AutoZone Recognizes Contributions of Top Vendor Partners

AutoZone, Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) recognized 16 of its top vendors last night at its 2022 Vendor Partner Summit. The awards honor companies who provided exceptional performance and demonstrated a strong commitment to customer satisfaction during the past year.



AutoZone WITTDTJR® awards (“What It Takes to Do the Job Right”) were awarded to six vendors: Algar; AYD Automotive Industry; Dongying Baofeng Auto Parts; K & N Filters; MotoRad; and Illinois Tool Works. These vendors partnered with AutoZone to consistently ensure that AutoZone’s Do-It-Yourself (“DIY”) and professional customers had the parts and products needed to best repair vehicles and keep them running smoothly.

Eight vendors were selected for the AutoZone Extra Miler award: Robert Bosch; Neoteck; JK Fenner; Standard Motor Products; Innova Electronics; Valvoline; Prestone; and Old World Industries. The Extra Miler award honors those vendors who are “unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.” Additionally, a newly created award, the International Vendor of Excellence, was given to Energizer for their support of our international expansion.

AutoZone awarded Clarios the company’s most prestigious vendor recognition as the 2022 Vendor Partner of the Year. In a time of historic growth for AutoZone and unprecedented challenges in the macro environment, Clarios’ ability to deliver and go above expectations was nothing short of remarkable. AutoZone praised Clarios for its passion and willingness to always Go the Extra Mile for both AutoZoners and customers. As a trusted AutoZone partner, Clarios offers uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance battery technologies for virtually every vehicle on the road.

“Our 2022 Vendor Partner of the Year, Clarios, and our Vendor Partner Summit award winners are outstanding contributors to AutoZone’s success,” said Seong Ohm, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Customer Satisfaction. “As we accelerate our growth, see gains in market share and experience increased customer demand, our award-winning vendor partners continue to collaborate, innovate and deliver best-in-class execution to help us meet the needs of our customers, the driving public. We proudly celebrate and acknowledge their many accomplishments and thank them for their partnership, support and commitment to our customers, AutoZoners and AutoZone,” said Ohm.

Story continues

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

As of May 7, 2022, the Company had 6,115 stores in the U.S., 673 stores in Mexico and 58 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,846. AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com

Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com



