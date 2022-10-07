U.S. markets open in 4 hours 31 minutes

Autotransfusion Devices Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports

Growth Plus Reports
·4 min read
Growth Plus Reports
Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global autotransfusion devices market is expected to clock US$ 386.06 by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. The global autotransfusion devices market is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the consequent increase in the uptake of surgical procedures. Additionally, there are other market drivers: a shortage of blood donors, increasing cases of trauma-related accidents, and rising number of organ transplant procedures. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Autotransfusion Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/autotransfusion-devices-market/7856

The cell salvage technique is used in autotransfusion devices. Blood from the surgical site is collected, filtered, and processed as autologous blood for pretransfusion to the patient. The blood is collected in containers with a small amount of anticoagulant and heparin by autotransfusion devices. Autotransfusion devices retain red blood cells, while plasma, platelets, and other components are discarded with the washing solution.

Growth Drivers

Shortage of blood donors and increasing blood crisis are contributing to the global autotransfusion devices market growth. In the last three years, blood donation activity rates have been restrained because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated safety issue. The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the significant factors for the shortage of blood and blood products as the restriction was imposed on travel, social gathering, and safety protocols for blood donation. This intensified the demand for autologous blood transfusion during critical surgical procedures, thus driving the global autotransfusion devices market.

The global autotransfusion devices market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Product, Application, End User, and Region

Excerpts from 'by Product'

Based on product types, the global autotransfusion devices market has been segmented into:

  • Autotransfusion Devices

  • Consumables & Accessories

Autotransfusion devices dominate the global market owing to increasing demand for blood autotransfusion in critical surgeries such as cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, and oncology surgery, along with high prices against the consumables. The introduction of novel products such as intraoperative autotransfusion systems, dual mode autotransfusion systems, and post-operative autotransfusion systems is also an evident trend in the segment.

Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/autotransfusion-devices-market/7856

Excerpts From 'by Application'

Based on application, the global autotransfusion devices market is classified into

  • Neurological Surgeries

  • Cardiovascular Surgeries

  • Orthopedic Surgeries

  • Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries

  • Others

Cardiovascular surgeries are leading the global autotransfusion devices market due to the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and the need for blood transfusion due to high blood loss during surgical procedures. According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, cardiovascular diseases were one of the leading causes of death, and nearly 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases.

Excerpts from 'by Region Segmentation

The global autotransfusion devices market has been segmented into

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Rest of the World

The global autotransfusion devices market is dominated by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the region's high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the rapid adoption of novel technologies, developed infrastructure, and presence of key players contribute to the growth of the North American autotransfusion devices market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

The prominent players operating in the global autotransfusion devices market are

  • Becton

  • Dickinson and Company

  • Beijing Jingjing Medical Equipment Co., Ltd

  • Braile Biomédica

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

  • Gen World Medical Devices

  • Haemonetics Corporation

  • LivaNova PLC

  • Medtronic Plc

  • ProCell Surgical Inc

  • Redax S.P.A

  • SARSTEDT

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc

Table of Content

  1. INTRODUCTION

    1. Market Ecosystem

    2. Timeline Under Consideration

      1. Historical Years – 2020

      2. Base Year – 2021

      3. Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030

    3. Currency Used in the Report

  2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 

    1. Research Approach

    2. Data Collection Methodology

    3. Data Sources

      1. Secondary Sources

      2. Primary Sources

    4. Market Estimation Approach

      1. Bottom Up

      2. Top Down

    5. Market Forecasting Model

    6. Limitations and Assumptions       

  3. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    1. Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)

    2. Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)

  4. MARKET DYNAMICS

    1. Drivers

    2. Restraints/Challenges

    3. Opportunities

  5. GLOBAL AUTOTRANSFUSION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE

    1. Autotransfusion Devices

      1. Intraoperative Autotransfusion Systems

      2. Post-Operative Autotransfusion Systems

      3. Dual-Mode Autotransfusion Systems

    2. Consumables & Accessories

  6. GLOBAL AUTOTRANSFUSION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION

    1. Orthopedic

    2. Neurology

    3. Cardiovascular

    4. Obstetrics & Gynecology

    5. Others

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

  • Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

  • Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

  • Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

  • Granular insights at global/regional/country level

  • Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

  • Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

  • Winning imperatives

  • Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

  • Distributor Landscape Assessment

  • Pricing Intelligence

  • Customer Base Assessment

  • Investment & Initiatives Analysis

  • 'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Autotransfusion Devices Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=agJ3JNDVbOCKKVe3YUaumHNEKiCysj7A7FPS13HN&report_id=7856&license=Single

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/  Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter


