AutoScheduler Presents Webinar on Warehousing 401 – Five Truths Every Supply Chain Executive Should Know

AutoScheduler.AI

June 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM Central – All in 15 Minutes

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, will present Warehousing 401 – Five Truths Every Supply Chain Executive Should Know. This complimentary webinar will leverage lessons learned from Tier 1 CPG organizations like P&G, General Mills, Nestlé, Unilever, and more. After the webinar, a fast-paced Q&A session will take place.



Join Thomas (Tom) A. Moore, Founder & CEO, and Jeff Potts, Chief Revenue Officer of AutoScheduler, to hear an executive-level deep dive on five things you can do to improve your warehousing strategy right now. All in 15 short minutes on June 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM Central Time.

“Many businesses have a warehouse management system (WMS) but don’t realize how little complexity the WMS can handle,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.AI. “A WMS can't orchestrate all activities dynamically; therefore, activities don't get completed on time, in full; or inventory is at the wrong building and has to be transferred over, adding costs and delays. AutoScheduler is built with all the analysis, optimization, and machine learning technologies to orchestrate decisions near real-time throughout the day; effectively erasing inefficiencies and smoothing operations.”

In 15 minutes, AutoScheduler executives will cover:

1. The USA approach: Understand and simplify before you automate.

2: Enable your best employees: Your WMS doesn't manage – people do, and they need help.

3: Data-driven decision making: Tie data from Transportation, ERP, WMS, YMS, etc., together to coordinate activities in and around your distribution center.

4: Warehouse-friendly ordering: Working with customers to make replenishment and fulfillment easier.

5: Innovate intelligently: Start slowly with one facility. Get proven results, then implement other locations.

Jeff Potts is the Chief Revenue Officer of AutoScheduler.AI and a long-time (35 years) industry veteran who co-founded LeanLogistics, the first TMS offered as a true SaaS platform. Jeff served as a corporate officer and Board Member through the LeanLogistics acquisition by Brambles Limited in 2008. He maintained VP roles through Lean's acquisition by Kewill Systems in 2016, rebranded as BluJay Solutions, and finally E2open. He currently is on the Supply Chain Management Advisory Board at Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago.

Tom Moore is a 35-year supply chain veteran who has created a niche focused on bringing more advanced mathematics to the supply chain space. Tom has developed advanced load-building technology (Transportation | Warehouse Optimization) and advanced distribution and planning technology (ProvisionAI). He has contributed significantly to the operations of a myriad of CPG companies worldwide, including the innovative idea of taking a battle-tested technology developed for Procter & Gamble and spinning it into a new organization, AutoScheduler.AI. In doing this, Tom built a team of some of the most successful supply chain and machine learning professionals across multiple industries who focus on building the warehouse of the future.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://new.elasticwebcast.com/user/registration/theme_04/index.php?videocast=NDY0

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI s a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, etc. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

Becky@MediaFirst.Net

Cell: (404) 421-8497



