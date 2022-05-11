U.S. markets close in 5 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,029.01
    +27.96 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,415.01
    +254.27 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,763.77
    +26.09 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.19
    +14.40 (+0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.15
    +5.39 (+5.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.10
    +9.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.84
    +0.42 (+1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0570
    +0.0037 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0270
    +0.0340 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2360
    +0.0044 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2340
    -0.1960 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,167.58
    -521.09 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    719.43
    -7.27 (-1.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,316.34
    +73.12 (+1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

AutoScheduler Presents Webinar on Warehousing 401 – Five Truths Every Supply Chain Executive Should Know

AutoScheduler.AI
·3 min read
AutoScheduler.AI
AutoScheduler.AI

June 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM Central – All in 15 Minutes

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, will present Warehousing 401 – Five Truths Every Supply Chain Executive Should Know. This complimentary webinar will leverage lessons learned from Tier 1 CPG organizations like P&G, General Mills, Nestlé, Unilever, and more. After the webinar, a fast-paced Q&A session will take place.

Join Thomas (Tom) A. Moore, Founder & CEO, and Jeff Potts, Chief Revenue Officer of AutoScheduler, to hear an executive-level deep dive on five things you can do to improve your warehousing strategy right now. All in 15 short minutes on June 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM Central Time.

“Many businesses have a warehouse management system (WMS) but don’t realize how little complexity the WMS can handle,” said Keith Moore, Chief Product Officer, AutoScheduler.AI. “A WMS can't orchestrate all activities dynamically; therefore, activities don't get completed on time, in full; or inventory is at the wrong building and has to be transferred over, adding costs and delays. AutoScheduler is built with all the analysis, optimization, and machine learning technologies to orchestrate decisions near real-time throughout the day; effectively erasing inefficiencies and smoothing operations.”

In 15 minutes, AutoScheduler executives will cover:

1. The USA approach: Understand and simplify before you automate.

2: Enable your best employees: Your WMS doesn't manage – people do, and they need help.

3: Data-driven decision making: Tie data from Transportation, ERP, WMS, YMS, etc., together to coordinate activities in and around your distribution center.

4: Warehouse-friendly ordering: Working with customers to make replenishment and fulfillment easier.

5: Innovate intelligently: Start slowly with one facility. Get proven results, then implement other locations.

Jeff Potts is the Chief Revenue Officer of AutoScheduler.AI and a long-time (35 years) industry veteran who co-founded LeanLogistics, the first TMS offered as a true SaaS platform. Jeff served as a corporate officer and Board Member through the LeanLogistics acquisition by Brambles Limited in 2008. He maintained VP roles through Lean's acquisition by Kewill Systems in 2016, rebranded as BluJay Solutions, and finally E2open. He currently is on the Supply Chain Management Advisory Board at Quinlan School of Business at Loyola University Chicago.

Tom Moore is a 35-year supply chain veteran who has created a niche focused on bringing more advanced mathematics to the supply chain space. Tom has developed advanced load-building technology (Transportation | Warehouse Optimization) and advanced distribution and planning technology (ProvisionAI). He has contributed significantly to the operations of a myriad of CPG companies worldwide, including the innovative idea of taking a battle-tested technology developed for Procter & Gamble and spinning it into a new organization, AutoScheduler.AI. In doing this, Tom built a team of some of the most successful supply chain and machine learning professionals across multiple industries who focus on building the warehouse of the future.

To register for the webinar, visit: https://new.elasticwebcast.com/user/registration/theme_04/index.php?videocast=NDY0

About AutoScheduler.AI
AutoScheduler.AI s a supply chain analytics company focused on distribution center optimization that accelerates existing WMS capabilities with Intelligent Warehouse Orchestration. AutoScheduler's powerful yet intuitive platform helps streamline operations across your facility by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS and ERP systems. It provides dynamic dock scheduling, level loading labor, balancing inventory overflow, proactively cross-docking, eliminating redundant workforce allocation, etc. We add prescriptive analytics and drive efficiencies for companies like P&G and others. For more information, contact www.autoscheduler.ai.

Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
Becky@MediaFirst.Net
Cell: (404) 421-8497


Recommended Stories

  • IBM Transforms Business Operations with the RISE with SAP Solution in Expanded Partnership with SAP

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) and SAP today announced the latest milestone in their long-standing partnership as IBM undertakes one of the world's largest corporate transformation projects based on SAP® ERP software, designed to fuel the company's growth and better support its clients.

  • City National Bank expands small business lending

    City National Bank expanded its lending to small businesses with the addition of business bankers and more loans backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Los Angeles bank, with a significant presence in the Bay Area, said this week that it has become the nation’s second-largest lender making loans under the SBA's 504 program. The 504 loan program can be used to finance equipment and the purchase of commercial real estate used in the business.

  • Shopify Rolls Out Audiences Tool to Drive New Business

    In Shopify's machine learning-driven feature, merchants may find new customers, but Shopify may find even more.

