U.S. markets open in 3 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,659.50
    +7.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,091.00
    +102.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,488.00
    -2.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,156.60
    +1.10 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.20
    +1.08 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.70
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1457
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7110
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.97
    +2.35 (+13.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3729
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9840
    -0.1960 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,108.08
    -1,529.01 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,008.45
    -35.11 (-3.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.02
    -2.83 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,124.28
    -364.85 (-1.28%)
     

AUTOSAR Basic Software Platform Analysis Report 2021: Future Version of AUTOSAR Adaptive has Planned 23 New Features

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AUTOSAR Basic Software Platform Report, 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Autosar research: How Chinese providers seize the opportunity in the wave of software-defined vehicles.

As vehicle software becomes more complicated and single vehicle software value rises, AUTOSAR empowers the automotive industry chain to evolve to software-defined vehicles rapidly, in the megatrend of software-defined vehicles. As an open system architecture and also a standard, AUTOSAR enables standardization, reusability and interoperability of software, and helps OEMs and Tier1s cut more costs.

AUTOSAR has released Classic and Adaptive platform specifications. AUTOSAR Classic corresponds to the security control architecture which adopts layered design and enables decoupling of basic software layer and application layer. As E/E architectures evolve and more domain controllers are used, the central computing platform becomes a development trend, and just AUTOSAR Classic is not enough to meet the market needs. So AUTOSAR Adaptive comes into being and becomes an indispensable element to the new-generation E/E architectures.

The future version of AUTOSAR Adaptive has planned 23 new features, including better interaction between AUTOSAR Classic and AUTOSAR Adaptive, and upgrade of Security and Safety. According to the roadmap, AUTOSAR will offer a new software architecture version every year.

According to the official definition, AUTOSAR Adaptive supports all future vehicle APPs, e.g., IVI, V2X, multi-sensor fusion and ADAS. AUTOSAR is a standard option of next-generation automotive basic software architectures, for many automakers, components suppliers, and software providers among others.

Neusoft Reach

In November 2020, Neusoft Reach upgraded NeuSAR, its self-developed AUTOSAR-compliant system platform for next-generation automotive communication and computing architectures, to the version 3.0. With years of iteration and development, NeuSAR has been used widely and deployed in such application scenarios as traditional ECU, domain controller, central computing unit and vehicle cloud integration, providing AUTOSAR standard-compliant products and services like aCore, cCore, middleware, and tool chain, for autonomous driving, intelligent connection, vehicle domain, EV power domain and other fields.

In August 2021, Neusoft Reach rolled out two standardized domain control products: driving and parking integrated domain controller for autonomous driving, and universal vehicle domain controller. At the software layer, the two products are SOA-based software architectures with preset standardized basic software and middleware for autonomous driving, and standard configuration of Neusoft Reach's self-developed AUTOSAR-compliant basic software products - NeuSAR and related development tools, based on which developers can develop upper layer applications and iterate functions rapidly.

In the fast disruption in the intelligent vehicle industry, basic software providers need to partner closely with automakers to satisfy the changing needs of the upper-layer applications for the underlying software.

Neusoft Reach hopes to be a participant in framework construction and a provider of key components and services (e.g., standard AUTOSAR components and middleware on AUTOSAR basic software) in the development of the industry, and help automakers build their own iterable software systems by catering to their application development needs, so as to speed up the evolution of the automotive industry to an intelligent one.

The AUTOSAR Basic Software Platform Report, 2021 highlights the following:

  • AUTOSAR (basic concept, classification, industry standards, competitive pattern, etc.);

  • The role of AUTOSAR in the evolution of EE architectures, the impact of AUTOSAR on vehicle networks, the development roadmap of AUTOSAR Adaptive, etc.;

  • AUTOSAR application (OTA, ADAS, intelligent cockpit, vehicle control, SOA, etc.);

  • Foreign and Chinese AUTOSAR companies (product lines, new business orientations, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction to AUTOSAR
1.1 Overview of AUTOSAR
1.2 Classification of AUTOSAR
1.3 AUTOSAR Adaptive
1.4 AUTOSAR Partnership
1.5 AUTOSAR Standards Construction
1.6 AUTOSAR Market Pattern

2 AUTOSAR Adaptive Architecture and Development Roadmap
2.1 Impact of E/E Architecture Evolution on AUTOSAR
2.2 AUTOSAR Adaptive is Service Oriented Architecture
2.3 Development Roadmap of AUTOSAR Adaptive
2.4 AUTOSAR Promotes the Application of Automotive Ethernet

3 Application Cases of AUTOSAR Adaptive
3.1 Overview
3.2 Application of AUTOSAR in OTA
3.3 Application of AUTOSAR in ADAS
3.4 Application of AUTOSAR in Cockpit
3.5 Application of AUTOSAR in Vehicle Control
3.6 Application of AUTOSAR in SOA

4 Foreign AUTOSAR Software Companies
4.1 Wind River
4.2 Elektrobit
4.3 Vector
4.4 ETAS
4.5 KPIT
4.6 Tata Elxsi
4.7 Autron
4.8 Mentor Graphics
4.9 Apex.AI

