AutoZone's (NYSE:AZO) investors will be pleased with their stellar 197% return over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. Long term AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 197% in five years. In the last week the share price is up 1.0%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, AutoZone achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 23% per year. This EPS growth is reasonably close to the 24% average annual increase in the share price. This indicates that investor sentiment towards the company has not changed a great deal. Indeed, it would appear the share price is reacting to the EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business.

A Different Perspective

AutoZone provided a TSR of 8.5% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 24% over five years. It may well be that this is a business worth popping on the watching, given the continuing positive reception, over time, from the market. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AutoZone better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for AutoZone (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