  • Analyst Report: Paychex, Inc.

    Paychex is a leading provider of payroll, human capital management, and insurance solutions servicing small and midsize clients primarily in the United States. The company, established in 1979, services over 710,000 clients and pays over 1 in 12 U.S. private-sector workers. Alongside its traditional payroll services, Paychex offers HCM solutions such as benefits administration and time and attendance software, as well as human resources outsourcing and insurance brokering.

  • BDO AND MICROSOFT EXPAND STRATEGIC ALLIANCE TO DRIVE BUSINESS IMPACT THROUGH DIGITAL EXCELLENCE IN THE MID-MARKET

    BDO and Microsoft announce an expanded strategic alliance in which both parties will collaborate to deliver solutions that create value for BDO clients around the world. The alliance has three objectives:

  • Nakia Vestal Escaped Human Trafficking As A Teen And Built Her Business With $400

    Entrepreneur Nakia Vestal escaped human trafficking and started her now-successful business with just $400. Now she's sharing her advice.

  • Hip-Hop Mogul Percy ‘Master P’ Miller to Share Insights at the Black Enterprise Entrepreneurs Summit in Philly May 18-20

    Black Enterprise Brings Together Hundreds of Entrepreneurs and Companies Focused on Sharing Resources, Funding Ventures, Building Businesses and Closing The Racial Wealth Gap at the Nation's Largest Conference For Black-owned Businesses, Black Founders, and Wealth Creators. Returning in-person to Philadelphia May 18-20.

  • Salesforce acquires Troops.ai to make useful Slack bots

    Proving that there's an appetite for bots, Salesforce today announced that it will acquire Troops.ai, a bot-based service that integrates with Slack to make it easier for sales teams to retrieve and update data across Salesforce’s various systems. The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Salesforce said that Troops will become a part of Slack when the acquisition closes in Q2 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. "This announcement marks an incredible milestone in the Troops journey and we’d like to thank our community, our valued customers, our partners, our investors, and our team for all your support and partnership."

  • WizeHire lands fresh cash to expand its SMB-focused hiring platform

    WizeHire, a hiring service for small- and medium-sized (SMB) businesses, has raised $30 million in a Series B funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation from Amplo and Mercury. The tranche values the company at $250 million post-money, and co-founder and CEO Sid Upadhyay says that it'll be put toward growing WizeHire's over-100-person headcount, expanding the company's hiring resources and "further establish[ing]" relationships with technical partners. In a 2021 survey from The Conference Board focused specifically on the service industry, 80% of respondents said they were having a hard time finding qualified workers.

  • EarthX: the 6th Annual E-Capital Summit

    From April 20-22, 2022, EarthX hosted the 6th Annual E-Capital Summit which convened more than 230 leading investors, innovators, dealmakers, industry and innovation ecosystem leaders to help catal...

  • Bitcoin Falls Below $31,000, Lowest Since July, As U.S. Dollar Leaps

    Bitcoin fell below $32,000 for the first time since last summer on Monday, extending its peak-to-trough slump to more than 51%.

  • Stocks Slide to Lowest in 2022 as Rout Continues

    U.S. stock indexes declined, led by losses in energy and technology shares. Nasdaq fell more than 4%.

  • Terra’s Luna Foundation Guard Dumps $750M Worth of Bitcoin

    Amidst the ongoing attempt to build a $10 billion reserve for the native stablecoin UST, Terra is looking to offload some of the acquired assets.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Silver prices slid sharply as the dollar rises

    Silver prices fall as yields continue to surge.

  • Stablecoins Are Vulnerable to Runs, May Heighten Risks, Fed Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The increasing use of stablecoins to meet margin requirements in leveraged crypto trades may heighten redemption risks, the Federal Reserve said in its semi-annual Financial Stability Report published Monday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’

  • Dow Jones Rebounds After Stock Market Dive; Peloton, Upstart Crash On Earnings

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 400 points Tuesday following Monday's market dive. Peloton and Upstart crashed on earnings results.

  • Crypto-Focused Firm Galaxy Digital Posts Over $100M Quarterly Loss

    Galaxy Digital has attributed the loss suffered the last quarter to unrealized losses on crypto and investments in its trading and investments businesses.

  • Acreage sees cannabis business sprouting in the Northeast

    CFO says the company looks forward to further growth in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut as adult use sales come on line

  • Bausch Health Crashes On Unexpected Loss As Bausch & Lomb Starts Trading

    Bausch Health Companies reported an unexpected first-quarter loss and light sales on Tuesday and BHC stock crashed.

  • How Far Will Stocks Fall?

    Markets rallied early on Tuesday morning, but was this a dead-cat bounce or do stocks still have room to fall? Alix Steel and Guy Johnson discussed the topic with Anna Han, Wells Fargo securities equity strategist on "Bloomberg Markets: America."