Autotransfusion Devices Market Size (2022-2030) Share, Industry Trends, Growth, Challenges, and Forecast: Growth Plus Reports
Pune, Oct. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Growth Plus Reports, the global autotransfusion devices market is expected to clock US$ 386.06 by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the forecast period. The global autotransfusion devices market is primarily driven by the increasing geriatric population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the consequent increase in the uptake of surgical procedures. Additionally, there are other market drivers: a shortage of blood donors, increasing cases of trauma-related accidents, and rising number of organ transplant procedures. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Autotransfusion Devices Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”
Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/autotransfusion-devices-market/7856
The cell salvage technique is used in autotransfusion devices. Blood from the surgical site is collected, filtered, and processed as autologous blood for pretransfusion to the patient. The blood is collected in containers with a small amount of anticoagulant and heparin by autotransfusion devices. Autotransfusion devices retain red blood cells, while plasma, platelets, and other components are discarded with the washing solution.
Growth Drivers
Shortage of blood donors and increasing blood crisis are contributing to the global autotransfusion devices market growth. In the last three years, blood donation activity rates have been restrained because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated safety issue. The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the significant factors for the shortage of blood and blood products as the restriction was imposed on travel, social gathering, and safety protocols for blood donation. This intensified the demand for autologous blood transfusion during critical surgical procedures, thus driving the global autotransfusion devices market.
The global autotransfusion devices market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Product, Application, End User, and Region
Excerpts from 'by Product'
Based on product types, the global autotransfusion devices market has been segmented into:
Autotransfusion Devices
Consumables & Accessories
Autotransfusion devices dominate the global market owing to increasing demand for blood autotransfusion in critical surgeries such as cardiac surgery, orthopedic surgery, and oncology surgery, along with high prices against the consumables. The introduction of novel products such as intraoperative autotransfusion systems, dual mode autotransfusion systems, and post-operative autotransfusion systems is also an evident trend in the segment.
Speak to our Analyst to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/speak-analyst/autotransfusion-devices-market/7856
Excerpts From 'by Application'
Based on application, the global autotransfusion devices market is classified into
Neurological Surgeries
Cardiovascular Surgeries
Orthopedic Surgeries
Obstetrics & Gynecological Surgeries
Others
Cardiovascular surgeries are leading the global autotransfusion devices market due to the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and the need for blood transfusion due to high blood loss during surgical procedures. According to the World Health Organization, in 2019, cardiovascular diseases were one of the leading causes of death, and nearly 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases.
Excerpts from 'by Region Segmentation
The global autotransfusion devices market has been segmented into
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Rest of the World
The global autotransfusion devices market is dominated by North America, followed by the Asia Pacific. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the region's high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement policies. Additionally, the rapid adoption of novel technologies, developed infrastructure, and presence of key players contribute to the growth of the North American autotransfusion devices market.
Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'
The prominent players operating in the global autotransfusion devices market are
Becton
Dickinson and Company
Beijing Jingjing Medical Equipment Co., Ltd
Braile Biomédica
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Gen World Medical Devices
Haemonetics Corporation
LivaNova PLC
Medtronic Plc
ProCell Surgical Inc
Redax S.P.A
SARSTEDT
Teleflex Incorporated
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc
Table of Content
INTRODUCTION
Market Ecosystem
Timeline Under Consideration
Historical Years – 2020
Base Year – 2021
Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030
Currency Used in the Report
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
Research Approach
Data Collection Methodology
Data Sources
Secondary Sources
Primary Sources
Market Estimation Approach
Bottom Up
Top Down
Market Forecasting Model
Limitations and Assumptions
PREMIUM INSIGHTS
Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective)
Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021)
MARKET DYNAMICS
Drivers
Restraints/Challenges
Opportunities
GLOBAL AUTOTRANSFUSION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE
Autotransfusion Devices
Intraoperative Autotransfusion Systems
Post-Operative Autotransfusion Systems
Dual-Mode Autotransfusion Systems
Consumables & Accessories
GLOBAL AUTOTRANSFUSION DEVICES MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION
Orthopedic
Neurology
Cardiovascular
Obstetrics & Gynecology
Others
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report
Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level
Covid 19 impact trends and perspective
Granular insights at global/regional/country level
Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment
Blanket coverage on competitive landscape
Winning imperatives
Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
Distributor Landscape Assessment
Pricing Intelligence
Customer Base Assessment
Investment & Initiatives Analysis
'Business Profile' of Key Players
Directly Purchase a Premium Copy of Autotransfusion Devices Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=agJ3JNDVbOCKKVe3YUaumHNEKiCysj7A7FPS13HN&report_id=7856&license=Single
About Us:
Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).
Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.
We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.
CONTACT: Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com Phone no: +91 96545 76783 Web: https://growthplusreports.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter