AutoZone to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings September 19, 2022

AutoZone, Inc.
·2 min read
AutoZone, Inc.
AutoZone, Inc.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas, will release results for its fourth quarter ended Saturday, August 27, 2022, before market open on Monday, September 19, 2022. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Monday, September 19, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (EDT), to discuss the results of the quarter. This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 888-506-0062, passcode 404601. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing 877- 481-4010, replay passcode 46463 through October 03, 2022.

About AutoZone:

As of May 7, 2022, the Company had 6,115 stores in the U.S., 673 stores in Mexico, and 58 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,846. AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Many stores also have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations and public sector accounts. We also have commercial programs in all stores in Mexico and Brazil. AutoZone also sells the ALLDATA brand automotive diagnostic, repair and shop management software through www.alldata.com. Additionally, we sell automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation.

Contact Information:

Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com
Media: David McKinney at (901) 495-7951, david.mckinney@autozone.com


