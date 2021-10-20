U.S. markets closed

Autumn partners with dacadoo to help customers in Asia make healthier lifestyle choices and reduce the financial burden on their retirement plans

·4 min read

SINGAPORE, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn, a first-of-its-kind wealth, health and lifestyle solution platform in Singapore has entered into a partnership with dacadoo, one of the world's leading healthtech providers to enhance the mental and physical wellbeing of users.

decadoo Logo
decadoo Logo
Autumn Logo
Autumn Logo

As a bank agnostic and open platform incubated in and backed by SC Ventures, the innovation and ventures unit of Standard Chartered, Autumn offers its users best-in-class products and solutions that empowers them to plan and manage their financial and physical wellbeing. Autumn embraces a holistic approach to retirement, helping people understand how their lifestyle choices can impact their finances and health so that they are adequately prepared for retirement.

Across Asia-Pacific, annual elderly healthcare expenditure in 2030 is expected to be five times that of 2015's expenditure. Singapore's annual public and private expenditure for healthcare is expected to rise 10 times to $49 billion by 2030 (from 2015)[1]. This increased expenditure is a result of additional years of lifespan that are spent coping with age-related health problems. Unhealthy ageing can lead to medical inflation which will make healthcare costs unaffordable in the long run.

This partnership enables Autumn to draw on dacadoo's broad selection of motivational and scientific principles, ranging from health scoring to automated coaching and gamification based on behavioural science, to engage users on their journey to health and wellbeing. In addition to wealth planning, Autumn's users will have 24/7 access to a smart digital coach and receive personalised health and wellbeing nudges to help them turn knowledge into action, so that they can build and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Users will be able to track their progress using a digital Health Score updated daily according to lifestyle choices about sleep, exercise, nutrition and mental wellbeing. These positive shifts in users' wellbeing will enable them to live a healthier life, reducing the financial burden on the retirement plans so that they have sufficient to last their life time.

This holistic offering will help Autumn's users in maintaining good health to enjoy their wealth and retirement in the longer run.

Mike Kruger, CEO, Autumn – "We've identified that many people don't fully understand how their lifestyle choices can create health risks and costs which can potentially wipe out their financial plans. This partnership will expand Autumn's existing offering to incorporate health considerations in the advice and recommendations provided by our app to help our users understand how health and wealth are linked. We believe that a holistic platform will ensure our users have sufficient wealth and the good health to live their best life."

Peter Ohnemus, President & CEO, dacadoo – "We are proud to be entering into this partnership with Autumn and SVC in order to enhance Autumn's already impressive platform proposition. At dacadoo, we strive to make the world a healthier place by providing relevant, easy and fun (what we call the REF factor) digital health engagement solutions that include holistic health tracking and benchmarking that everybody can understand and act upon. We believe that through our technology - and in partnership with Autumn, we will change the health outcomes of many people for the better. I look forward to a fruitful deployment in APAC!"

Autumn is continuously enhancing and building its ecosystem to provide access to the most relevant tools, products, and services that can help users achieve a holistically healthier lifestyle. The health services solution will be available to users by Q1 2022.

Autumn is currently available on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

[1] https://www.oliverwyman.com/our-expertise/insights/2016/dec/oliver-wyman-risk-journal/emerging-risks/asia_s--20-trillion-elderly-medical-bill.html

dacadoo

dacadoo, named a 2021 "Cool Vendor in Insurance" by Gartner, licenses its Digital Health Engagement Platform, including its Health Score and Risk Engine to Life & Health insurance operators (B2B), supplying Insurtech and health-tech solutions to over 35 of the top 100 Life & Health insurance operators globally. Available in over 18 languages, dacadoo's technology is provided as a fully branded, white label solution or it can be integrated into customers' products through its API. Through its 'Connect, Score, Engage' offering, dacadoo supports Life & Health operators to motivate their clients to lead healthier lifestyles through its SaaS-based Digital Health Engagement Platform. dacadoo also provides its Risk Engine, which calculates relative risk on mortality and morbidity in real-time. dacadoo has over 120 employees across locations in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific and over 100 filed patents around their digital Life & Health solutions. dacadoo is entirely committed to privacy and security, hence why it designs and operates its solutions in line with industry standards, laws and regulations such as the Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection, GDPR, and HIPAA. Its Information Security and Privacy Management System is certified according to world-renowned ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 standards.

Autumn Life Pte Ltd

Autumn Life Pte Ltd, a fintech founded in Singapore in 2020, is a bank agnostic platform incubated in and backed by SC Ventures, the innovation and ventures unit of Standard Chartered. Autumn's embraces a holistic approach to retirement, empowering customers with tools to help them simplify their financial planning; financial literacy programme to improve their financial know-how as well as digital health solutions to help them make healthier lifestyle choices.

A neutral and bank agnostic platform, Autumn does not have any exclusive product partnerships and provides data driven recommendations that are in customers' best interest. Autumn has put in place bank-level security measures to protect customers financial and health information. All data in the app are fully encrypted and only users have access to them. Autumn's vision is to empower people to be retirement ready by offering them a holistic wealth, health and lifestyle solution. For more information, please visit autumn.sg. Follow Autumn on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For further information please contact:

Corporate Communications

Rogier Keemink
Global Marketing Director
dacadoo
Rogier.keemink@dacadoo.com

Media Relations

Adeline Tiah
adeline@autumn.sg
Autumn Life Pte Ltd

SOURCE Autumn

    Frontier Lithium Inc. ("Frontier" or "the Company") has successfully produced battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LiOH-H2O) through a reputable third-party firm using its crystallization process technology from a purified lithium hydroxide (LiOH) solution produced by Frontier Lithium. The lithium salts were produced from 'ore-to-hydroxide' sulphate conversion route by a mini-pilot plant using core samples taken from the PAK Lithium Project's PAK deposit. Test work results are shown in