payments market. But over the past 12 months, its stock price has tumbled 60% and erased all of its gains from the previous three years.