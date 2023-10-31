Autumn brings questions for Farm Bureau

It’s hard to believe we are already over a month into fall and harvest is well underway across our region. These are the weeks of long days and short nights as our farmers and ag support service sector work hard to take advantage of decent weather conditions. Please make sure you are taking adequate breaks for food and rest so that you are able to work safely.

Intermixed among the harvest busyness, the rainy days in October gave members some extra time to reach out to our office. I wanted to take the opportunity to address these topics since they are relevant for many in our area.

Fall bean and corn harvest is well underway as this combine is busy harvesting soy beans near Smithville.

Several members have reached out to our office recently regarding questions about the law regarding line fence and property rights. The legal team at Ohio Farm Bureau has put together an updated 40-page Ohio Landowner Toolkit that contains essential information that helps answer questions on topics that landowners encounter such as agricultural easements, property rights, oil and gas, zoning, open burning, line fence and more.

This toolkit is a rich source of information for landowners to arm themselves with information. Should a member have a need for additional information, members can reach out to the Wooster Farm Bureau office and request to speak with someone from the OFB legal team.

Our team cannot legally advise a member but can provide information and recommend a list of vetted attorneys should that member choose to seek private counsel and representation. This free member benefit can save members hundreds of dollars that they otherwise may have paid a private attorney.

Health benefits plan available

We have also received questions regarding health coverage for farmers. Ohio Farm Bureau does offer a Health Benefits Plan for the agricultural sector and related businesses in Ohio. It is specific for sole proprietors and small businesses with 1-50 employees that are headquartered in Ohio.

The plan carrier is Anthem and offers a variety of plan designs. You do not have to be a member to apply to the plan. More information about the Ohio Farm Bureau Health Benefits Plan is available at ofbf.org or you can reach out to 800-937-4567 for a referral to a local approved agent.

We have had a request from a member for the updated Farmer’s Guide to Truck and Farm Implement Laws and Regulations. This 36-page booklet was put together by our legal team with cooperation from the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association.

The booklet includes information about intrastate and interstate travel, liability, important definitions, local and state resources, driver qualification and requirements, vehicle qualifications and requirements, transporting hazardous materials and more. Members can access the guide online at ofbf.org or you can reach out to the Wooster office.

These topics address what have had our phones ringing recently but there are many other business solutions that we offer outside of these three programs. We implore members to take some time to look through the Our Ohio magazine, at the email newsletter, or online to learn what resources may be helpful to your operation. We welcome any nonmember to reach out to our office or join online so that we can connect you to these solutions as well.

Wishing you all a safe harvest and blessed Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Lindsay Tournoux is the organization director serving Ashland, Medina, Summit and Wayne County Farm Bureaus

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Harvest season brings questions for Ohio Farm Bureau