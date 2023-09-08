Autosports Group (ASX:ASG) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To A$0.10

Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of November to A$0.10. This makes the dividend yield 8.1%, which is above the industry average.

Autosports Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment was quite easily covered by earnings, but it made up 124% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 0.6%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 73% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Autosports Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This makes us cautious about the consistency of the dividend over a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of A$0.046 in 2017 to the most recent total annual payment of A$0.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 28% over that duration. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Autosports Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 20% per annum. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Our Thoughts On Autosports Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Autosports Group's payments are rock solid. While Autosports Group is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Autosports Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Autosports Group not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