5 Chinese AUTOSAR Companies
5.1 Neusoft Reach
5.2 Huawei
5.3 iSoft Infrastructure Software
5.4 Jingwei HiRain
5.5 HingeTech
5.6 Hangzhou SMR Technology
5.7 NOVAUTO
5.8 UAES
5.9 Others
5.9.1 China Intelligent and Connected Vehicles (Beijing) Research Institute Co., Ltd. (CICV) Led the Funding Round of Automotive Intelligence and Control of China Co., Ltd. (AICC)
5.9.2 DJI's Self-developed Autonomous Driving Domain Controller Middleware is Compatible with AUTOSAR
5.9.3 Rockchip

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ul2ck

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Cratered on Thursday

    Shopify rolled out new algorithms in mid-December that resulted in several updates. In addition to minor changes to image requirements, it also included significant modifications to how the platform recommends apps that help fill out Shopify's robust ecosystem. Many developers pay for advertising to drive traffic to their apps in Shopify's App Store.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Block Confirms Plans for Bitcoin Mining System

    (Bloomberg) -- Block Inc., the payments company formerly known as Square, is building a Bitcoin mining system and hiring a team for the effort, an executive said Thursday.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the Evolving Advice on Mask

  • Why Amazon Stock Traded Lower on Thursday

    It wasn't just the down market that dragged the cloud computing giant lower. It may be losing share to a competitor.

  • Apple lost another top chip engineer — this time to Microsoft

    Microsoft's latest hire — taken directly from Apple — is seen as part of a push to build its own chips for its Azure servers amid a global processor shortage.

  • Apple AR Glasses: How Big Is The Business Opportunity?

    With speculation rising that Apple could announce a headset for virtual reality or augmented reality this year, one analyst decided to size the opportunity.

  • Tether Freezes $160M of USDT Stablecoin on Ethereum Blockchain

    Stablecoin issuer Tether froze three Ethereum addresses on Thursday, holding over $160 million worth of USDT, according to data from Etherscan. In total, Tether has blacklisted 563 addresses on the Ethereum blockchain since November 2017, according to the Bloxy block explorer. Tether has said in the past that it regularly works with regulators to supervise suspicious accounts.

  • Dogecoin Surges 11% as Payments Go Live on Tesla Store

    Users can purchase belt buckles, charges, and other merchandise as of Friday morning.

  • Elon Musk announced Tesla will accept dogecoin as payment

    In a late-night tweet, Musk said Tesla is accepting the cryptocurrency for some merchandise on its website.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Auto Technology Stocks to Watch in 2022

    Dozens of electric vehicle maker start-ups have appeared to capitalize on this coming sea change. Two small auto tech companies that investors should keep an eye on are Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ: LAZR) and Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA). In addition, tech giant Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) has been quietly building its presence in the automotive space, and looks like a great buy right now.

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy? Software Growth Stocks Under Pressure

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Delta Reports Loss Amid Omicron Wave but Expects to Make Recovery

    The airline expects the Covid-19 variant to delay demand recovery by 60 days but said its effects will soon begin to dissipate.

  • Dogecoin (DOGE) Bucks the Thursday Crypto Market Trend on Tesla News

    DOGE got a Tesla boost on Thursday. Price action for today, however, will hinge on any further news updates and sentiment across the broader market.

  • China’s Startups Are Awash With Money as Beijing Shifts Focus to ‘Hard Tech’

    Unlike in previous years, when most Chinese tech funding went to internet startups in e-commerce, the bulk of the money in the past year headed into areas that hew more closely to Communist Party priorities, such as semiconductors, biotechnology and information technology.

  • Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 with fix for HomeKit security flaw

    Apple has yet to roll out any big software updates in 2022, but Wednesday was a busy day for new releases. In addition to launching the second betas for iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, Apple also released iOS 15.2.1. This iOS update addresses a vulnerability affecting HomeKit which could allow attackers to send devices into … The post Apple releases iOS 15.2.1 with fix for HomeKit security flaw appeared first on BGR.

  • White House will meet execs from Apple, Amazon, IBM to discuss software security

    The White House will meet executives from leading tech firms, including Alphabet-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc, on Thursday to discuss software security after the United States suffered several major cyberattacks last year. In December, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan sent a letter to chief executives of tech firms after the discovery of a security vulnerability in open-source software called Log4j that organizations around the world use to log data in their applications. In the letter, Sullivan noted that such open source software is broadly used and maintained by volunteers and is a " key national security concern."

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Ethereum in 2022?

    A near-term catalyst and the potential for continued innovation support the bull case for this cryptocurrency.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Simple trick makes your iPhone lightning-fast again if it’s been slowing down lately

    Back in the glory days when iPhones were aggressively subsidized by carriers, upgrading to a new device every two years was routine. Not only that, it made sense. After two years, a once brand-new iPhone would start to show its age. Battery performance would degrade. Performance would decline. And oftentimes, older phones would have a … The post Simple trick makes your iPhone lightning-fast again if it’s been slowing down lately appeared first on BGR.

  • Microsoft Hires Key Apple Engineer to Work on Custom Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. lured away a veteran semiconductor designer from Apple Inc. as it looks to expand its own server-chips efforts, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingSupreme Court Blocks Biden’s Shot-or-Test Rule for WorkersShould I Be Wearing an N95 or KN95? Understanding the E